FIFA Best Awards Nominees: 3 Reasons Why Aitana Bonmati Will Sweep All the Awards in 2025
Aitana Bonmati enters the 2025 FIFA Best Women’s Player voting as the overwhelming favorite after already securing her third consecutive Ballon d’Or in October.
The Barcelona and Spain midfielder faces competition from 16 nominees including Arsenal‘s Alessia Russo, Chelsea’s Lauren James and Lucy Bronze, and Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly, but three compelling reasons suggest Bonmati will complete a historic awards sweep.
Third Consecutive Ballon d’Or Winner Status
Bonmati claimed her third straight Ballon d’Or just one month ago, becoming the first player ever to achieve this feat in women’s football history. The voting panel consisting of journalists from around the world recognized her dominance across the 2024-25 season despite missing significant time through injury. Her performances upon returning to action proved decisive in Barcelona’s domestic treble and Champions League final appearance.
This momentum carries directly into FIFA Best voting, where voters rarely diverge dramatically from Ballon d’Or outcomes. The psychological impact of being crowned the world’s best player so recently positions Bonmati as the default choice for voters who respect consensus.
Domestic Treble Achievement Despite Injury Absence
Barcelona completed another domestic treble during 2024-25, with Bonmati contributing 15 goals despite her lengthy injury layoff. Her return to fitness coincided with Barcelona’s most important matches, demonstrating her ability to deliver when stakes are highest. Scoring 15 goals from midfield while helping secure three trophies provides concrete achievements that voters prioritize.
Her competitors lack comparable trophy hauls. Arsenal’s representatives didn’t win major silverware, Chelsea’s nominations are diluted across four players splitting votes, and individual brilliance from Temwa Chawinga or Kadidiatou Diani lacks team success validation that FIFA voters traditionally favor.
FIFPRO World XI Recognition With Most Votes
Bonmati earned more votes than any other player when selected for the FIFPRO World XI, demonstrating peer recognition that transcends media narratives. Her fellow professionals—who understand the game’s demands better than journalists or fans—voted her the standout performer of 2025.
This peer validation carries enormous weight in FIFA Best voting, where national team captains and coaches cast ballots. These individuals watch opponents closely and recognize quality when they face it. Bonmati’s ability to dominate Europe’s elite competitions while recovering from injury convinced players and coaches she remains the benchmark against which all others are measured.
The voting system awards five points for first place, three for second, and one for third. Even voters who don’t select Bonmati first will likely place her second or third, accumulating enough points to surpass competitors whose votes are fragmented across multiple worthy candidates from the same clubs or nations.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Face Barcelona Competition for 15-Year-Old French Wonderkid Laciné Megnan-Pavé
Arsenal‘s pursuit of Montpellier’s 15-year-old striker Laciné Megnan-Pavé has intensified, with Barcelona joining the race for one of French football’s most promising teenagers. Both European giants have monitored the forward extensively over the past 18 months.
Montpellier’s Fight to Retain Their Gem
L’Équipe and Sport confirm that Montpellier recognize they possess a “gem” in their academy ranks. The French club plans to offer Megnan-Pavé a three-year professional contract when he turns 16 in March, hoping loyalty overcomes temptation from bigger clubs.
Megnan-Pavé’s statistics justify the attention. He scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 24 matches for Montpellier’s U17s last season before promotion to U19 level despite being four years younger than teammates. Standing 1.87 meters tall and weighing 77 kilograms, he captains France’s U16 national team.
His performances have attracted multiple European clubs beyond Arsenal and Barcelona. However, both clubs lead the pursuit, with Sport reporting they are “actively monitoring” the teenager’s explosive potential.
Megnan-Pavé’s own words reveal grounded ambition. “Montpellier is my club. Since I was little I’ve gone to the matches at the Stade de la Mosson. I would love to play on that pitch and in the Champions League with them,” he told French media.
Montpellier’s financial difficulties complicate retention efforts. Their relegation to Ligue 2 last season forced sales of three promising youngsters for under £1.8 million combined to Watford, Marseille, and Udinese. The club desperately wants avoiding repeating these mistakes with their most valuable academy product.
Arsenal’s recruitment strategy emphasizes identifying generational talents early. The Gunners already secured Max Dowman, another 15-year-old considered among Europe’s best prospects. Barcelona counters with La Masia’s proven track record developing world-class forwards, potentially offering advantage in convincing Megnan-Pavé’s camp to choose Spain over England.
Patricia Magana – Pedro Rodriguez Girlfriend, her Family and more
Patricia Magana is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Patricia is a strong and persistent woman. She has set high career goals and is on her way to achieving those. Currently, she is working as a sports instructor. The beautiful Spanish lady is lucky enough to have a supportive partner like Pedro. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. So, stay tuned.
Pedro Rodriguez was an integral part of Spain’s golden generation and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona team. The forward also played with Chelsea and AS Roma before moving to Lazio. He has won tons of titles in his career including the Champions League, Club World Cup etc. But the most important trophy that he secured is the world cup.
Patricia Magana Childhood and Family
Patricia was born in 1991. The Spanish beauty doesn’t envy the online stardom and mostly keeps herself away from the media. That’s why there is not much information available about her family on public platforms. We believe her parents did their best to ensure a comfortable childhood for Patricia.
We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. Patricia understood the complexities of life from an early age. Even though she tries to improve herself every passing day, the ethics and values taught by her parents laid the foundation of her character. We are on the lookout for more information about her family. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Pedro Rodriguez.
Patricia Magana Education
Patricia studied at a local high school in Spain. She was a brilliant student and used to give her best in exams. She hasn’t revealed where she enrolled for higher education. We couldn’t confirm whether she went to college.
Patricia Magana career
Patricia is a manager in a luxury restaurant in London. But that’s not the role she started in the initial days of her career. The Spanish beauty used to be a flight stewardess before moving to London. Her career goals were very clear from a young age. After completing courses on personal training, she joined a renowned flight company in Spain.
Patricia Magana Net Worth
Patricia is pretty concerned about her privacy. So she doesn’t share her earning information with the public. Failing to retrieve the exact numbers of her yearly wages, we could not calculate her net worth. However, we believe Patricia earns a handsome figure from her trainer role; hence she is financially stable.
Patricia Magana and Pedro relationship
Pedro was first snapped kissing his girlfriend in September 2017 in central London. The pictures got viral as the Spanish star was married at that time, but his marriage eventually broke following such an event. Pedro was playing with Chelsea at that time and Patricia was in the initial years of her managerial career.
We currently don’t know how they met. But, we believe they were equally impressed with one another’s passion. After a few dates together, the duo was madly in love. After Pedro’s divorce, they started living together and became the biggest supporters of each other.
The road to their relationship success wasn’t easy, but having an understanding and supportive partner helped them tackle failures. The couple remains inseparable to this day.
Patricia Magana and Pedro Children
Patricia Magana and Pedro Rodriguez have a son named Marc. There is no information about their son and even the couple don’t share pictures of Marc. In one of the available pictures, they have hidden the face of Marc.
Patricia Magana Social media
Patricia doesn’t have any significant presence on social media. She is a busy person and doesn’t get much free time. But whenever she does get some time for herself, she spends her free time hanging out with her friends and family. We couldn’t find social media accounts of her. There are not many pictures of Patricia and her husband .
Robert Lewandowski – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Wife, and more
Arguably the best centre-forward in world football today, Robert Lewandowski is a name familiar to football fans the world over and here we reveal more about his net worth, salary, and more. Known for his positioning, technique and finishing, the Pole is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Bundesliga and is still going strong.
He has scored over 600 goals for club and country and is still going strong despite his age. He has been the Bundesliga’s top scorer in six seasons and broke the legendary Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a single season. The number stood for 49 years before Lewandowski beat it in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski’s Net Worth, Contract and Salary
Lewandowski is worth a mammoth $ 85 million. One of the best-paid players in the world, the veteran has a base salary of $20 million at Barcelona. The footballer also has a couple of business ventures and his earnings have increased over the years.
The Polish international also has endorsements with the likes of Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl, and Gillette. Lewandowski took home $ 34 million in earnings in 2021.
Robert Lewandowski Club Career
Lewandowski began his career at the local Warsaw-based club Partyzant Leszno before moving to MKS Varsovia Warsaw in 1997. He spent seven years at the club before moving to fourth division side Delta Warsaw where he got his first senior break.
He eventually moved to Znicz Pruszkow in 2006 and in his very first season was the top scorer in the Polish third division, leading his side to promotion to division 2. He continued his hot streak and topped the second-division scoring charts in 2007/08.
Sporting Gijon rejected the chance to sign the player in 2008 and he ended up moving to Lech Poznan. He led them to the 2009/10 top division league title and was linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Genoa. However, it wasn’t to be and he would go on to join Borussia Dortmund.
He replaced Lucas Barrios as the club’s ace striker in 2011/12 and has not looked back since. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Lewandowski continued his development and quickly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe. Lewandowski led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, one DFB Pokal, One DFB SuperCup and the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League final.
The Pole spent four years at the Westfalenstadion before moving to arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free in 2014. He has since continued to develop and further entrenched his credentials as a world-class striker at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has broken a number of records in red and is currently in his eighth year at the club. He has since made 356 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 328 goals and making 68 assists.
Robert Lewandowski, after establishing himself as one of the best players at Bayern Munich, transferred to Barcelona in July 2022 for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million. He became Barcelona’s new number 9 and made an impressive start, scoring in pre-season matches and making a significant impact in La Liga and the Champions League. He won the Supercopa de España and La Liga title, while also clinching his first Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer.
Robert Lewandowski International Career
Lewandowski made his senior debut for Poland at the age of 20 in 2008 against San Marino. He announced his arrival with a goal as the Poles swept aside San Marino 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.
He has since made 140 appearances for his country, scoring 78 goals. Lewandowski is Poland’s all-time leading goalscorer at the senior level. He represented Poland at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Euros while also playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Unlike his club career, Lewandowski is yet to win a single major honour for Poland.
Lewandowski was included in the Polish national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although he missed a penalty in the first game against Mexico, he scored his first World Cup goal in a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and added another goal from a penalty in a 3-1 loss to France in the round of 16.
Robert Lewandowski Family, Wife, Kids and Personal Life
Robert Lewandowski’s father Krzysztof Lewandowski was a former footballer who represented second division club Hyrnik Warsaw. He was also a Polish judo champion. Lewandowski’s mother Iwona Lewandowska too was into sports and represented AZS Warsaw in volleyball. His sister, Milena, also plays volleyball and has represented the U21 national team.
Lewandowski married Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013 and they have since had two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020). Anna too has her share of talents and won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup.
Lewandowski finished his Bachelor of Physical Education (BPhEd) with coaching and management at the Academy of Sport Education in Warsaw in 2017.
Robert Lewandowski Endorsements and Sponsorships
Robert Lewandowski is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces and has a number of endorsements with companies from across the world.
He has worked with major brands such as Nike, EA Sports, Huawei, Oshee, CoverGirl and Gillette. Lewandowski featured on the cover of the Polish edition of FIFA 15 alongside Lionel Messi. Lewandowski’s trademark “X” goal celebration appeared for the first time in FIFA 18.
Apart from philanthropy, Lewandowski also invests in startups, e-commerce and websites. This is done mainly through Protos Venture Capital, a company of which he is a shareholder. Lewandowski also owns “Stor9_”, an agency that specialises in marketing communications.
Robert Lewandowski legacy
Despite looking unlikely to hang up his boots any time soon, Lewandowski is already one of the game’s most illustrious strikers. Capable of finding the back of the net with ease, the 33-year-old is a feared striker who can go toe to toe with the best defenders.
Given his incredible strike rate, it is evident that Lewandowski has broken quite a number of records. We take a look at a few of them below.
|Poland all-time top goalscorer- 74 goals (20 January 2021)
|Most goals in European Championships qualifying – 13 (Joint with David Healy)
|Most number of goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign-18
|First Polish player to score in three European Championships (2012,2016,2020)
|Fastest time to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League match. (Bayern Munich vs Red Star Belgrade 2019/20)
|Won the European treble and was the top scorer in all three competitions (2019/20)
|The first player to score 100 competitive goals at the Allianz Arena.
|Bundesliga record for the most number of goals in a single campaign- 41 (2020/21)
|All-time top scorer in German Supercup history
|Most Bundesliga goals by a foreign player
|German record for the most consecutive matches with a goal in all competitions-16
Robert Lewandowski’s car collection
The Pole is an avid motorsports fan and envisages a career for him in the high adrenaline sport once he hangs up his boots.
A few of the cards in his collection include a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, a Porsche 911 Speedster, Two Bentley Continentals, a Mercedes-AMG CL 63, a Maserati GranTurismo Sport and an Audi RS6. It will be interesting to see if he will ever appear in a Fast and Furious movie in the future.
Robert Lewandowski Tattoos
Robert Lewandowski does not appear to have any tattoos on him. The Pole in fact does not need any permanent inking given that his goals have already immortalized his name in the sport.
Robert Lewandowski Social Media
Lewandowski is on social media and has an account on all three popular social media applications, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He posts pictures of training. Robert Lewandowski also shared pictures of his wife.
Robert Lewandowski FAQs
How many times has Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga?
Robert Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga nine times, twice with Borussia Dortmund and seven times at Bayern Munich.
When did Robert Lewandowski get married?
Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska on 22 June 2013.
What is the net worth of Robert Lewandowski?
Robert Lewandowski is worth $85million.
Does Robert Lewandowski have any children?
Tes Robert Lewandowski has two daughters, Klara (Born 4 May 2017) and Laura (Born 6 May 2020).
How many goals does Robert Lewandowski have for Poland?
Robert Lewandowski has scored 74 times for Poland, more than any other player in the country’s history.
What is Robert Lewandowski’s major passion apart from football?
Robert Lewandowski is an avid motorsports fan.
