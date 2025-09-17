Arsenal
Fabio Vieira – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fabio Vieira is a professional Portuguese football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for Hamburger SV currently and in this article we will see more about Fabio Vieira’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Fábio Daniel Ferreira Vieira joined Arsenal from FC Porto in 2022 and is yet to establish a spot for him in the starting eleven as he has played 116 minutes till now for the gunners. In 2025, he joined Bundesliga club Hamburger SV on loan from Arsenal. He has also represented the Portugal U21 team. He has managed to score a goal in his three premier league appearances.
While we all know about his abilities on the football pitch, in this blog, we try to get to know more about Vieira’s background. In this blog, we will get to know more about the midfielder’s net worth, salary, family, and much more.
Fabio Vieira Net Worth and Salary
The young Portuguese midfielder joined the Premier League club Arsenal and the contract with the gunners has helped to get a net worth of around 14 Million Euro. He has just signed a contract with the team in 2024 which makes him earn a huge salary of around €25,000 per week. The attacking midfielder is on the right path to be a successful baller in the future and works for it everyday. Fabio Vieira earns 400 million euros every year.
Fabio Vieira Club Career
Vieira debuted for FC Porto’s juniors and won the 2018–19 UEFA Youth League where he played nine matches in the league. Later, he was promoted to Porto’s B team and made his debut on 24 February 2019, in a match against Arouca which ended in a defeat for his team.
He moved to the first team of FC Porto in June 2020 and had eight appearances for the eventual champions. In October 2020, the attacking midfielder scored on his second UEFA Champions League appearance for FC Porto. He got more space in the first team of Porto after his successful performances in the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and was named the man of the tournament.
After the impressive performances of the rising baller, many clubs were in the race to sign him. Arsenal took the initiative and signed Vieira on a long contract in June 2022 for a fee of 35 million euros plus add-ons. Vieira debuted for the gunners as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in September 2022.
He received his first start in the UEFA Europa League match against FC Zurich which resulted in a 2-1 win. The talented Portuguese midfielder scored his first premier league goal against Brentford in which Arsenal won the match by 3-0. He is said to be a key player for the Gunners and shows his importance whenever given chance. Hd played for Porto in 2024. In 2025, he moved to Bundesliga.
Fabio Vieira International Career
With his consistently good performances, Vieira was included in the Portugal U18 team back in 2018. Then played for Portugal U19, U20 and for Portugal U21. He has played for Portugal U21 football team 21 times and managed to score 13 goals.
Fabio Vieira Early Life
Vieira was born on 30 May 2000 in Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal to the couple Carlos Vítor Vieira and Paula Vieira. There is no such evidence of him having a sibling and most probably he is a single child to the Portuguese couple. Vieira joined the Porto youth academy at an early age and progressed all the way up.
Fabio Vieira Girlfriend – Carina Raquel
The Portuguese midfielder is currently dating Carina Raquel. The stunning Portuguese woman Carina Raquel is 23 years old and is a business science student. She completed her studies in Portugal. They both have been in a relationship since 2020. Everyone hopes that they both spend great times together ahead. Fabio Vieira and his girlfriend were blessed with a son in 2023.
Fabio Vieira Endorsement and sponsorship
Vieira has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, he wore the Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite boot during the 2021-22 season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products. His sponsor details are not available as of now, but seeing the growth and development of the player, it is sure that we need to update this section in the near future.
Fabio Vieira Cars and Tattoos
Fabio has been spotted driving a red hot car, and the model of the car is not available. In future, he might add more cars to his garage. Vieira doesn’t seem to fancy inking his body, unlike most footballers. From the images that he shares, it is clear that he doesn’t have a tattoo on his body.
Karl Hein – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Karl Jakob Hein is an Estonian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Bundesliga team Werder Bremen and the Estonia national team in this page, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Karl Jakob Hein, born on April 13, 2002, is an accomplished Estonian footballer known for his role as a goalkeeper at Arsenal, one of the top clubs in the Premier League. He also represents the Estonia national team, showcasing his skills on the international stage.
Hein’s talent and potential have earned him recognition as a rising star in Estonian football, and he continues to develop and make strides in his career at both club and international levels. His presence in goal brings stability and promise to the teams he represents.
Karl Hein’s Net Worth and Salary
Karl Jakob Hein has accumulated a noteworthy net worth estimated at £750,000. Additionally, he earns a substantial annual salary of £156,000. These figures highlight his financial success and reflect his achievements in his professional career. With new contracts and wages, Karl Hein’s overall net worth will see an upward trend.
Karl Hein Club Career
Karl Jakob Hein began his youth career with JK Loo and later joined Nõmme United’s youth team in 2015. He gained experience and made five appearances for the Estonian third tier, Esiliiga B. In May 2018, he joined Arsenal’s academy, signing his first professional contract in May 2019. Hein made his debut for the first team in the EFL Cup third round against Brighton & Hove Albion on 10 November 2022, gaining valuable experience. Hein joined Reading on loan in January 2022, gaining further experience and contributing to the club’s campaign.
Karl Hein International Career
He proudly represented Estonia at various youth levels, including under-17, under-19, and under-21. His consistent performances and dedication earned him the opportunity to make his senior international debut for the Estonia national team on 5 September 2020. Despite a 0-1 loss against Georgia in the UEFA Nations League, Hein’s debut marked the beginning of his journey as an international footballer, representing his country with pride and determination. In 2025, he joined Bundesliga on loan from Arsenal. Karl Hein will play for Werder Bremen in the 2025 season. Hein was also a part of the Real Valladolid team in the 2024 La Liga season.
Karl Hein Family
Unfortunately, despite thorough research, no information has been found regarding the parents of Karl Jakob Hein. The details of his parental background, including their names, occupations, and any significant involvement in his life and career, remain undisclosed or inaccessible to the public.
Karl Hein Girlfriend
Karl Hein has been dating social media influencer Hanna for a long time. In October 2024, Karl Hein shared the news on social media and shared beautiful pictures from their engagement. Karl Hein and Hanna will get married soon and their event will take place with friends and families.
Karl Hein Sponsors and Endorsements
Karl Jakob Hein has attracted several sponsors and endorsements throughout his career. His impressive performances and rising popularity have garnered the attention of various brands seeking to collaborate with him. While specific details about his sponsors and endorsements are not available, it is common for professional athletes to secure partnerships with sportswear companies, equipment manufacturers, and other brands related to their field. These partnerships often involve promoting products, appearing in advertising campaigns, and representing the brand at events.
Karl Hein Cars and Tattoos
Karl Jakob Hein, being a professional athlete, is primarily focused on his career and training, and there is no information available regarding his ownership of cars or his personal tattoo collection. It is not uncommon for athletes to prioritize their profession and maintain a low profile when it comes to such personal aspects of their lives.
NEVER BEFORE: Insane ‘1st Ever’ Stat About Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Goes Viral After Athletic Club Win
Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard created a unique piece of Arsenal history during Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao, becoming the first substitute pair in the club’s European history to assist each other’s goals.
The Record-Breaking Sequence Featuring Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard
Both players entered the game at 0-0 during the 65th and 71st minutes respectively. Just 36 seconds after his introduction, Martinelli found the breakthrough following Trossard’s perfectly weighted pass, setting a new Arsenal record for the fastest substitute goal in Champions League competition.
The Belgian international’s assist demonstrated remarkable vision and composure under pressure at San Mamés. His inch-perfect through ball allowed Martinelli to race clear and finish clinically past Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón.
Returning the Favor
Martinelli repaid Trossard’s kindness in the 87th minute, cutting the ball back from the byline to set up Arsenal’s insurance goal. Trossard’s subsequent strike took a fortuitous deflection over Simon to seal the victory and complete this historic double act.
The mutual assistance between substitutes represents something unprecedented in Arsenal’s extensive Champions League history. According to BBC Match of the Day statistics, no previous Arsenal substitute pair had managed to assist each other’s goals in European competition.
Mikel Arteta’s Masterstroke
This tactical intervention perfectly showcased Mikel Arteta’s impact from the sideline. His decision to introduce both players transformed a frustrating 0-0 stalemate into a comprehensive victory within 22 minutes.
The substitutes’ chemistry and understanding proved the difference in what had been a cagey encounter at the intimidating Estadio San Mamés.
Athletic Bilbao Show Pure Class After Arsenal Champions League Defeat, Melt Gunners’ Fans’ Hearts: “Class Club”
Athletic Club demonstrated the true spirit of football with a heartwarming social media message following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal at San Mamés on Tuesday night.
The Classy Response From Athletic Club Bilbao to Arsenal
Despite suffering a disappointing loss in their European opener, Athletic’s official English Twitter account posted a gracious message to Arsenal: “Well played, @Arsenal. Safe travels back to London and best of luck for the rest of the season, Gunners!”
The post included the hashtags #AthleticArsenal and #UniqueInTheWorld, accompanied by a clip showing players from both teams shaking hands after the final whistle, with Athletic’s passionate supporters visible in the background.
Sportsmanship at Its Finest From Athletic Club
This gesture perfectly encapsulates Athletic Club’s values and the Basque club’s renowned reputation for sporting integrity. Rather than dwelling on their defeat, Athletic chose to congratulate their opponents and wish them well for the remainder of the campaign.
The message resonated widely on social media, with football fans from both clubs and neutrals praising Athletic’s mature response. In an era where post-match reactions can often be negative or controversial, Athletic’s approach serves as a refreshing reminder of football’s fundamental values. Here are some fan reactions from Reddit:
The Basque Way
Athletic Club’s response reflects their unique philosophy and deep-rooted traditions. The club’s commitment to fair play extends far beyond the ninety minutes, demonstrating why they remain one of football’s most respected institutions across Europe.
