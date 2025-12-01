Veronica Ciardi- Federico Bernardeschi Girlfriend, her family and more

Veronica Ciardi is famous for being the girlfriend of Bologna star Federico Bernardeschi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Veronica Ciardi has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi over the years.

Since joining Juventus in 2017, Federico Bernardeschi has become a crucial member of the squad. He has spent all of his career in Italy and it seems like he has no plans for moving to a new country. He is currently settled in Turin with his Girlfriend, Veronica Ciardi.

Even though fans know about his career, Bernardeschi has kept his love life low-key. But we have gathered all the details about his girlfriend in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Veronica Ciardi Childhood and Family

On July 13, 1985, Veronica was born in Rome, Italy, making her Italian. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Federico Bernardeschi.

Veronica Ciardi was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

Veronica Ciardi Education

Veronica went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality. So, despite going to college, she advanced in her career.

Veronica Ciardi Career

Veronica is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies when she was very young.

After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers from Italian films. She has worked in films like ‘I soliti idioti: Il film’ and ‘Una vita da sogno’. Her big moment came when she was featured in the reality show ‘Big Brother’. She achieved massive fame through the TV show, and her on-screen love story with the other competitors helped the show gain popularity.

Veronica is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Veronica Ciardi Net Worth

Veronica’s net worth is between $1 – $3 Million, mostly from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is in today.

Veronica Ciardi and Federico Bernardeschi relationship

Federico Bernardeschi first met his girlfriend in 2016 through a mutual friend. The Italian winger was playing for Fiorentina at that time, and he was already a superstar. Veronica was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. It was love at first sight for the duo, and after going out on dates, they felt comfortable and joyous.

She stood by her partner in every step of his career. However, their relationship fell in 2017. Even though the reason for their breakup is still unknown, they kept a friendly bond after that. However, their love was too strong, bringing them together again in 2019. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time.

Federico Bernardeschi and his wife, Veronica Ciardi at their wedding ceremony. (Picture was taken from isaechia.it)

They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. After the arrival of their child, Bernardeschi proposed to his girlfriend, and they are engaged currently.

Veronica Ciardi and Federico Bernardeschi Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, Deva Bernardeschi, in 2019. The couple is doing an excellent job raising the child. Their daughter has become the bridge in their special relationship. The couple also welcomed their second daughter Lena in May 2021. The two daughters are their world and they take them to new places.

Federico Bernardeschi with his daughter. (Credit: Twitter)

Veronica Ciardi Social media

Veronica is very famous on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a travel lover. Veronica has 171k followers on Instagram where she shares couple pictures, vacation snaps, and more.

Read More: