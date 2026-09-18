News
Football Leadership Unites Behind Alzheimer’s Society Campaign as Managers Wear Forget-Me-Not Badges During World Alzheimer’s Month
Football leadership across professional structures have established unified commitment supporting Alzheimer’s Society’s World Alzheimer’s Month awareness campaign, with managers and coaches across Premier League, EFL, WSL and WSL2 structures wearing distinctive forget-me-not badges during their 18-20 September fixture engagements.
The League Managers Association’s third consecutive campaign establishment combined with the Football Association’s official charity partnership extension through 2027-28 establishes institutional commitment transcending merely ceremonial awareness gestures, suggesting systematic approach toward meaningful dementia conversation advancement.
Alzheimer’s Society’s survey revealing that 45 percent of carers awaited more than six months following initial help-seeking combined with their assessment that over one-third of UK dementia sufferers remain undiagnosed establishes compelling statistical foundation justifying unified football industry mobilisation. That diagnostic disparity representing genuine healthcare system failure validates football’s institutional voice amplification necessity supporting broader societal accountability regarding dementia service provision adequacy.
Personal Leadership Authenticity Strengthens Campaign Credibility
Dean Smith’s explicit recognition that dementia “takes not just on the person living with it, but on those around them too” grounded within his father’s 2020 passing establishes authentic personal connection strengthening his campaign advocacy. Marc Skinner’s grandad Duncan dementia experience combined with his recognition that families “felt a lot of stigma” establishes similarly grounded perspective validating football’s institutional relevance toward dementia conversation normalisation and stigma reduction.
Systematic Institutional Commitment Drives Meaningful Impact
Richard Bevan’s assertion that “we know it will take a society to beat dementia” combined with his recognition that “everyone needs to play their part” establishes comprehensive institutional philosophy valuing collective responsibility rather than isolated individual action. That systematic commitment spanning multiple football governance structures alongside Alzheimer’s Society partnership extension establishes credible foundation supporting sustained awareness campaigns beyond singular seasonal recognition.
This unified campaign feels strategically important for dementia service advancement. Rather than pursuing merely symbolic gesture participation, football leadership establishes substantive commitment supporting diagnostic equity achievement and stigma reduction through institutional influence mobilisation.
Also read: Charlton Athletic Women Establish Dedicated Board Structure as Ijasanmi and King Appointments Support Women’s Super League Sustainability Through Governance Excellence
AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars & More
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars & More
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best footballers in the world and has shined everywhere he has gone and has an incredibly high net worth as compared to the other footballers. One of the very few players to have played at the top in nearly every major European League, Ibrahimovic has gained quite a fan following on and off the pitch. Let us take a look at his net worth, salary, endorsements, family, tattoos, cars, and various other facets of his life.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Facts
|Birth Place
|Malmo, Sweden
|Father’s Name
|Sefik Ibrahimovic
|Mother’s Name
|Jurka Gravic
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|$190million
|Age
|39
|Date of Birth
|Oct 3, 1981
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Position
|Centre-forward
|Youth Clubs
|Malmo FF
|Senior Clubs
|Malmo (1999-2001), Ajax (2001-2004), Juventus (2004-2006), Inter Milan (2006-2009), Barcelona (2009-2011), AC Milan (2011-12, 2020-2023 ), PSG (2012-2016), Manchester United (2016-2018), LA Galaxy (2018-2019)
|Achievements
|5 time Top Scorer (Ligue 1- 2013, 2014, 2016 Serie A- 2012, 2009), 14 Swedish Footballer of the Year (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020), 1 FIFA Puskas Award (2013), 1 La Liga, 4 Serie A, 4 Ligue 1, 2 Eredivisie, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup
|Wife
|Helena Seger
|Children
|Two
|Sponsorships
|Volvo, Vitamin Well Sports, Microsoft Xbox, Nike
|Social Media
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Net Worth and Salary
One of the richest football players in the world, Ibrahimovic has a net worth of nearly $190million. The centre-forward was earning £187,000-per-week at AC Milan and earns £9.7million per year.
However, given the fact that the Swede has been a professional player for nearly 22 years, he has culminated a lot of wealth and has a lot of assets to his name.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic club career
A true journeyman, Zlatan first made his name in the youth set up of Malmo FF and was later promoted to the club’s senior team. After a successful two years at the Swedish club, Ibrahimovic was signed by Dutch club Ajax. His skill on the ball, goal-scoring ability, and aerial awareness was admired a lot by the people at the club, however, he left the club in 2004 to join Serie A giants Juventus.
The Turin-based club signed the player for £10.8million, a huge fee at the time. However, although Zlatan did his job well at the club and won two Scudettos, they were stripped off the club due to an impending case on Juventus. Zlatan left the club and joined rivals Inter Milan.
In August 2006, Ibrahimovic made his bow for Inter Milan and also scored in his Serie A debut with the Nerazzurri. He was the top scorer for the club in Serie A that year with 15 goals as helped them win the Scudetto. In 2007, he signed a new contract with the club that made him the highest-paid footballer at the time. Jose Mourinho also loved the player during his tenure with the club, as Ibrahimovic was a vital part of his side.
In 2009, Ibrahimovic signed for Barcelona and played as a striker under Pep Guardiola. However, things soon turned sour between the two, and the Swede was sent out on loan to AC Milan in the following season. Ibrahimovic later completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan in 2011, and he ended the season by being the top scorer in the Serie A with 28 goals to his name.
In 2012, PSG signed the then 30-year-old for €20million and he was made the best-paid footballer in the world behind Samuel Eto’o. In his four years at the French capital, Ibrahimovic won the Ligue 1 every single year while he also won the top-scorer award in three seasons. A behemoth of a striker, Ibrahimovic excelled at the club but could not get them European glory.
In 2016 he signed for Premier League club Manchester United. Although he spent only two seasons at the club, he was loved by the fans for his magnanimous personality and his charming interviews. Although he could not get the Old Trafford outfit a league title, he was a crucial part of their Europa League winning squad in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.
Later, in 2018, Ibrahimovic signed for LA Galaxy and made the fans wild on his debut as he scored two goals, including a 45-yard volley, and completed a come-back as the club won 4-3 against Los Angeles FC. In 2019 he was made the team captain and scored 26 goals that year. In 2020, he left the club to sign for AC Milan. He retired from professional football in June 2023.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic International career
Ibrahimovic made his international debut in 2001 against the Faroe Islands and played his first competitive game in 2002 against Azerbaijan. He was selected in the country’s 2002 World Cup squad but they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Senegal.
2004 saw a lot of sorrow for Ibrahimovic as he was selected to play in the 2004 European Championship but missed a crucial penalty in the quarter-final against the Netherlands, who eventually eliminated them. Ibrahimovic failed to shine in the 2006 World Cup as well as he did not score a single goal in the competition and was eventually eliminated in the Round of 16 by hosts Germany.
Although Ibrahimovic performed well at the 2008 Euros, his team could not manage the same, and they were eliminated in the group stage itself. In 2012, Ibrahimovic was named as the captain of his national team and performed brilliantly. However, like 2008, his team could not pull through and were sent home in the group stage itself.
The 2016 Euros saw Sweden finish bottom of their group, and Ibrahimovic subsequently announced his retirement after playing for over 15 years for his country. Ibrahimovic ended his international career as the 6th highest appearance and the highest goal-scorer (62) in the national team’s history.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Family, Wife and Personal Life
Ibrahimovic was born on Oct 3, 1981 to Sefik Ibrahimovic and Jurka Gravic in Malmo, Sweden. The 39-year-old has one sibling called Sanela and four half-siblings. In 2002, he met Helena Seger, and the pair got married four years later in 2006. In the same year, they had their first child, a boy named Maximilian Ibrahimovic. In 2008, they had their second child, another boy named Vincent Ibrahimovic.
Helena Seger is a businesswoman and a former model but she has also been there for Zlatan through thick and thin and is often seen with him on their family trips to America, Sweden, and several other countries.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Sponsorships & Endorsements
The Swede has plenty of sponsorships deals across the globe. Currently, he is under contract with Nike. However, he has previously been contracted to both Adidas & Puma.
Apart from this, Ibrahimovic also has contracts with Volvo, Nivea, Vitamin Well Sports, and gaming console manufacturing company Microsoft Xbox. However, there is no information on his earnings from these endorsements and sponsorship deals.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Popular Culture
The name ‘Zlatan’ was trademarked in May 2003 at the Swedish patent & Registration Office for ‘most likely being perceived as Zlatan Ibrahimovic’, courtesy of which he receives exclusive rights to his name.
The Swedish post office in 2014 issued a set of five postage stamps featuring Ibrahimovic. He also features in the EA Sports FIFA video games series. In February 2016, Auto Images (a Swedish Production company) released a documentary of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, titled ‘Becoming Zlatan’. In 2019, a statue of Ibrahimovic was unveiled outside Malmo’s stadium to commemorate his footballing services. The statue is 8ft 9 inches and weighs almost 500 kilograms.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tattoos
Ibrahimovic has 12 tattoos on his body. He has his surname tattooed in Arabic on the right arm along with his sons’ names Maximilian and Vincent. His lower back has the Buddhist tattoo ‘Five Deva Faces Yantra’, which represents wind, water, fire, creative perception & space.
On his back, he has the tattoo of a roaring lion. Another Buddhist tattoo, Ibrahimovic also has the ‘Yant Prajao Khao Nirote’ on his upper right arm, which represents stopping the suffering of a family. He also has the phrase ‘Only God can Judge me’ tattoo on his rib cage. Lastly, Ibrahimovic also has tattoos depicting a feather, a Koi fish, Polynesian tribal, and ace of hearts and clubs.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Cars
The Swede has several cars in his lavish homes around the world. He has a Porsche 918 Spyder, Ferrari Monza SP2, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari Enzo Ferrari, Ferrari 488 Pista while he also has several Volvo cars due to his sponsorship deal with them.
He currently owns the Volvo ZC70 as part of an endorsement deal. Besides this, he also has a Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale, Lamborghini Urus SUV, Porsche 911 Targa Heritage Design Edition.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Social Media
Ibrahimovic is active on all three major social media platforms.
Read More:
- Who is Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and what’s his net worth in 2021?
- Why NFTs Are Game Changers For Soccer Clubs
- Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in Football History
FAQs about Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an approximate net worth of around $190million.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Swedish.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for nine clubs in his senior career – Malmo, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Barcelona, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint Germain, Ajax, and Manchester United.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never won the FIFA World Cup.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned £187,000-a-week at AC Milan.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is married to Helena SEger.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has two children.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 12 tattoos
Barcelona
Lionel Messi 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars and More
Lionel Messi 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars and More
Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to ever step foot on the green grass, and here we learn more about the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner’s net worth, salary, contract, and more.
Lionel Messi Facts
Lionel Messi Net Worth and Salary
Lionel Messi has a net worth of about $ 600 million. That figure does not come as a shock considering he is arguably the best player the world has ever seen during an age where players are paid handsomely by their clubs. This figure is largely down to his career at FC Barcelona.
The Argentine superstar left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after 21 years at the club. He signed an astonishing deal at PSG that sees him early with a weekly salary of £500,000.
According to Jorge Mas, Messi will earn approximately $60 million per year, which includes his salary, ownership stake in Inter Miami, and signing bonus. The contract is effective from July 1, 2023, until late December 2025.
Lionel Messi Club Career
Anyone who has heard about football knows Lionel Messi. The Argentine sensation arrived in Spain in 2000 from Newell’s Old Boys. At 16 years, 4 months, and 23 days, Messi finally made his much-awaited senior team debut for Barcelona in a friendly against Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto in November 2003.
Since then, Messi has won almost everything in sight. The 9-time La Liga player of the year has also won the league title 10 times in his career and 15 other domestic cup trophies. Lionel Messi is also a record six-time Ballon d’Or winner, which is one more than that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
He has also been awarded the UEFA Player of the Year Award thrice along with a Best FIFA Men’s Player title in 2019. His record at Barcelona makes for astonishing reading. Messi scored 672 goals and provided 306 assists during his 778 games for the Catalan giants. He made his debut for PSG against Reims in a Ligue 1 match on 29th August 2021.
Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire on June 30, and he will leave the club this summer. He is set to join MLS Team Inter Miami as a free agent on July 1 2023.
Lionel Messi’s International Career
Lionel Messi is probably the only player to have been called Diego Maradona’s successor and actually go on to live up to that title. In fact, Messi actually bettered Maradona in every way when it came to stats and trophies at the club level. But what made Barrilete Cosmico a divine figure in Argentina was his role in Argentina’s 1986 FIFA World Cup win on home soil.
That was the argument used by many to state that Maradona’s legacy was greater than that of Messi because of international trophies. Once Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Euro 2016 with Portugal, the pressure was on the mesmeric Argentine to win something with La Abiceleste.
Messi led Argentina to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final but failed at the last hurdle against Germany. He also lost in the Copa America finals in 2007, 2015, and 2016. But his golden moment finally came in 2021, when Messi captained Argentina to a 1-0 win against Brazil in the Copa America final. That was his second major accomplishment after a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
The post covid time has been working well for the Argentine, as he led Argentina to three major trophies including Copa America in 2021, CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions and World Cup in 2022.
Lionel Messi’s Family, Girlfriend, and Personal Life
Lionel Messi was born on 24th June 1987 in Rosaria, Argentina to Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini. His father was a steel factory manager while his mother worked in a magnet manufacturing company. Lionel was the third of their four children.
He has two brothers – Matias and Rodrigo Messi, and a sister named Maria Sol Messi. Lionel Messi met Antonella Roccuzzo as a five-year-old, who was the cousin of a childhood best friend. The two entered into a relationship in 2008 and made it public in 2009.
Messi and Roccuzzo married each other in 2017, and have three sons together. Their first child, Thiago Messi, was born in 2012. Mateo, their second son, entered the world in 2015, while Ciro Messi arrived in 2018.
Lionel Messi Sponsorships, Endorsements
Messi is Adidas’ biggest client, earning $ 25 million yearly from his deal. He also has sponsorships and endorsements from Gatorade, Pepsi, Budweiser, Lays, Konami, Dubai Auto Expo, Jacob and Co. He earns a significant amount of wealth from numerous sponsorship deals which is understandable considering his reach and popularity.
The Argentine according to a report from Reuters has entered the world of NFTs and Fan Tokens with his recent $20 million deal with Socios.com, an all-in-one fan influence & rewards app. Messi even received a large number of fan tokens when he moved from Barcelona to PSG. He will be the brand’s global ambassador and promote Socios.com.
“Fans deserve to be recognized for their support,” Messi said in a statement. “I’m proud to join Socios.com’s mission to create a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world.”
Messi has his own brand, which is branded with his last name that has become synonymous with the sport over the years. It is unclear how much money he rakes in through this avenue but given his popularity, it won’t be a small amount.
Lionel Messi has signed a contract with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS). The deal includes profit sharing with MLS partners Apple and Adidas, in addition to his playing contract. Messi also has the option to purchase a minority stake in the club, similar to David Beckham’s arrangement when he joined MLS in 2007.
Lionel Messi Tattoos and Cars
Messi is heavily inked and all his tattoos hold some personal meaning. The Argentine striker has the birthdates of his wife and three children inked on his right shin and calf. The bottom portion of his left leg features a football and the number 10, and he also has a crown on his right arm- the same as Antonela.
His left leg also features Thiago’s handprints and his name, and he also has a tattoo of his wife’s lips on his hips. His right arm features a prominent rosary, as an ode to his hometown of Rosario. Messi also has a portrait of his mother on his back and a large tattoo of Jesus on his right arm.
The legendary forward also boasts of some really fast and expensive cars. He is believed to have a Pagani Zonda Tricolore, several Audi Cars (Q7, R8, A7), a Mercedes SLS AMG, Ferrari F430 Spyder, Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale, an Escalade and a Range Rover Vogue.
Lionel Messi’s Social Media
Read More:
- Who is Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and what’s his net worth in 2021?
- Why NFTs Are Game Changers For Soccer Clubs
- Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in Football History
FAQs about Lionel Messi
Article
Report: Celtic dealt blow in pursuit of 19-year-old Serie A ace
Celtic dealt major blow in pursuit of Bologna star Aaron Hickey
According to La Nazione (h/t Daily Record), Fiorentina have intensified negotiations with fellow Serie A club Bologna for the signing of Celtic target Aaron Hickey, dealing a blow to the Hoops.
Hickey started out at the academy of Scottish club Heart of Midlothian FC and briefly spent time at Celtic as well before returning to Hearts, where he graduated to the first-team and went on to make 34 senior appearances.
The young left-back, who scored and assisted one goal apiece for his boyhood club, was snapped up by Serie A side Bologna in the summer of last year. Hickey did not feature regularly for the Serie A outfit due to injury problems. Indeed, the 19-year-old featured in just 12 games throughout the 2020/21 season.
But his stock remains high as ever, as Celtic are intent on bringing him back to Scotland this summer. The Hoops, embarking on a new journey under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are looking to bolster their defensive department.
Having decided not to sign Diego Laxalt permanently, Celtic have just Boli Bolingoli and Greg Taylor as options at left-back, with the former unsure of a future after returning from loan. So, signing someone like Hickey, who can make the spot his own for the coming years, would have been a good move.
However, Fiorentina seem to have thrown a spanner in the works for Celtic as the Serie A side have upped their efforts to land the youngster from Bologna. Indeed, it is reported that La Viola have intensified negotiations over a move, although they will have to offer at least €5m to stand a chance of signing the teenager.
Also read:
- Transfer News: Rangers star Glen Kamara wanted by Everton
- Hibernian interested in Hakeem Odoffin of Hamilton Academical
Bologna are in no hurry to sell Hickey and will wait for the highest bid as they look to maximise their profits. It is now up to Celtic to step up in their pursuit of the 19-year-old or risk missing out on him.
Trending
-
Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal14 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal14 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines14 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal14 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”
-
Arsenal14 years ago
Nike Are In A Three Way Battle For Shirt Sponsorship With Arsenal, Man United And Man City