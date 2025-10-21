Atletico Madrid
Who Is Olalla Dominguez Liste? Meet The Wife Of Fernando Torres
Olalla Dominguez Liste is majorly known as the wife of Atletico Madrid legend Fernando Torres. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Olalla likes to keep her personal life private and doesn’t share anything to the media. She doesn’t post much information about her private life online and often tries to avoid the public eye. That’s why many fans don’t know much about the beautiful wife of Fernando Torres. That’s why we have chosen to take a close look into the exciting life of Olalla Dominguez Liste. So let’s get started!
Olalla Dominguez Liste Childhood and Family
On January 1, 1985, Olalla was born to a humble Spanish family at Santiago de Compostela. From what we know, The beautiful lady likes to keep a low profile. She is not the typical WAG that enjoys stardom and media attention. For similar reasons, she hasn’t appeared in a lot of interviews. Furthermore, she has chosen not to disclose any information about her early life, father and mother. That’s why we couldn’t find her birthdate. We even don’t know whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating and will update the article as soon as we find new information. So keep checking to find out more information about her.
Olalla Dominguez Liste Education
Olalla hasn’t disclosed any information about her early life and education. That’s why we currently don’t know where she enrolled for high school graduation and university. We tried tracking her social media pages, but she hasn’t provided much information.
Olalla Dominguez Liste career
Olalla’s career is currently under review. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find any details about her professional journey and whether she currently has any job. But we do know she earns a handsome amount of money. Even though she has a lot of followers on Instagram, we believe she isn’t monetising her social media presence. We are uncertain whether she owns a business or has stocks of major companies in her name. There is a source that she is a model.
Olalla Dominguez Liste Net Worth
Olalla’s net worth lies between $100,000 – $1M. We currently don’t know the primary source of her earnings. Torres has a net worth of $90 million and this comes from his football earnings. The collective income of the couple generates a lucrative revenue that allows them to live a luxurious life.
Olalla Dominguez Liste husband Fernando Torres
Torres is known as one of the greatest strikers that Spain ever produced. He started his career with Atletico Madrid and shook the world with breathtaking performances. Even though his relationship with the Spanish team seemed top-notch, he couldn’t refuse Chelsea’s call up. It didn’t go as planned with the Blues. But when he moved to Liverpool, he instantly became a fan favourite. Atletico has always been his first love, and he returned to the club in 2015. After his career in Europe was finished, he moved to Japan and retired there. With more than 300 goals at club level and over 100 more for the country, Torres will always remain an influencing figure in the world of football.
Olalla Dominguez Liste and Fernando Torres relationship
Olalla and Torres are teenage lovers. We are uncertain about the exact time, but they met in 2001 when the Spanish footballer was still playing for Atletico Madrid. It was the initial years of his career. So he wasn’t the famous superstar that we know. However, Torres’ fame and money didn’t influence Olalla’s attraction.
The couple dated for a long time before being sure about long term commitment. They tied the knot on May 27, 2009, after eight years from the time their love story began. The marriage ceremony was low-key and was only attended by a few guests. We believe the parents from both sides could be the only attendees of their marriage ceremony.
Their family has grown bigger throughout the years, and currently, the duo plays the role of responsible parents.
Olalla Dominguez Liste and Fernando Torres Children
Olalla and Torres welcomed their first daughter, Nora, on July 8, 2009. Their son Leo was born on December 6, 2010. The couple were blessed with another child, a daughter named Elsa Torres.
Olalla Dominguez Liste Social media
Olalla has an account on Instagram- @oly.dl. But as we said earlier, Olalla is very secretive about her private life. So she doesn’t post regularly. In fact, she has only posted 67 photos. Mostly the images are from their family moments or vacation time. She also has some pictures of beautiful scenery, her dog’s and her phone. But it is evident she doesn’t like to post many pictures of herself on a public medium. Well, that’s quite strange for a famous WAG!
3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for the Atletico Madrid Fixture
Arsenal face their toughest Champions League test so far this season, on Tuesday when Diego Simeone’s battle-hardened Atletico Madrid visit the Emirates. The Gunners’ perfect European record faces its sternest examination against a side renowned for defensive discipline and tactical aggression. Arteta needs specific adjustments to break down Los Colchoneros’ notorious low block.
Start Myles Lewis-Skelly Over Riccardo Calafiori
Atletico’s strength lies in exploiting transitions when opponents commit bodies forward. Calafiori’s attacking instincts, while valuable against teams sitting deep, become a liability against Simeone’s counter-attacking system. His tendency to push high leaves space in behind that Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will ruthlessly exploit.
Lewis-Skelly offers more defensive security without sacrificing technical quality. The 19-year-old reads danger earlier, positions himself conservatively, and recovers quickly when Arsenal lose possession.
Against a side averaging 55% possession themselves, Arsenal need a left-back who prioritizes defensive shape over attacking contribution. Lewis-Skelly’s discipline would allow Declan Rice to push higher without worrying about covering wide areas, something crucial when facing Atletico’s organized press.
Deploy Gabriel Martinelli Centrally as a False Nine
Viktor Gyokeres has endured eight matches without scoring, and his static positioning makes him predictable against Atletico’s experienced centre-backs Robin Hancko, Le Normand and Jose Gimenez. These defenders thrive against traditional target men who hold fixed positions.
Martinelli operating centrally would introduce unpredictability through constant movement. His pace terrifies defenders in transition, and dropping deep to collect possession creates space for Bukayo Saka and whoever starts left to attack.
Atletico’s compact defensive structure struggles against fluid front lines that interchange positions constantly. Martinelli’s directness when running at defenders would force their opponent’s defenders into uncomfortable situations, pulling them out of their preferred zones and creating gaps for late runs from midfield.
Switch to a 4-2-3-1 With Zubimendi and Rice as Double Pivot
Atletico’s pressing intensity in central areas requires extra security. Playing Martin Zubimendi and Rice as a double pivot provides insurance against Atletico’s aggressive midfield trio of Pablo Barrios, Koke, and Giuliano Simeone. This system allows one midfielder to step forward while the other holds position, preventing the counter-attacks Simeone’s teams execute so efficiently.
With both anchors sitting deeper, Arsenal’s creative players gain freedom to operate between lines without defensive responsibilities. Mikel Merino can push into advanced positions as a third midfielder, exploiting space behind Atletico’s midfield while knowing Rice and Zubimendi protect the backline.
This structure has proven effective against organized opponents throughout Arsenal’s domestic campaign, and Tuesday represents the perfect opportunity to deploy it when stakes are highest.
Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in a crucial Champions League clash, with the Gunners looking to maintain their perfect record in Europe’s premier competition against Diego Simeone’s resilient side.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Ruggeri, Galan; Giuliano Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Nico Gonzalez; Griezmann, Alvarez
Arsenal’s Injury Situation
Captain Martin Odegaard remains sidelined for another six weeks with an MCL injury to his left knee, continuing his nightmare season of recurring injuries. The Norwegian’s absence has forced Arteta to rely on Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino for creativity from midfield.
Noni Madueke is targeting an early November return from his knee injury sustained against Manchester City, ruling him out of Tuesday’s fixture. Kai Havertz continues his recovery from knee surgery with no confirmed return date, while Gabriel Jesus is progressing well in his ACL rehabilitation but remains weeks away from first-team involvement.
The positive news is that Piero Hincapie has recovered from his groin issue and could feature, while both Ben White and Martin Zubimendi are fit after missing training last week.
Read More: Cristhian Mosquera Opens Up on ‘Messy’ Arsenal Transfer: “I Would Have Liked It to Be Different”
Atletico’s Minimal Absentees
Diego Simeone has an almost fully fit squad to select from, with only midfielder Johnny Cardoso ruled out through an ankle injury that’s kept him sidelined since August. The American midfielder won’t feature at the Emirates despite Diego Simeone recently testing him in training.
Former Premier League player Conor Gallagher is available alongside summer signing Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli. Marc Pubill, signed from Almeria in July, has established himself as a regular option at right-back, while Robin Hancko’s arrival from Feyenoord has strengthened their defensive options.
Julian Alvarez has been Atletico’s standout performer this season, already contributing significantly in attack alongside Antoine Griezmann. Alexander Sorloth provides an alternative striking option, while Giuliano Simeone—son of the manager—has impressed in midfield alongside Pablo Barrios.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League with six wins from eight matches, three points clear of Manchester City. In the Champions League, they’ve made a perfect start with two consecutive 2-0 victories without conceding a goal. This match represents their 12th consecutive European home fixture, and they’re aiming to extend their remarkable record of not conceding in any of those games.
Atletico trail Real Madrid by eight points in La Liga after just 9 matches, making the Champions League a realistic priority for silverware this season. They’re unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since their defeat at Old Trafford in September, with Julian Alvarez’s form providing genuine optimism.
This will be only the third meeting between these clubs, with Atletico winning the last encounter 2-1 on aggregate in the 2018 Europa League semifinals—Arsene Wenger’s final European match in charge of Arsenal.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 21st, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Amazon Prime (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Yaiza – Saul Niguez Girlfriend, her Family and more
Yaiza is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish footballer Saul Niguez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Yaiza is a pretty secretive person, but a woman with a golden heart. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Saul Niguez is a complete mystery too. Her boyfriend plays for Flamengo, a club that competes in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, in Brazil . Their relationship has been maintained as a secret over the years. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning girlfriend of Saul Niguez. Stay tuned to learn more about her.
After providing some top-class performance for Atletico Madrid, Saul Niguez was tracked down by Chelsea who signed him on loan in 2021. Since then the journey has been full of ups and downs for the Spaniard. He has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel in recent months.
Despite having instability in his performance, he always had the love and support of his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to discuss everything about their love story in detail. Without further ado, let’s get started.
Yaiza Childhood and Family
Yaiza’s date of birth is May 2, 1994. The Spanish beauty is pretty secretive regarding her private information. She doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.
The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend of Saul Niguez.
Yaiza Education
Yaiza hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Spain, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Saul Niguez at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.
Yaiza Career
Yaiza’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The couple recently welcomed a child; hence the Spanish beauty spends most of her time with her newborn at home. She also manages household chores.
Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Saul spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why Yaiza doesn’t get enough free time. Still, she enjoys her role and has proven to be a great mother.
Yaiza Net Worth
Yaiza hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. As she doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Saul, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Yaiza often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.
Yaiza and Saul Niguez relationship
Saul Niguez met his girlfriend in early 2015. He was playing for Atletico Madrid at that time, but he wasn’t a big star of the team. Despite his stardom, Yaiza was attracted to the Spanish star. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates. They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets.
Despite career pressure, Saul’s love story was advancing at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.
Yaiza and Saul Niguez Children
Saul and his girlfriend have one child together. The duo welcomed their newborn daughter, Africa Niguez. The duo was overjoyed with parenthood and remains committed to provide a comfortable life to their daughter.
Yaiza Social media
Yaiza is not excessively obsessed with Social media. She doesn’t have any accounts on major social media platforms. She rather enjoys peaceful outings with her boyfriend and daughter. Saul sometimes posts her photos on his Instagram feed. An account named Yaiza is available , but it’s her fan page. There is no official account on the name of Yaiza.
