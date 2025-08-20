(Video) Arsenal Fans Want Viktor Gyokeres to Re-Create This Against Leeds United

Training ground footage of Viktor Gyokeres has Arsenal supporters dreaming about what the Swedish striker can produce when he faces Leeds United on Saturday. The video showing Max Dowman delivering a perfect low cross for Gyokeres to finish has fans excited about the attacking combinations possible at Emirates Stadium.

https://twitter.com/TikiTakaConnor/status/1958114221612527657

The clip perfectly captures why Arsenal spent big money to bring Gyokeres from Sporting CP. His movement in the box, timing of the run, and clinical finishing demonstrate exactly the qualities Mikel Arteta demanded from his new striker. Connor Humm’s tweet highlighting the moment has gone viral among Gunners supporters who want to see this replicated in competitive action.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

Comment

byu/Puzzled-Category-954 from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/Puzzled-Category-954 from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/Puzzled-Category-954 from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/Puzzled-Category-954 from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/Puzzled-Category-954 from discussion

inGunners

Comment

byu/Puzzled-Category-954 from discussion

inGunners

Read More: Arsenal Placed Second in the PL Wages to Revenue Ratio Table – You Will Be Surprised to See Who’s at First!

Why This Training Ground Magic Between Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman Matters for Leeds

Gyokeres made an anonymous Premier League debut against Manchester United, failing to register a shot on target despite Arsenal’s win at Old Trafford. The Swedish international looked isolated in Arsenal’s possession heavy system, struggling to find space against a deep defensive block.

Saturday’s match against Leeds United presents the perfect opportunity for Gyokeres to showcase his predatory instincts. Leeds traditionally play a more open style under Daniel Farke, creating space behind their defense that Gyokeres can exploit with his pace and movement.

Viktor Gyokeres in action against Villarreal (Via Sky Sports)

The training footage shows exactly how dangerous Gyokeres becomes when supplied with quality service. His record of 97 goals in 102 appearances at Sporting CP proves his finishing ability when teammates create opportunities.

Read More: Hugo Ekitike vs. Viktor Gyokeres: AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals This Season

The Dowman Connection Arsenal Fans Love

Max Dowman’s involvement in the training clip has added significance for Arsenal supporters. The 15-year-old academy graduate has been impressive during preseason, with many tipping him for first team opportunities this season.

Declan Rice and Max Dowman (via BBC)

The chemistry between youth and experience displayed in the video represents everything Arsenal fans want to see. Dowman’s precise delivery combined with Gyokeres’ clinical finishing could become a regular sight at Emirates Stadium.