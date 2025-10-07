Fabrizio Romano Confirms One Player Who Will Leave Arsenal in the Next Transfer Window

Fabrizio Romano has revealed an Arsenal attacker as the player most likely to depart the North London club in upcoming transfer windows, with concrete possibilities emerging for the striker’s exit.

January or Summer Departure Confirmed

Speaking on his latest Here We Go podcast episode, Romano stated: “Yeah, there will be some player leaving. Of course, we will see if it’s going to be January or summer, but one of the players, for example, who might leave Arsenal already in the January transfer window is Gabriel Jesus.”

The transfer expert emphasized that Jesus explored departure options during the summer window without reaching agreement. His current injury situation and exclusion from Arsenal’s Champions League squad list have complicated immediate moves.

Physical Concerns Cloud Timeline

Romano suggested Jesus’ departure timing depends heavily on his recovery from ACL injury. “Let’s see how it’s going to feel also from the physical point of view,” the Italian journalist explained, acknowledging fitness will determine whether January proves realistic.

The striker’s rehabilitation progress will influence potential suitors’ willingness to commit during the winter window. Summer appears the more probable scenario, allowing Jesus complete recovery time.

Concrete Interest Exists

Romano confirmed genuine transfer interest surrounds Jesus despite his current injury setback. “Gabriel Jesus could try to explore some different way in 2026. We will see which transfer window, but that’s one of the cases we’ll have to follow because Gabriel Jesus has concrete possibilities to go.”

Everton and AC Milan have previously registered interest in the 27-year-old. His limited role before injury, coupled with Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival, makes departure logical for all parties involved.

Arsenal appear prepared to sanction Jesus’ exit after investing heavily in attacking reinforcements. The Brazilian’s departure would mark the end of his three-year Emirates tenure.