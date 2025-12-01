Google News
Faiq Bolkiah is the Richest Footballer with $20 Billion
Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, born on May 9, 1998, is a professional footballer who plays as a winger for Ratchaburi in the Thai League 1 and for the Brunei national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, a member of the Bruneian Royal Family, is a professional footballer playing as a winger for Ratchaburi in Thai League 1. He has represented Brunei at various youth levels and serves as the captain of the national team. Bolkiah had stints with Southampton, Chelsea, and Leicester City’s youth academies before joining Marítimo in Portugal.
He later moved to Chonburi in Thailand. Standing at 1.75m, he made his senior international debut in 2016. Let us get to know about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Faiq Bolkiah Net Worth and Salary
Faiq Bolkiah is reported to be the richest footballer with an estimated net worth of $20 billion. Coming from the Bruneian Royal family, he has stepped into football to achieve something unlike his brothers and is currently playing in the Thai League. He reportedly earns a salary of 100,000 baht or approximately $2,900 USD per month which barely contributes to his net worth.
Faiq Bolkiah Club Career
Bolkiah started playing football with numerous clubs’ youth squads. After practising with Reading and going on trial with Arsenal, he signed a one-year contract with the Southampton F.C. club in 2009 and later joined Chelsea’s development club in 2014. He left Chelsea in December 2015 and agreed to a three-year professional deal with Leicester City. In the summer of 2019, he extended his deal with Leicester City for one additional year.
Bolkiah made a free transfer to Martimo in Portugal’s Primeira Liga in September 2020. He made his senior debut with Martimo B in April 2021 after making his debut with the under-23 team. Bolkiah became the first Bruneian to sign with a Thai team when he joined Chonburi in the Thai League 1 in December 2021. In November 2022, he scored the team’s opening goal. He declared in May 2023 that he would leave Chonburi after the 2022–2023 Thai League 1 season.
Faiq Bolkiah International Career
Bolkiah represented Brunei at various youth levels, including the U19 and U23 teams. He made his senior international debut in October 2016 in a match against Timor-Leste during the 2016 AFF Championship qualification.
Faiq Bolkiah Family
Faiq Bolkiah is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family. He is the son of Jefri Bolkiah, a prince of Brunei, and the nephew of the current Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah. Faiq Bolkiah’s family holds significant political and economic influence in Brunei. Apart from his football career, Faiq maintains a connection to his royal heritage through his family.
Faiq Bolkiah Girlfriend
The player has mentioned that he is committed fully to his profession and doesn’t seem to spend time with women. As per his statements to the media, he is currently single and might date someone in the future.
Faiq Bolkiah Sponsors and Endorsements
He has collaborated with well-known sportswear manufacturer Nike, opulent watchmaker Tag Heuer, pharmaceutical firm Abbott Laboratories, and dietary supplement maker Mango. These collaborations reflect his marketability and appeal as a professional athlete. Such partnerships with reputable companies showcase Bolkiah’s rising stature in the sporting community and his ability to secure considerable financial backing.
Faiq Bolkiah Cars and Tattoos
The Burenian Prince doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and kept his body away from inking. His family is said to own a number of cars including a Golden Rolls Royce and many which account for up to 600 cars in total. Despite being the Richest footballer he lives in a rented house paying a rent of 170 USD per month with a modest life in Thai and drives a Toyota Yaris there.
Genoa
Mateo Retegui – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Mateo Retegui is a professional footballer who plays as a forward for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah and for the Italy national team and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
He was born on April 29, 1999, in Argentina and holds dual citizenship in Italy and Argentina. Retegui’s promising performances at the international level have made him a player to watch in the upcoming years, and his loan move to Tigre has given him more opportunities to hone his skills and showcase his talent. His current Italy move to Genoa will contribute to his International Career as well as his Club Career.
Mateo Retegui’s Net Worth and Salary
Mateo Retegui is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be $7 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt. He earns over $10 million every year at Al-Qadsiah.
Mateo Retegui Club Career
Retegui joined Boca Juniors after playing for River Plate earlier, to start his professional football career. During the Argentine Primera División season of 2017, coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto promoted him to the main team. He entered the game as a substitute in a 1-0 victory over Patronato at home in November 2018 nevertheless, making his professional debut.
Retegui was on an 18-month loan to Estudiantes in January 2019. He played eight times in his rookie season and made 21 appearances in the 2019–20 campaign, scoring five goals overall. He joined Tigre in February 2022 on a temporary basis until the end of 2023.
As per reports, he is set to join Genoa in July 2023 from Argentinian club Tigre for an undisclosed transfer fee. This move could benefit the Italian striker to build bond with his international teammates.
Mateo Retegui International Career
Retegui has represented Argentina at the U19 and U20 levels, including playing for the latter at the 2018 South American Games. However, he is also eligible to play for Italy through descent and was pre-selected by Roberto Mancini to join the Italian team for the first UEFA Euro 2024 qualification games in February 2023.
Retegui’s first official call-up to the Italian national team came on March 17, 2023. On March 23, 2023, he made his professional debut against England in a Euro 2024 qualification game, scoring one goal in a 2-1 defeat. On March 26, he made another appearance, this time scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Malta in another Euro 2024 qualifying match. He moved to Al-Qadsiah in July 2025. The footballer will now be a part of the Saudi Pro League. His deal is valued at €65 million for the next 5 years.
Mateo Retegui Family
Mateo Retegui was born on 29 April 1999 in Saint-Doulchard, France. Retegui’s grandfather, Angelo Dimarco, migrated to Argentina from Canicattì, Sicily, Italy. He comes from a family of athletes, as his father Carlos Retegui is a former field hockey player who represented Argentina in various Pan American Games and Olympic Games, while his sister Micaela is also an Olympian in the same sport.
Mateo Retegui’s Girlfriend
The Forward prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Mateo Retegui Sponsors and Endorsements
Mateo Retegui is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Mateo Retegui Cars and Tattoos
Mateo Retegui’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Mateo Retegui has inked the skin on his right arm.
Bayern Munich
Who Is Mathea Fischer? Meet The Girlfriend Of Leon Goretzka
Mathea Fischer is famous for being the girlfriend of German footballer Leon Goretzka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mathea is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Goretzka is a complete mystery too. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning wife of Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka in this article. Stay tuned to learn more about her.
Leon Goretzka has developed himself as a beast in the midfield. The German star helped Bayern Munich to win the 2020 Champions League. He is a crucial player for Julian Nagelsmann and an important asset for Die Rotten. But, today we are not going to discuss his professional life, rather we are more interested in his love life. You’ll find everything there is to learn about the stunning girlfriend of Leon Goretzka in this article.
Mathea Fischer Childhood and Family
Mathea’s birth year is 1992. The German beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.
The details of her parents are still under review. Our report suggests she has a younger sister named Matida Fischer. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information.
Mathea Fischer Education
Mathea hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Germany, we believe she went to a local high school. She also went to college after completing high school. But due to the lack of information, we don’t know what major she took.
Mathea Fischer career
Mathea’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, our guess is that she is a full-time housewife. The German beauty spends most of her time doing chores at home. Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes.
Goretzka spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. But, Mathea cheers up her partner on such occasions. The duo maintains good communication and doesn’t let arguments affect their relationship.
Mathea Fischer Net Worth
Mathea hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. She doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, so she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Goretzka, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Mathea often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.
Mathea Fischer and Leon Goretzka relationship
Leon Goretzka met with his girlfriend in 2015. Mathea’s sister Matida introduced them. It was his initial years at Bayern, so he wasn’t a big star of the team. Despite his stardom, Mathea was attracted to the German star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates.
They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets. Despite career pressure, Goretzka’s love story advanced at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The couple never publicly revealed their relationship. The duo is yet to tie the knot. But considering their trust in each other, we believe they could survive the test of time.
Mathea Fischer and Leon Goretzka Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They don’t want to hurry things, that’s why they might intend to take some time for such a big decision.
Mathea Fischer Social media
Mathea is not excessively obsessed with Social media. We couldn’t find any account of her on famous social platforms. Goretzka sometimes shares snaps of his girlfriend on his Instagram account. Mathea Fischer doesn’t make public appearances as well. She likes to live a private life and doesn’t share her events on social media.
Brentford
Saman Ghoddos – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Saman Ghoddos is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a striker for the UAE Pro League club Kalba and for the Iran national team, and here in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Saman Ghoddos, born on September 6, 1993, is a professional footballer known for his versatility on the field. He currently plays for Brentford, a Premier League club, as an attacking midfielder, striker, or winger. Ghoddos has made a significant impact in his career, both at the club level and internationally representing Iran.
With his skills and contributions on the field, Ghoddos continues to leave his mark in the world of football. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Saman Ghoddos Networth and Salary
Saman Ghoddos’ total net worth, including his assets and endorsements, is estimated to be around $2 million. Throughout his career, Ghoddos has earned substantial income from his professional football contracts and sponsorship deals. While specific details of his financial status are not publicly available, considering his achievements and market value, it is reasonable to assume that his net worth has reached the million-dollar mark.
Saman Ghoddos Club Career
Ghoddos started his career in Sweden with Ostersunds FK. He demonstrated his ability to score goals by scoring 10 league goals in the 2016 campaign, including the first top-flight goal for Ostersunds FK on his Allsvenskan debut. His performances caught the attention of teams like Hertha Berlin and Ajax, showcasing his talent and potential.
Ghoddos transferred to Amiens SC of the French Ligue 1 in 2018. By scoring in his professional debut, he made an immediate impression and became the first Iranian player to compete in Ligue 1. His move to SD Huesca was marred by controversy, though, and as a result, FIFA suspended him and fined him.
Ghoddos moved from Amiens to Brentford in September 2020 on a one-year loan. His ability to score important goals and his skill on the pitch immediately made him an indispensable member of the team. In January 2021, his loan agreement became a permanent one, securing his position in the Brentford team.
Brentford’s May 2021 promotion to the Premier League, which ended the team’s 74-year drought from the top division, was made possible in large part by Ghoddos. His effect at the top level of English football was furthered by his August 2021 Premier League debut and his October 2021 goal against Burnley, which was his first in the league. He left Brentford at the end of the 2022/23 season as a Free agent. Saman joined the Ittihad Kalba on a free transfer before the 2024 season.
Saman Ghoddos International Career
Ghoddos, who was born in Sweden to Iranian parents, began his career with the Swedish national team. But in June 2017, Ghoddos changed his mind and chose to ally himself with Iran. He was able to represent his parents’ native nation on a global scale because of this choice.
Ghoddos has represented Iran in various tournaments. He featured prominently in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he made appearances in all three group-stage matches. Ghoddos’ skill, versatility, and ability to score goals make him a valuable asset for both Brentford and the Iranian national team.
Saman Ghoddos Family
Saman Ghoddos was raised in Malmö, Sweden, where he discovered his love for football. He is of Iranian descent because both of his parents are from the Ahvaz region of Iran, where they were both born. His identity and cultural upbringing have been significantly shaped by his family’s ancestry.
Saman Ghoddos Girlfriend
There is no information online regarding Saman Ghoddos’ current dating status or girlfriend. It’s likely that he doesn’t currently have a public connection or that he likes to keep his personal life secret. Ghoddos may put his career as a professional athlete ahead of keeping his personal life low-key.
Saman Ghoddos Sponsors and Endorsements
Saman Ghoddos has a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike, the renowned American sportswear supplier. As part of the agreement, he represents and promotes the brand, prominently sporting the Nike Mercurial Vapour line of football boots. Nike, known for its commitment to top athletes, has recognized Ghoddos’ talent and potential, establishing a partnership that not only supports his sporting endeavours but also enhances his image as a professional footballer.
Saman Ghoddos Cars and Tattoos
Saman Ghoddos, who owns a premium Porsche, is renowned for having taste in fine autos. Ghoddos’ personal preferences and his position as a professional football player are reflected in the Porsche brand’s association with style, performance, and refinement. Ghoddos has decided without getting any tattoos in order to accept his natural skin.
