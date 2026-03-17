Women's Super League
Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season
Former Lincoln City midfielder Neil Redfearn has returned to management, taking charge of Durham Women for the remainder of the season. The 60 year old will oversee the final six matches of the Women’s Super League 2 campaign, stepping in following an internal reshuffle at the club.
Durham are ninth in a table of 12, but all four of the bottom sides are locked together on 14 points, putting them in the middle of a big relegation battle. Redfearn had a brief and turbulent spell in charge of Farsley Celtic earlier this year, but has quickly secured another opportunity in the dugout, which is absolutely brilliant for the experienced coach.
Played for City 114 Times in All Competitions
Before forging a long coaching career, Redfearn built his reputation as a goalscoring midfielder across the lower leagues, including a spell with City during the mid 1980s. He played for City the day of the tragic Bradford Fire Disaster and represented the club 114 times in all competitions, bagging 14 goals.
He would go on to become something of a football league stalwart, racking up close to 800 appearances and earning a reputation for reliability and leadership. His most notable playing years came with Barnsley, where he captained the side and played a key role in their rise to the top flight in the late 1990s.
Guided Doncaster Belles to WSL2 Title
Redfearn transitioned into coaching while still playing, and that path eventually led him into senior management. He took on caretaker and permanent roles at Leeds United on multiple occasions before landing a Championship job with Rotherham United in 2015.
In more recent years, he has carved out a niche in the women’s game. He guided Doncaster Rovers Belles to the WSL2 title in 2018 and has also held roles with Liverpool Women and Sheffield United Women, which demonstrates his credentials at this level.
Also read: Joe Montemurro Makes Remarkable Juventus vs Chelsea Comparison After Matildas Gets Past Best Team at Asia Cup
Chelsea
26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Catarina Macario is expected to leave Chelsea F.C. Women and complete a move to San Diego Wave FC with the transfer window nearing its final days. Reports suggest the NWSL side is working quickly to finalize the deal, which could be worth roughly $8 million in total contract value.
The proposed transfer fee is believed to be around $300,000, which is frankly a favorable outcome for Chelsea given that Macario’s contract expires this summer. Without a sale now, the American international could have left the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which would have been disastrous business.
San Diego Using High Impact Player Rule
San Diego Wave are planning to sign the forward using the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule, a mechanism that allows clubs to pay certain star players up to $1 million outside the league’s salary cap. To qualify, players must meet specific performance or profile criteria, which Macario certainly does.
The current NWSL salary cap stands at $3.7 million, making the rule an important tool for attracting top international talent. This represents a significant investment from San Diego, who are absolutely serious about building a championship winning squad.
Has Not Featured Regularly for Chelsea
Macario has not featured regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks, partly due to injury concerns and the uncertainty surrounding her future. Despite her absence, Chelsea recently secured their first trophy of the season by defeating Manchester United Women in the Women’s League Cup final.
The London club remain active on multiple fronts, still competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and preparing for the quarter final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.
Chelsea Sit Third in WSL
However, Chelsea’s domestic league campaign has been more challenging. For the first time in five seasons, they are no longer clear favorites for the Women’s Super League title under manager Sonia Bompastor.
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Brighton
Chelsea Women vs Brighton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea hosts Brighton in Women’s Super League action at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday evening, with the Blues hoping to continue their good recent form. The match was rescheduled from the weekend just gone to allow Chelsea to compete in the League Cup final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.
Sonia Bompastor’s side picked up their first piece of silverware of the season courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, with Lauren James and Aggie Beever Jones netting to ensure the Blues retained the trophy. Chelsea sits third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United and a point ahead of Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, WSL YouTube
Blues Missing Key Defenders Through Injury
Chelsea will be without several key defenders for this encounter. Millie Bright is likely to miss the match following an injury, while Naomi Girma picked up a small calf injury that ruled her out of the League Cup final. Nathalie Bjorn suffered an injury during the final after only managing five minutes, and it does not look good according to Bompastor.
Kadeisha Buchanan made her return from an ACL injury in the final, which is brilliant news for the Blues. However, Bompastor will be cautious about overusing the Canadian defender, who has been out since November 2024.
Brighton Struggling for Form Recently
Brighton have lost three of their four WSL fixtures since Chelsea beat them 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium in December. The Seagulls were most recently beaten 3-2 by West Ham on February 8, which continued their poor run of results.
This will be Brighton’s first WSL game since February 8, a gap of 38 days, which is absolutely massive. Such a long wait between top flight matches could work against Dario Vidosic’s side, who may lack match sharpness.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Lawrence, Buchanan, Bjorn, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Nusken; Reiten, James, Ramirez; Beever-Jones
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Walsh; Bance, Pattinson, Kullberg, Pecho; Bergsvand, Losada; Bremer, Terland, Olme; Belloumou
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
ManCity Dragon
Martin Ho Makes Man City Vow After Tottenham Loss as Spurs Boss Takes Blame
Martin Ho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Toko Koga’s Japan had contrasting fortunes on Sunday. After a month’s break from Women’s Super League action, Spurs welcomed Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it was not the return they wanted, with the visitors securing a 2-1 victory.
More than 10,000 miles away in Sydney, Japan romped into the semi finals of the Asian Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of the Philippines, with Koga scoring twice. While it was a delight for the Japan international, it was a day to forget for Tottenham Women, who saw their Champions League qualification hopes take a massive hit.
Nowhere Near Our Level That We Need to Be
Tottenham have enjoyed an excellent season, rising to fifth in the WSL level on points with Champions League holders Arsenal. But on Sunday, they were undone by an in form Everton team, who have now won four straight games, which is absolutely brilliant for Scott Phelan’s side.
After the game, Ho did not pull his punches when asked about his side’s performance. The 35 year old also took blame for the defeat and vowed that his team will be better away at table topping Manchester City on Saturday.
He said, “We were nowhere near our level that we need to be. I need to dissect that and make sure that I look at that performance with a really, really close eye because of how we set up and the way we do things tactically. That’s my responsibility.”
Koga Notched Two Headers in Rout
Koga was one of seven Tottenham players unavailable for the Everton game, with the defender sorely missed against the Toffees. On Sunday, Koga made her third appearance of the Asian Cup as Japan dismissed the Philippines to set up a last four clash with South Korea.
In the 7-0 win, Koga notched a close range header in first half stoppage time and then made it 5-0 with another header from less than a yard out.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
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