ManCity Dragon
FA Set to Change FA Youth Cup Final Venue Rules After Manchester City vs Manchester United Row Over 6,000 Capacity Ground
The FA are considering a rule change to how the Youth Cup final venue is determined, and frankly it is long overdue.
The controversy that surrounded the recent final between Manchester City and Manchester United exposed a loophole that should never have existed in the first place, and the governing body are now looking at how to fix it.
City won the final 2-1, but the talking point before and after the match had nothing to do with the football. Under current rules, the team drawn first gets to host the showpiece fixture. City exercised that right but chose their 6,447-capacity women’s ground rather than the Etihad Stadium. United had offered Old Trafford as an alternative venue to ensure the players could experience a proper cup final atmosphere. City turned it down.
Fletcher Did Not Hold Back
United youth coach Darren Fletcher was furious after the final and made no attempt to disguise it. He was critical of the FA for allowing the situation to develop the way it did, pointing to an atmosphere that felt more like a City home game than a neutral cup final.
He was right to be angry. Young players working their way through academy football deserve better than a 6,000-seat ground for the biggest youth game in England.
What the FA Are Now Considering
The FA are reviewing the competition rules as part of their annual review process. One solution being weighed up would mean that any host club choosing not to use their main stadium would automatically cede hosting rights to their opponents. Simple, fair and impossible to game.
Why This Matters Beyond Manchester
This is not just a Manchester issue. The Youth Cup final should be an occasion, a moment these young players remember. Letting one club turn it into a low-key local fixture because the rules allow it is something the FA should have addressed years ago.
Also read: Molly-Mae Sharpe Signs New Crystal Palace Women Contract Until 2028 After Starring Role in WSL Promotion
Manchester City Women (WFC)
Manchester City Confirm Sam Coffey Has Undergone Minor Knee Surgery as WSL Champions Begin Summer Rebuild
Manchester City Women have confirmed that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week, bringing a premature end to her debut season at the club on the same day the WSL champions are preparing to face West Ham in their final league fixture of the campaign.
The club did not go into detail about the specific nature of the injury or the procedure, but made clear that Coffey will spend the summer in rehabilitation with City’s medical team ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 season.
Coffey’s Impact Since Joining City in January
The American midfielder joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and wasted little time making herself a regular starter in the heart of midfield. Her contribution was a meaningful part of the run that saw City clinch their first WSL title since 2016, ending Chelsea’s six-year stranglehold on the division.
To pick up an injury at the end of a title-winning season is a frustrating way to close out what has otherwise been a hugely positive first few months at the club.
What the Recovery Timeline Looks Like
City framed the rehabilitation as summer-focused, with the expectation that Coffey will be ready for the new season. The club specifically referenced the return of European football next term as the context for her recovery target, with Champions League football back on the agenda following this season’s WSL triumph.
USWNT Availability Remains Uncertain
The more immediate concern is whether Coffey will be available for the United States Women’s National Team’s upcoming matches against Brazil in June, which are part of the 2027 World Cup qualifying cycle. Given the summer rehabilitation window City outlined, her involvement in those fixtures is looking unlikely at this stage, though no official decision has been confirmed.
Also read: Manchester City Women Unveil New £10m State of the Art Facility as Alex Greenwood Says It Takes WSL Champions to a Whole Different Level
Chelsea Dragon
Naomi Girma Ruled Out of Women’s FA Cup Semi Final as Chelsea Face WSL Champions Manchester City
Chelsea head into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup semi final against Manchester City without star defender Naomi Girma, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.
Girma missed Chelsea’s final WSL fixture of the season, a 3-1 victory over Leicester, and Sonia Bompastor confirmed ahead of the cup tie that the setback has not cleared up in time for the American international to feature this weekend.
Hampton Fit and Ready Despite Being Rested
There is better news on the goalkeeping front. Hannah Hampton, who was named on the bench against Leicester with Livia Peng given the starting spot, is fully fit and available for selection. Bompastor was clear that Hampton’s omission from the starting lineup was a rotation decision rather than an injury concern, with Peng having earned her opportunity through her performances across the season.
City Riding High After WSL Title Triumph
Chelsea’s opponents arrive in extraordinary form. Manchester City were confirmed as WSL champions earlier this week after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday made it mathematically impossible for them to be caught. It is their first league title since 2016 and Andree Jeglertz’s side will be looking to carry that momentum directly into cup competition.
Jeglertz spoke about the psychological benefit of winning a title, making clear his belief that success breeds the kind of mentality that can sustain a team across multiple competitions in quick succession.
The Wider FA Cup Picture
Sunday’s semi final between Chelsea and City is the second of two ties on the day. Liverpool host Brighton in the earlier fixture, with both winners booking their places in the Women’s FA Cup final. The competition now enters its most decisive stage with only four teams remaining in contention for the trophy.
Also read: Arsenal Women Set Piece Coach to Leave Club at End of Season After Two Years as Renee Slegers Confirms Departure
ManCity Dragon
Manchester City Boss Andree Jeglertz Breaks Silence on Bunny Shaw’s Future Amid Chelsea Transfer Links
Manchester City Women have just been crowned WSL champions for the first time in a decade, but the celebrations come with an unwanted cloud hanging over them, the potential departure of their top scorer.
Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who leads the WSL scoring charts with 19 goals this season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign. Talks over an extension have reportedly stalled, with Chelsea now emerging as the frontrunners to land the Jamaican striker on a free transfer.
Jeglertz Hopeful Shaw Stays
Head coach Andree Jeglertz addressed the situation in his Friday press conference, making clear his personal desire to keep Shaw at the club. He handed the decision upstairs to director of football Therese Sjogran, while insisting Shaw remains fully committed for the games remaining, a final WSL fixture against West Ham and one or two FA Cup ties still to come.
Manager Admits Squad Could Look Different Next Season
Jeglertz was candid about the uncertainty heading into the summer. He acknowledged that the squad may change, but maintained his approach will not get the absolute maximum out of whoever is available to him. He pointed to the work done this season with players like Lauren Hemp, Viv Miedema, and Yui Hasegawa as evidence of that philosophy in action.
Champions League Adds Extra Pressure to Recruitment
City will be back in the Champions League next season after falling to Chelsea in the quarter-finals this time around.
Jeglertz acknowledged that the club will need to assess additions to the squad with European football in mind. Losing a striker of Shaw’s calibre, 19 goals in a title-winning season, would represent a serious recruitment challenge regardless of who comes through the door in July.
Also read: Manchester City Women One Win Away From WSL Title After Rebecca Knaak’s 91st Minute Stunner Sinks Liverpool
Home » Dragon Feeds » ManCity Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”