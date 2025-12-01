Faiq Bolkiah is the Richest Footballer with $20 Billion

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, born on May 9, 1998, is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Ratchaburi in the Thai League 1 and for the Brunei national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, a member of the Bruneian Royal Family, is a professional footballer playing as a winger for Ratchaburi in Thai League 1. He has represented Brunei at various youth levels and serves as the captain of the national team. Bolkiah had stints with Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester City’s youth academies before joining Marítimo in Portugal.

He later moved to Chonburi in Thailand. Standing at 1.75m, he made his senior international debut in 2016. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Faiq Bolkiah is $20 billion. (Credits: @fjefrib Instagram)

Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth and Salary

Faiq Bolkiah is reported to be the richest footballer with an estimated net worth of $20 billion. Coming from the Bruneian Royal family, he has stepped into football to achieve something unlike his brothers and is currently playing in the Thai League. He reportedly earns a salary of 100,000 baht or approximately $2,900 USD per month which barely contributes to his net worth.

Faiq Bolkiah Club Career

Bolkiah started playing football with numerous clubs’ youth squads. After practising with Reading and going on trial with Arsenal, he signed a one-year contract with the Southampton F.C. club in 2009 and later joined Chelsea’s development club in 2014. He left Chelsea in December 2015 and agreed to a three-year professional deal with Leicester City. In the summer of 2019, he extended his deal with Leicester City for one additional year.

Bolkiah made a free transfer to Martimo in Portugal’s Primeira Liga in September 2020. He made his senior debut with Martimo B in April 2021 after making his debut with the under-23 team. Bolkiah became the first Bruneian to sign with a Thai team when he joined Chonburi in the Thai League 1 in December 2021. In November 2022, he scored the team’s opening goal. He declared in May 2023 that he would leave Chonburi after the 2022–2023 Thai League 1 season.

PICTURED: Faiq Bolkiah looks to shift the ball past FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot. #lcfcu19s pic.twitter.com/DBYbYMUvXK — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 7, 2016

Faiq Bolkiah International Career

Bolkiah represented Brunei at various youth levels, including the U19 and U23 teams. He made his senior international debut in October 2016 in a match against Timor-Leste during the 2016 AFF Championship qualification.

Faiq Bolkiah Family

Faiq Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family. He is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, a prince of Brunei, and the nephew of the current Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. Faiq Bolkiah’s family holds significant political and economic influence in Brunei. Apart from his football career, Faiq maintains a connection to his royal heritage through his family.

Faiq Bolkiah Girlfriend

The player has mentioned that he is committed fully to his profession and doesn’t seem to spend time with women. As per his statements to the media, he is currently single and might date someone in the future.

Faiq Bolkiah Sponsors and Endorsements

He has collaborated with well-known sportswear manufacturer Nike, opulent watchmaker Tag Heuer, pharmaceutical firm Abbott Laboratories, and dietary supplement maker Mango. These collaborations reflect his marketability and appeal as a professional athlete. Such partnerships with reputable companies showcase Bolkiah’s rising stature in the sporting community and his ability to secure considerable financial backing.

Faiq Bolkiah Cars and Tattoos

The Burenian Prince doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and kept his body away from inking. His family is said to own a number of cars including a Golden Rolls Royce and many which account for up to 600 cars in total. Despite being the Richest footballer he lives in a rented house paying a rent of 170 USD per month with a modest life in Thai and drives a Toyota Yaris there.

Read More: