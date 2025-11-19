Former Arsenal Star Retires at Just 27 Years Old: Reason and Decision Explained

Arsenal Star Kaylan Marckese has retired from professional football at the age of 27 after suffering two ACL ruptures to the same knee within 15 months, bringing a premature end to a career that showed genuine promise before injuries took their toll.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper confirmed her decision quietly through a LinkedIn bio update, where she now describes herself as “a retired professional goalkeeper looking to transition into the sports business landscape after suffering too much damage to my knee after multiple ACL surgeries.”

Two ACL Tears to Same Knee Forces Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese Into Retirement at Just 27

Marckese joined Arsenal in July 2022 from Danish side HB Køge but made just two appearances for the Gunners. Her Champions League outing against FC Zurich represented the high point of her time in north London, though she struggled to break into a squad that included Manuela Zinsberger and Sabrina D’Angelo.

Seeking regular playing time, she moved on loan to Bristol City for the 2023/24 season. That opportunity lasted barely three months. In November 2023, Marckese tore her left ACL and returned to Arsenal to begin rehabilitation. She left the club in May 2024 and moved back to the United States, signing for her hometown side Tampa Bay Sun.

The cruel reality hit just 10 minutes into her Tampa Bay debut in February 2025. Marckese tore the same ACL again, effectively ending any realistic hope of continuing her professional career.

A Trophy-Laden Journey Cut Short

Despite the abbreviated career, Marckese collected silverware across multiple countries. She won two Danish titles, an Icelandic Super Cup, a League Cup with Arsenal in 2024, and a USL Super League title with Tampa Bay. Her journey took her from the United States to Iceland, Denmark and England, representing clubs including HB Køge and experiencing Champions League football.

Sad news ☹️



Kaylan Marckese (27) decided to retire as a result of the damage to her knee from multiple ACL surgeries.



Best wishes for her new career. https://t.co/QCECWsizI8 — ACL Women Football Club (@aclwfc) November 17, 2025

The retirement adds another name to women’s football’s growing ACL crisis, with research showing female players are two to six times more likely than men to suffer these devastating injuries. Multiple surgeries to the same knee leave little doubt about the severity of damage that forced this decision.

Also read: Chelsea Women’s Star Voices Out Against WSL in the Wake of ACL Crisis Following Katie Reid’s Injury