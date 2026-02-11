Finland International Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham Hotspur Women as Midfielder Commits Future to Spurs

Eveliina Summanen has signed a new long term contract with Tottenham Hotspur Women, extending her stay with the club beyond her 100th appearance milestone. The 27 year old Finnish defensive midfielder has been a consistent positive throughout Spurs’ ups and downs over the past four years since joining in January 2022.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2021510771289784745

Summanen has evolved into a genuine fan favorite at Tottenham, featuring across all midfield positions before settling into her current defensive midfield role. Her ability to control matches, strike dead balls, and unsettle opposition players has made her an invaluable asset to Martin Ho’s side as they push for Champions League qualification this season.

https://twitter.com/hergoalmagazine/status/2021528847041331690

Ho Praises Infectious Professionalism

The Spurs boss heaped praise on the Finnish international’s influence both on and off the pitch. Ho highlighted Summanen’s technical quality in possession, ability to play forward under pressure, and tactical understanding as attributes that provide stability and direction to the team.

https://twitter.com/SpursWomen/status/2021509607232012290

Ho particularly emphasized her infectious behaviors in training and preparation, noting that her professionalism and attitude set standards for the entire squad. This is smart business from Tottenham, who are securing key players as they establish themselves among the WSL elite.

https://twitter.com/charlotteahenry/status/2021600993339650274

Summanen Building Legacy at Spurs

The midfielder has grown into a real fan favorite since arriving four years ago, never afraid to challenge for loose balls or go to ground making tackles. Her special talent for riling up opposition was perfectly demonstrated when she got Ella Toone sent off, only to be bizarrely penalized for “successful deception of a match official” in a decision that still rankles with supporters.

https://twitter.com/SpursWomen/status/1860659632361939364

Summanen has also scored spectacular direct free kicks for both Spurs and Finland throughout her career. Tottenham have once again refused to specify the exact length of this “long term” contract, but keeping their midfield rock secured is excellent news regardless of whether it’s two, three, or four years.

Also read: England Under 19 International Signs New Long Term Contract With Tottenham WFC as Forward Commits Future to Spurs