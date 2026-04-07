Former Arsenal Women Player Gill Sayell Recalls How Aylesbury Ladies Became Arsenal in 1987 as Vic Akers Created Foundation for Modern Success

Former Arsenal Women player Gill Sayell has recalled the remarkable moment in 1987 when Aylesbury Ladies became Arsenal, laying the foundation for the club that would go on to dominate English women’s football.

The transformation came about after a conversation between Vic Akers and Gill’s father, Bob, who managed Aylesbury at the time.

[Image via Arsenal.com]

Sayell was playing for Aylesbury when Arsenal absorbed the club, bringing professionalism and prestige to a team that had been built on strong foundations. The move proved transformative not just for the players but for women’s football in England.

Akers Instilled Professionalism From Day One

“Vic instilled that professionalism in us from the start, that when you wear the shirt you represent Arsenal and that’s a great privilege,” Sayell explained. “The way the team played and held themselves was totally different. We knew we belonged, and we knew we were representing such a prestigious club.” [h/t: Arsenal.com]

Sayell won Player of the Season in Arsenal Ladies’ first campaign in 1987/88 playing as a sweeper. She played for six years until 1993 when the Gunners won the treble in their first season in the top flight, before a knee injury ended her career at 34.

[Images via Arsenal.com]

Amazed by Modern Arsenal Women Success

When asked about the current Arsenal Women team regularly playing in front of tens of thousands at the Emirates, Sayell insists there’s no envy. “I’m proud of where my football career went and it’s so nice to have that recognition now. We’re not jealous, we’re amazed, and I couldn’t be prouder of them all.”

💬 “I don’t think at the time we could ever have imagined this would happen and now I feel even more privileged to have been a part of this journey.”



One of Arsenal Women’s first-ever players, Gill Sayell 🌟



Read about her trailblazing career in the latest Legend Interview👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 6, 2026

Sayell had previously represented the British Independents Team at the 1971 Women’s World Cup aged just 14, playing in front of 90,000 fans at the Azteca Stadium.

[Image via Arsenal.com]

Quotes and images in this piece are courtesy of www.arsenal.com.

Also read: Arsenal Women Lose Two Key Stars to Injury Ahead of Brighton Clash as Renee Slegers Confirms Defensive Absences