Veronica Ciardi- Federico Bernardeschi Girlfriend, her family and more
Veronica Ciardi is famous for being the girlfriend of Bologna star Federico Bernardeschi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background Veronica Ciardi has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi over the years.
Since joining Juventus in 2017, Federico Bernardeschi has become a crucial member of the squad. He has spent all of his career in Italy and it seems like he has no plans for moving to a new country. He is currently settled in Turin with his Girlfriend, Veronica Ciardi.
Even though fans know about his career, Bernardeschi has kept his love life low-key. But we have gathered all the details about his girlfriend in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Veronica Ciardi Childhood and Family
On July 13, 1985, Veronica was born in Rome, Italy, making her Italian. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Federico Bernardeschi.
Veronica Ciardi Education
Veronica went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, despite going to college, she advanced in her career.
Veronica Ciardi Career
Veronica is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies when she was very young.
After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers from Italian films. She has worked in films like ‘I soliti idioti: Il film’ and ‘Una vita da sogno’. Her big moment came when she was featured in the reality show ‘Big Brother’. She achieved massive fame through the TV show, and her on-screen love story with the other competitors helped the show gain popularity.
Veronica Ciardi Net Worth
Veronica’s net worth is between $1 – $3 Million, mostly from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.
Veronica Ciardi and Federico Bernardeschi relationship
Federico Bernardeschi first met his girlfriend in 2016 through a mutual friend. The Italian winger was playing for Fiorentina at that time, and he was already a superstar. Veronica was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. It was love at first sight for the duo, and after going out on dates, they felt comfortable and joyous.
She stood by her partner in every step of his career. However, their relationship fell in 2017. Even though the reason for their breakup is still unknown, they kept a friendly bond after that. However, their love was too strong, bringing them together again in 2019. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.
They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. After the arrival of their child, Bernardeschi proposed to his girlfriend, and they are engaged currently.
Veronica Ciardi and Federico Bernardeschi Children
The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, Deva Bernardeschi, in 2019. The couple is doing an excellent job raising the child. Their daughter has become the bridge in their special relationship. The couple also welcomed their second daughter Lena in May 2021. The two daughters are their world and they take them to new places.
Veronica Ciardi Social media
Veronica is very famous on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a travel lover. Veronica has 171k followers on Instagram where she shares couple pictures, vacation snaps, and more.
Ante Rebic – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ante Rebic is a Croatian professional footballer known for his versatility as a winger and second striker and currently plays for Hajduk Split and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ante Rebic is a Croatian professional footballer who plays as a winger and second striker. He has had a successful career, featuring stints at clubs like Fiorentina, Eintracht Frankfurt, and AC Milan. Rebic has represented Croatia in multiple World Cups and Euro tournaments. As of 2025, he plays at the HNL for the club Hajduk Split. He last played for the Croatian national football team in 2021. His form is the reason for his downfall.
Despite facing ups and downs in his career, Ante Rebic remains a talented and dynamic player with the ability to make a significant impact on the field for both club and country.
Ante Rebic Net Worth and Salary
The estimated net worth of Ante Rebic is $26 million. However, Hajduk Split has not made public information about his current wage. The brilliant footballer from Croatia has seen success in a number of clubs and international tournaments, which has helped his total financial situation. He earns a good salary every year and has business ventures.
Ante Rebic Career
Rebic signed with Serie A team Fiorentina in 2013 after beginning his senior career at RNK Split. Before officially joining Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2018, he had stints on loan at RB Leipzig, Hellas Verona, and other teams. He returned to Italy in September 2019 to sign a two-year loan with AC Milan, which was eventually extended to a permanent contract.
Rebic has had success at both the club and international levels during his career. He has competed for Croatia in important competitions, such as the UEFA Euro 2020 and the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and 2018, where Croatia reached the final. He received the 2013 Croatian Football Hope of the Year award.
Rebic played for a number of clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt, where he contributed to the team’s DFB-Pokal triumph in 2018 by playing for them. Later, he joined AC Milan, where he made significant contributions by helping his teammates and scoring critical goals. In order to continue playing football for the Turkish squad, Rebic signed a two-year contract with Süper Lig club Besiktas in July 2023. In 2025, he signed with the Croatian Football League for the team Hajduk Split. He has had a good start with 1 goal from 5 matches.
Ante Rebic Family
Ante Rebic is from a Croatian-American family. His mother’s name is Nedilijka, and his father’s name is Bosko Rebic. He has siblings, yet it’s difficult to find out many details about them. Rebic, who is 6’1″ (1.85 metres) tall, has become well-known in the football community, and his family has been supportive of his prosperous professional career.
Ante Rebic Girlfriend – Klara Pinjuh
Ante Rebic is in a relationship with Klara Pinjuh. Despite the relative secrecy surrounding their relationship, Klara Pinjuh frequently supports Ante in his football endeavours. Like many famous people, they prefer to keep their private lives private, allowing Rebic to concentrate on his job and keep his personal life a secret.
Ante Rebic Sponsors and Endorsements
Ante Rebic’s career earnings and endorsements are the major sources of his income. Nike sponsors him and provides him with clothing and football footwear. Along with his excellent football career, these sponsorships and endorsements have had a big positive impact on his financial success.
Ante Rebic Cars and Tattoos
Ante Rebic owns a 2020 Mercedes Benz GT-Class. He is renowned for hiding his tattoos, and it has even been suggested that he may not have any. The football player keeps his personal style discrete and understated. Ante Rebic doesn’t love inking tattoos as he is not a big fan of these stuff.
Young, Smalling and Blind! Manchester United were a very different side the last time they faced Ipswich Town
Manchester United looked very unrecognizable the last time they faced the now-newly-promoted Ipswich Town.
It’s Manchester United vs. Ipswich Town this weekend, and the game marks the debut of the Red Devils’ new manager Ruben Amorim. While they have looked a mere shadow of themselves ever since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013, Amorim’s arrival has sparked a fresh breath of belief in the red side of Manchester.
In this article we take a look at the last time Manchester United faced Ipswich Town. Ipswich, being a newly-promoted team, haven’t faced the big teams in the EPL for a while. The last time they took on Man United, it was the 23rd of September, 2015 in the 3rd round of the League Cup. The Red Devils eased to a 3-0 victory.
Here is a look at how Manchester United lined up the last time they faced Ipswich Town.
GK – David de Gea
The iconic Spanish shot-stopper went on to be a regular starter for Manchester United until 2023 (starting from 2011). He now plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A, after being a free agent for a year, between 2023 and 2024.
CB – Chris Smalling
Having joined Manchester United in 2010, Smalling went on to be a part of the team until 2020, before his departure to Roma (following a one-year loan deal there, 2019/20). He now plays for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League.
CB – Daley Blind
Daley Blind was in his second year at Manchester United. He left the club in 2018 to join Ajax. After 5 years, he ended up in Bayern Munich for a short half-season spell. Then, he joined Girona in LaLiga, and has been a regular starter for them ever since.
LB – Ashley Young
Ashley Young was in his early years as a full-back. He remained a part of Manchester United until 2020, before joining Inter Milan for a year. In 2021, Young joined Aston Villa. After 2 years at the club, Young joined Everton, and has been a regular starter there, going strong at almost 40 years of age.
RB – Antonio Valencia
Antonio Valencia spent a decade at Manchester United before leaving them in 2019. He hung up his boots in 2021, at 35 years of age.
CDM – Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera’s role at Manchester United was underrated. The midfielder was a part of the club for 5 years, making over 130 league appearances. He joined PSG in 2019. After leaving PSG in 2023, he joined Athletic Bilbao (having already played in the 2022/23 season for them on loan).
CM – Andreas Pereira
Andreas Pereira was in his formative years at Manchester United. Although he was a part of the club until 2022, starting from 2014, he made just 45 league appearances for them. He had also gone on multiple loan spells during his time there. He now is a regular starter for Fulham.
CM – Bastian Schweinsteiger
The legendary German midfielder was in his first season at Manchester United. He left the club in 2017 to join Chicago Fire. In 2019 he hung up his boots.
CM – Marouane Fellaini
One of David Moyes’ favorite men, Fellaini joined Manchester United in 2013. He was a part of the club until 2019. He then joined Chinese club Shandong Taishan. Fellaini hung up his boots in 2024, after 5 years with the Chinese club.
CAM – Juan Mata
The immaculate Juan Mata was in his second season at Manchester United. He went on to be a part of the club until 2022, making close to 200 league appearances. Mata now plays for Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.
ST – Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney, arguably the greatest ever Manchester United player. Rooney was in his final seasons at Manchester United. He left the club in 2017, to return to boyhood club Everton. After a year there, he joined MLS club D.C. United in 2018. He retired in 2021, having last played for Derby County. He is now the head coach of Plymouth Argyle.
Igor Julio 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Igor Julio is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, known as Igor Julio or simply Igor, is a talented Brazilian professional footballer who excels as a centre-back. He was born on February 7th, 1998 in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state of Bom Sucesso. Igor started his football career when he joined the Red Bull Brasil junior academy after playing for Portuguesa Santista.
The journey Igor Julio took from Brazil to Austria, Italy, and eventually, England displays his adaptability to many footballing philosophies. He is in a good position to make an impression at Brighton & Hove Albion and further establish himself as a promising centre-back in the footballing globe because of his great defensive abilities, aerial presence, and game-reading.
Igor Julio Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Bom Sucesso, Brazil
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|$5 Million
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|7 February 1998
|Nationality
|Brazilian
|Position
|Centre-Back
|Senior Clubs
|Red Bull Brasil, Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsberger AC, Austria Wien, SPAL, Fiorentina, Brighton & Hove Albion.
|Achievements
|1X UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE WINNER
2X AUSTRIAN CHAMPION
1X AUSTRIAN CUP WINNER
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Igor Julio’s Net Worth and Salary
Igor Julio has amassed a tremendous net worth of $5 million, demonstrating his success and monetary accomplishments in the sport. His actual compensation is unknown, however, due to his talent, he has a high market worth of €10.00m. Igor Julio has made an effect on the football world with his abilities and marketability, winning respect and admiration from both fans and clubs.
Igor Julio’s Career
Igor made a huge international move in July 2016 when he joined FC Red Bull Salzburg of the Austrian Bundesliga. He was first placed in the club’s reserve team, where he continued to wow with his abilities and commitment. On July 22, 2016, he made his professional debut for Liefering in a 1-0 win over SV Horn in the Austrian Football First League. He joined Red Bull Salzburg’s first squad due to his steady play, and on May 28, 2017, he participated fully in a 1-0 home victory over SC Rheindorf Altach.
Igor kept picking up experience with Salzburg’s B-team even after being promoted to the senior squad in May 2017. In January 2018, he was loaned to Wolfsberger AC, another top-tier club in Austria, until June of that year. Following his loan spell, he joined FK Austria Wien on a season-long loan deal in July 2018.
Igor moved to the Italian Serie A in June 2019 and signed a deal with SPAL that was extended until 2023. He kept up his impressive play in Italy, drawing the eye of Fiorentina, who signed him to a two-year loan with a buyout clause that kicks in on January 31, 2020.
Igor’s adventure, however, took another thrilling turn when Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League revealed on July 26, 2023, that he had signed for them. With a four-year contract worth an estimated €17 million, he joined the English Premier League. His transfer to the Premier League was a key turning point in his career, presenting him with fresh difficulties and chances to demonstrate his defensive skill.
Igor Julio Family
Igor Julio was born on February 7, 1998, in Bom Successo, Brazil. Even though his remarkable career in football has been well-documented, details concerning his parents and siblings remain private and unreleased. Igor values his family’s privacy as do many famous people, preferring to concentrate on his love of football and building a name for himself in the game.
Igor Julio’s Girlfriend
Igor Julio is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about Igor Julio’s personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritize his responsibilities on the field at this time in favour of his career as a young, bright athlete.
Igor Julio Sponsors and Endorsements
Igor Julio is sponsored by the renowned sports company Adidas. He gains confidence in their equipment while displaying his abilities by embracing their products on the pitch. Igor is thankful for this collaboration and actively promotes Adidas on social media, which strengthens their relationship and demonstrates his loyalty to the company.
Igor Julio Cars and Tattoos
Igor Julio proudly displays his artistic expression with numerous tattoos covering his chest, entire back, neck, both of his right and left hands, as well as his left leg. These ink depict his distinct personality and passions. Although there is little information about his car, his body art makes him stand out on and off the pitch.
FAQs about Igor Julio
|What is the net worth of Igor Julio?
|The net worth of Igor Julio is $5 million.
|How many clubs have Igor Julio played for?
|Igor Julio has played with eight clubs at the senior level – Red Bull Brasil, Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsberger AC, Austria Wien, SPAL, Fiorentina, and Brighton & Hove Albion.
|How old is Igor Julio?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Igor Julio?
|He is Brazilian.
|Has Igor Julio ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
