Former Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Move Back to WSL Less Than A Year After Juventus Switch

Lia Walti could be set for a return to the Women’s Super League less than a year after leaving Arsenal for Juventus. The Switzerland international departed the Gunners on September 4, 2025, in a move that supporters had long expected, though it did little to soften the emotional impact.

🚨Exclusive:

According to our information, Lia Wälti will leave Juventus in the summer. A return to England is likely. pic.twitter.com/mkDKiGxltq — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) March 21, 2026

She signed a deal with Juventus running until 2027, beginning a new chapter in Italy. However, according to Soccerdonna, Walti has now been linked with a potential return to England’s top flight, which is absolutely surprising given how recently she departed.

Made 12 Appearances for Juventus

Since joining Juventus, Walti has made 12 appearances in all competitions with nine starts. She has accumulated 717 minutes, contributed two assists, and earned Team of the Week recognition on two occasions, which demonstrates she remains an influential midfielder.

🚨Done Deal🚨



32 Years Old 🇨🇭 International Midfielder Lia Walti Signs with 🇮🇹 Serie A Femminile Club Juventus Women FROM 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays Women’s Super League Club Arsenal Women for an undisclosed fee.



Contract Until June 2⃣0⃣2⃣7⃣ pic.twitter.com/3bFYFVuc2T — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) September 4, 2025

While her performances in Italy have been solid, speculation around her future suggests a possible early return to familiar surroundings. The 32 year old won the WSL title, lifted the Continental Cup twice, and played a crucial role in Arsenal’s Champions League triumph in her final season.

London City Could Emerge as Destination

A player of Walti’s quality and experience would be an asset to any Women’s Super League side. London City Lionesses have built a reputation for recruiting experienced internationals and could emerge as a potential destination, which would be a smart move from Michele Kang.

Lia Walti just wanted to move to a different WSL club but didn't want to deal with Arsenal fans' tears — Ctrl Alt de ligt (@the_prosperr) March 21, 2026

However, given Walti’s pedigree, she would strengthen virtually any midfield in the league. The Swiss captain has earned over 130 international caps and led her country at three major tournaments, including Euro 2025 on home soil.

👀🇨🇭 Lia Wälti dejaría la Juventus a final de esta temporada 2025/2026 y lo más probable sería que apunte a su REGRESO a la #BarclaysWSL.



¿Vestirá la camiseta de un equipo del fútbol inglés que no sea el Arsenal Women? 🧐



Vía @soccerdonna pic.twitter.com/2A4eBxciBT — Mundo Pelota (@mundopelotanet) March 21, 2026

A return to the WSL would bring experience and leadership back to one of Europe’s most competitive leagues, which is frankly what the division thrives on.

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