(Video) Arsenal Fans Want Viktor Gyokeres to Re-Create This Against Leeds United
Training ground footage of Viktor Gyokeres has Arsenal supporters dreaming about what the Swedish striker can produce when he faces Leeds United on Saturday. The video showing Max Dowman delivering a perfect low cross for Gyokeres to finish has fans excited about the attacking combinations possible at Emirates Stadium.
The clip perfectly captures why Arsenal spent big money to bring Gyokeres from Sporting CP. His movement in the box, timing of the run, and clinical finishing demonstrate exactly the qualities Mikel Arteta demanded from his new striker. Connor Humm’s tweet highlighting the moment has gone viral among Gunners supporters who want to see this replicated in competitive action.
Here are some of the reactions from fans:
Why This Training Ground Magic Between Viktor Gyokeres and Max Dowman Matters for Leeds
Gyokeres made an anonymous Premier League debut against Manchester United, failing to register a shot on target despite Arsenal’s win at Old Trafford. The Swedish international looked isolated in Arsenal’s possession heavy system, struggling to find space against a deep defensive block.
Saturday’s match against Leeds United presents the perfect opportunity for Gyokeres to showcase his predatory instincts. Leeds traditionally play a more open style under Daniel Farke, creating space behind their defense that Gyokeres can exploit with his pace and movement.
The training footage shows exactly how dangerous Gyokeres becomes when supplied with quality service. His record of 97 goals in 102 appearances at Sporting CP proves his finishing ability when teammates create opportunities.
The Dowman Connection Arsenal Fans Love
Max Dowman’s involvement in the training clip has added significance for Arsenal supporters. The 15-year-old academy graduate has been impressive during preseason, with many tipping him for first team opportunities this season.
The chemistry between youth and experience displayed in the video represents everything Arsenal fans want to see. Dowman’s precise delivery combined with Gyokeres’ clinical finishing could become a regular sight at Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal Placed Second in the PL Wages to Revenue Ratio Table – You Will Be Surprised to See Who’s at First!
Arsenal‘s impressive financial discipline has earned them second place in the Premier League’s wages to revenue ratio rankings, but the club sitting at number one will genuinely shock supporters.
According to the latest Deloitte Football Money League data, Arsenal maintains a healthy 53% ratio, demonstrating remarkable improvement from their disastrous 75% figure just four years ago.
However, the real surprise comes from who’s leading this crucial financial metric: Tottenham Hotspur with an incredibly efficient 42% wages to revenue ratio.
How Tottenham Became the Premier League’s Most Financially Disciplined Club
Spurs’ achievement becomes even more remarkable when considering their context. Despite generating €615 million in revenue according to recent Deloitte analysis, Tottenham actually reduced their wage bill by £29 million from £251 million to £222 million last season. This 12% reduction while maintaining competitive performance represents masterful financial management.
The 42% ratio positions Tottenham as the Premier League’s most sustainable operation among top clubs. While rivals like Chelsea (72%) and Aston Villa (96%) struggle with wage inflation, Spurs have created a model that prioritizes long term stability over short term spending sprees.
Arsenal’s Impressive Financial Recovery
Arsenal’s 53% figure represents significant progress under Mikel Arteta’s management. The Gunners have transformed from a club spending three quarters of revenue on wages to one operating within reasonable parameters while competing for major trophies.
Their €717 million revenue growth, largely driven by Champions League participation and improved domestic performance, has created breathing room for sustainable squad building.
The contrast with other Big Six clubs is striking. Manchester City sits at 57%, Manchester United at 56%, Liverpool at 63%, and Chelsea at a concerning 72%.
Arsenal’s positioning between Tottenham’s exceptional efficiency and the more profligate spending of their rivals suggests a club finding the perfect balance between ambition and sustainability.
Why These Numbers Matter More Than League Tables
Financial sustainability increasingly determines long term success in modern football. While Tottenham may lack Arsenal’s recent trophy haul, their 42% ratio provides foundation for sustained competition without risking financial fair play violations.
Arsenal’s improvement to 53% while achieving consecutive second place finishes demonstrates that smart spending trumps reckless investment every time.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal Game Had a Unique Record That Liverpool and Chelsea Could Only Dream Of
While Liverpool and Chelsea boast rich histories and passionate fanbases, neither club has achieved what Manchester United and Arsenal accomplished on August 17, 2025. Their Premier League opener at Old Trafford delivered viewership numbers that exposed the true hierarchy of American football interest.
The match averaged 2.0 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital platforms, making it the most watched opening weekend fixture in U.S. television history. When including Telemundo’s Spanish language coverage, total viewership reached 2.3 million Americans tuning in to watch Arsenal’s 1-0 victory.
The Numbers That Separate Elite from Ordinary
These figures represent more than statistical milestones. They demonstrate drawing power that Liverpool and Chelsea simply cannot match in the American market. Despite Liverpool’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp/Arne Slot and Chelsea’s spending sprees, neither club commands the television audience that United and Arsenal generate effortlessly.
The viewership record sits second only to Manchester City versus Arsenal from March 31, 2024, which attracted 2.1 million English language viewers and 2.6 million total including Spanish coverage. Notice the pattern: Arsenal appears in both record breaking matches, while Liverpool and Chelsea remain absent from elite viewership conversations.
NBC Sports delivered their most watched Premier League opening weekend ever, averaging 850,000 viewers across six matches from August 15-17. The United versus Arsenal clash single handedly elevated these numbers, proving certain matchups transcend ordinary fixtures.
Why This Matters Beyond Television Ratings
American television executives understand what many football analysts ignore. United and Arsenal possess something intangible that Liverpool and Chelsea lack: genuine appointment television status. When these clubs meet, Americans clear their schedules. Other Premier League fixtures become background noise.
This viewership dominance reflects broader commercial reality. While Liverpool and Chelsea chase trophies, United and Arsenal have already won the battle that matters most: capturing American imagination and wallet share in the world’s most lucrative sports market.
Mikel Arteta’s Own Version of Alexander Isak: Arsenal Interested in Signing One of the Paciest Forwards in the World
Mikel Arteta has identified his answer to Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, with Arsenal ramping up interest in Atalanta’s electric forward Ademola Lookman. Following the collapse of his proposed move to Inter Milan after Atalanta refused to negotiate, the Nigerian has emerged as Arsenal’s primary attacking target.
The Speed Demon Arsenal Need
Lookman possesses the devastating pace that Arteta craves for his front line. The 27-year-old’s acceleration and top speed make him one of football’s most dangerous transition players, capable of turning defense into attack within seconds.
His ability to stretch defenses mirrors exactly what Isak provides Newcastle – a constant threat that opposition backlines must respect. Last season, Lookman scored 15 goals in Serie A with an impressive 7.42 average rating.
His standout moment came in the Europa League final back in 2024, against Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored a hat-trick to secure Atalanta’s victory.
Arsenal’s £45 Million Pursuit
Arsenal face paying around £45 million to secure Lookman’s signature this summer, with reports suggesting the Gunners are considering a €51 million bid, viewing him as an alternative to Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to launch a formal proposal for the Atalanta forward as they seek to add pace and directness to their attack.
However, recent reports suggest there is currently no official offer from Arsenal despite their tracking of the player. The situation remains fluid as Arsenal weigh their options.
Why Ademola Lookman Fits Mikel Arteta’s System
The Nigerian’s versatility makes him perfect for Arsenal’s tactical setup. Capable of operating as a central striker, right winger, or left winger, Lookman offers the flexibility that Arteta demands from his forwards. His work rate and pressing intensity align with Arsenal’s high-energy approach, while his pace provides the counter-attacking threat they’ve occasionally lacked.
Lookman may be on his way back to the Premier League, as Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Atalanta outcast, suggesting his relationship with the Italian club has deteriorated sufficiently to force a move.
The Perfect Timing
Arsenal’s pursuit comes at the ideal moment. Lookman has proven himself at the highest level, winning the Europa League and establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most consistent attackers. His experience across multiple leagues – Championship, Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A – demonstrates adaptability that would serve Arsenal well.
The comparison to Isak isn’t coincidental. Both players combine pace, technical ability, and tactical intelligence to devastating effect. Where Newcastle found their missing piece in the Swedish striker, Arsenal see Lookman as their own game-changing addition.
