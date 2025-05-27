Fabrizio Romano shares the ‘6 word’ reply Gyokeres said when asked about Arsenal transfer

Viktor Gyokeres has left the door open for a potential summer move to Arsenal after his response when quizzed about his future. The Sporting CP striker’s reply has caught attention, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing the Swedish international’s stance on potential links to North London.

When pressed about his future plans, Gyokeres offered a diplomatic yet revealing response: “It’s impossible to say, we never know what happens in football.” The 26-year-old striker then addressed the Arsenal speculation directly, stating: “Arsenal links? I don’t know anything. My focus was on the games. If the links were true then… we will see this summer.”

It’s that phrase – “we will see this summer” – that has caught Arsenal supporters’ attention. Rather than dismissing the speculation, Gyokeres appears to be keeping his options open for summer discussions.

The timing of these comments couldn’t be more significant. Arsenal’s pursuit of a proven goalscorer has been well-documented, with Mikel Arteta’s side falling short in the title race due to inconsistent finishing. Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries and form, while Eddie Nketiah’s departure has left Arsenal light on attacking options.

Gyokeres’ explosive form at Sporting CP has made him one of Europe’s most coveted strikers. The former Coventry City forward has netted an impressive 66 goals in 68 appearances since joining the Portuguese giants, establishing himself as a lethal finisher capable of leading the line for a title-challenging side.

Arsenal’s interest appears genuine, with reports suggesting the Gunners have been monitoring the Swedish international throughout the season with some reports even suggesting that Gyokores’ move is all but confirmed. His comments to Romano suggest he’s aware of the speculation and isn’t ruling out a move, despite maintaining his focus on current commitments.

The striker’s measured response also indicates a professional approach to transfer speculation. Rather than fueling rumors or making bold declarations, Gyokeres has positioned himself perfectly – remaining committed to Sporting while acknowledging that football’s unpredictable nature means anything could happen.

Would Gyokeres tactically fit in at Arsenal?

Summer transfer windows often hinge on such statements, and Gyokeres’ words suggest he’s prepared for potential discussions. Arsenal’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements is expected to intensify once the season concludes.

Tactically, Gyokeres would provide Arsenal with the clinical edge they’ve desperately sought. His physical presence, aerial ability, and intelligent movement in the box would complement Arsenal’s creative midfield perfectly. The Swedish striker’s knack for finding space and his composure in crucial moments make him an ideal fit for Arteta’s system, offering the ruthless finishing that could transform the Gunners from title challengers into genuine champions. His versatility to drop deep and link play would also suit Arsenal’s fluid attacking approach, making this potential transfer a perfect tactical marriage.

