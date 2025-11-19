Forget Gabriel Magalhaes, Arteta Should Start This €50 Million Monster Against Tottenham

Gabriel Magalhaes’ thigh injury sustained during Brazil’s friendly against Senegal on November 15 has opened the door for Piero Hincapie to make his Premier League debut (as a starter) in Sunday’s north London derby. The Ecuadorian’s recent international performances suggest he’s ready to seize this opportunity at the Emirates Stadium.

Piero Hincapie’s Impressive International Form

Hincapie delivered an 8/10 performance for Ecuador in their 2-0 victory over New Zealand on November 18, recording 107 touches and 65 successful passes while playing left-back. The 23-year-old won six ground and aerial duels, made three recoveries, and blocked three shots—statistics that demonstrate his readiness for Premier League intensity.

His defensive consistency for Ecuador is remarkable. Hincapie has kept six consecutive clean sheets for his national team: 0-0 draws against Chile, Brazil, Peru, Paraguay, and Canada, plus a 1-0 victory over Argentina. When he missed matches through injury last month, Ecuador drew 1-1 with both the United States and Mexico, highlighting his importance to their defensive structure.

Champions League Breakthrough Provides Confidence

Mikel Arteta praised Hincapie after his full Champions League debut against Slavia Prague on November 4, where he played 73 minutes at left-back. “I was very happy, he can play in those two positions, as a centre-back or full-back,” Arteta confirmed. “I think he was really good, really strong, really efficient.”

Hincapie won 100% of his duels (8/8) and tackles (2/2) in that match, demonstrating the defensive solidity Arsenal need against Tottenham’s attack. His versatility allows Arteta tactical flexibility—he can slot in at left centre-back alongside William Saliba or operate at left-back if Riccardo Calafiori shifts centrally.

Gabriel’s Quality But Hincapie’s Attributes Suit the Derby

Gabriel remains Arsenal’s defensive leader when fit, but Hincapie offers attributes particularly suited to Tottenham’s threats. His physical GPS data from his Independiente del Valle days showed him “breaking the GPS every single day” with speed, sprints, accelerations, and high-intensity actions that outperformed senior teammates at age 17.

Piero Hincapie (via Arsenal.com)

Former manager Miguel Angel Ramirez told Sky Sports: “Piero loved to have those one-on-one situations, to show his speed and strength against any striker.” This matches perfectly with containing Tottenham’s pacey forwards in transition moments where north London derbies are often decided.

Xabi Alonso, who coached Hincapie to Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles at Bayer Leverkusen, described him as “not just an emperor: he is a warrior” with “constant commitment to his work and an ambition that inspires the team.” This mentality is exactly what Arsenal need in hostile derby environments.

Arsenal fans have already created a chant for Hincapie after his recent performances, singing “Piero Hincapie, the Arsenal get excited when they see you play” before the Slavia Prague match. His loan deal includes an obligation to buy for approximately £45-50 million next summer, making Sunday an audition for his long-term Arsenal future.

