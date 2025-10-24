Finley Burns – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Finley Burns is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the EFL League One club Reading and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Finley Jack Burns famously called Finley Burns joined the academy of Manchester City in 2017 and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young defender is one of the most promising youngsters in the club and has a lot of potentials to become a superstar in the future. In 2025, he joined the EFL League One club Reading on loan.

Finley has represented England’s national team at the youth team and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Finley Burns joined the academy of Manchester City in 2017 and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Finley Burns’s Net Worth and Salary

Finley Burns is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £1.5 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €500k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £400k for Reading.

Finley Burns Club Career

Finley began footballing at Southend United’s academy in 2012 and later moved to Manchester City in 2017. In early 2017, the transfer of Nathan Burns from Southend United to Manchester City was officially announced. Reports stated that Manchester City paid a transfer fee of £175,000 to acquire Burns.

On September 21st, 2021, Burns made his professional debut for Manchester City during their EFL Cup victory against Wycombe Wanderers, which resulted in a 6-1 win for the team. Fast forward to January 30th, 2022, Burns was loaned out to EFL Championship club Swansea City for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

This opportunity allowed Burns to gain more experience in the EFL Championship. On February 13th, 2022, Burns made his EFL Championship debut for Swansea City. This loan spell provided Burns with the chance to showcase his abilities in a competitive and challenging environment, helping him to further develop as a professional footballer. He joined the Reading club in 2025.

Finley Burns International Career

Finley has appeared for youth levels of England including the U15, U16, U17 and U20 levels. He has made a total of 12 appearances for the teams. He made his England U20 debut on 21 September 2022 against Chile and the match ended in a 3-0 victory.

Finley Burns Family

Finley Burns was born on 17 June 2003 in Southwark, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Finley Burns’s Girlfriend

The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating. He knows that he is young and still has time for that part. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Finley Burns Sponsors and Endorsements

Finley Burns has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Finley Burns Cars and Tattoos

Finley Burns has not been spotted driving an Audi in the streets of Southwark in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Finley Burns has not inked his skin yet.

