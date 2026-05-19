FA Set to Change FA Youth Cup Final Venue Rules After Manchester City vs Manchester United Row Over 6,000 Capacity Ground

The FA are considering a rule change to how the Youth Cup final venue is determined, and frankly it is long overdue.

The controversy that surrounded the recent final between Manchester City and Manchester United exposed a loophole that should never have existed in the first place, and the governing body are now looking at how to fix it.

🟡MUCH NEEDED REFORM



The FA is reviewing its rules for hosting the FA Youth Cup Final after a major dispute between Manchester City and Manchester United over this season’s derby final. Under current rules, the team drawn first hosts the match. City, as hosts, moved the game to… pic.twitter.com/igivjuH7G3 — Reds March (@UtdRedsMarch) May 18, 2026

City won the final 2-1, but the talking point before and after the match had nothing to do with the football. Under current rules, the team drawn first gets to host the showpiece fixture. City exercised that right but chose their 6,447-capacity women’s ground rather than the Etihad Stadium. United had offered Old Trafford as an alternative venue to ensure the players could experience a proper cup final atmosphere. City turned it down.

🚨 The FA is set to consider a rule change which would force the hosts of the FA Youth Cup Final to stage the match at their ‘main’ stadium – or switch it to their opponent’s home following row between United and City over this year’s edition.



[@MikeKeegan_DM] pic.twitter.com/eRL9IiWqaK — Official_Nonso 🔴👹 (@raphnelson_abah) May 18, 2026

Fletcher Did Not Hold Back

United youth coach Darren Fletcher was furious after the final and made no attempt to disguise it. He was critical of the FA for allowing the situation to develop the way it did, pointing to an atmosphere that felt more like a City home game than a neutral cup final.

Manchester City faced scrutiny over the FA Youth Cup final; changes may push hosting to neutral venues. Darren Fletcher warned against a repeat. ⚽️🎯 https://t.co/xyDyLJp5bP pic.twitter.com/SuJBosqDcV — Cedi Football (@cedifootball) May 18, 2026

He was right to be angry. Young players working their way through academy football deserve better than a 6,000-seat ground for the biggest youth game in England.

What the FA Are Now Considering

The FA are reviewing the competition rules as part of their annual review process. One solution being weighed up would mean that any host club choosing not to use their main stadium would automatically cede hosting rights to their opponents. Simple, fair and impossible to game.

The FA is set to consider a rule change which would force the hosts of the FA Youth Cup Final to stage the match at their ‘main’ stadium – or switch it to their opponent’s home following row between United and City over this year’s edition. — Football Transfer News (@FTransferNews) May 18, 2026

Why This Matters Beyond Manchester

This is not just a Manchester issue. The Youth Cup final should be an occasion, a moment these young players remember. Letting one club turn it into a low-key local fixture because the rules allow it is something the FA should have addressed years ago.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE

🏟️ The FA is set to consider a rule change which would force the hosts of the FA Youth Cup Final to stage the match at their ‘main’ stadium – or switch it to their opponent’s home – following row between the Manchester clubs over this year’s edition

🖊️… — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) May 18, 2026

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