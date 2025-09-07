When Social Media Breaks Before Clubs: Arsenal Star’s Fabrizio Romano Revelation Exposes Modern Football’s Communication Chaos

Jakub Kiwior‘s summer departure from Arsenal to Porto highlighted the increasingly chaotic nature of modern transfer communication, with the Polish defender discovering his own move through Fabrizio Romano’s popular “Here We Go” announcement rather than official club channels.

The 25-year-old was preparing for another routine training session at Arsenal’s Colney training ground when his phone began buzzing with congratulatory messages from friends and family. “Fabrizio Romano announced ‘here we go’, and I started receiving dozens of messages and calls congratulating me. I was starting training… The players saw it on their phones and asked me why I had put on my kit if it was already closed,” Kiwior quipped.

The Fabrizio Romano Effect on Modern Football

Romano’s influence on transfer discourse has fundamentally altered how information flows within football. His “Here We Go” catchphrase has become the unofficial confirmation of completed deals, often preceding official club announcements by hours or even days.

For Kiwior, this social media-first approach created an awkward situation. “I refused to say goodbye there because I still didn’t have information about what might or might not happen. The next day I returned, already knowing I could say goodbye.”

Arsenal’s Deadline Day Shuffle

Kiwior’s €26 million move to Porto was part of Arsenal’s late summer restructuring, with the club securing Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen as his replacement. The timing uncertainty created emotional complications for the defender.

“It was difficult to say goodbye to Arsenal because I didn’t know when it would actually happen. If I had known the exact day in advance, I would have had time to prepare.”

This episode raises questions about communication protocols in modern football, where social media often trumps traditional club hierarchies in breaking transfer news.

