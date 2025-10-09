Forget Odegaard, Mikel Arteta Must Sign This High-Flying Premier League Attacker and Move Eze Centrally

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as the Premier League’s most in-form attacker, with six goals and three assists in seven matches making him impossible to ignore. Arsenal should target the Bournemouth forward and shift Eberechi Eze into Martin Odegaard’s central role.

Semenyo’s Extraordinary Numbers

Bournemouth have scored 11 goals overall this season, with Semenyo involved in 81.8% of them – the highest proportion of any player for any team. His brace against Liverpool on opening day and double against Fulham on October 3rd demonstrate his consistency at the highest level.

At Bournemouth, he has not simply adapted to the top flight – he has emerged as one of its most compelling forces. The 25-year-old Ghanaian international combines pace, power, and clinical finishing that Arsenal desperately need on the right wing.

The Tactical Solution

Signing Semenyo would allow Arteta to deploy Eze centrally, where his creativity and technical ability could flourish in Odegaard’s position. This tactical shift addresses Arsenal‘s over-reliance on the Norwegian captain while maximizing Eze’s playmaking skills in a more influential role.

Antoine Semenyo (via Yahoo Sports)

Semenyo operates primarily from the right flank, cutting inside onto his left foot to devastating effect. His direct running and goal threat would provide the width Arsenal need while Eze orchestrates play centrally.

The Financial Reality

Bournemouth have set a £100m price tag after Semenyo signed a new five-year deal in July, keeping him at the club until 2030. Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the situation, but Bournemouth’s strengthened negotiating position makes this an expensive proposition.

Antoine Semenyo (via Sky Sports)

However, Semenyo’s current form suggests he could be worth the investment, providing Arsenal with a genuine game-changer on the right wing while unlocking Eze’s full potential centrally.

