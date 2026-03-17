Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season

Former Lincoln City midfielder Neil Redfearn has returned to management, taking charge of Durham Women for the remainder of the season. The 60 year old will oversee the final six matches of the Women’s Super League 2 campaign, stepping in following an internal reshuffle at the club.

https://t.co/m8M6DpjUPV Barnsley FC legend and ex-Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Neil Redfearn secures return to management — The Yorkshire Post (@yorkshirepost) March 16, 2026

Durham are ninth in a table of 12, but all four of the bottom sides are locked together on 14 points, putting them in the middle of a big relegation battle. Redfearn had a brief and turbulent spell in charge of Farsley Celtic earlier this year, but has quickly secured another opportunity in the dugout, which is absolutely brilliant for the experienced coach.

Neil Redfearn Appointed First Team Head Coach at Durham pic.twitter.com/ju6LWZPRTg — PULSE by SHOT Clubhouse (@pulsebyshot) March 15, 2026

Played for City 114 Times in All Competitions

Before forging a long coaching career, Redfearn built his reputation as a goalscoring midfielder across the lower leagues, including a spell with City during the mid 1980s. He played for City the day of the tragic Bradford Fire Disaster and represented the club 114 times in all competitions, bagging 14 goals.

Former Sheffield United and Leeds United coach Neil Redfearn becomes manager of Durham Women https://t.co/5llJvhH2ab — The Star, Sheffield (@SheffieldStar) March 16, 2026

He would go on to become something of a football league stalwart, racking up close to 800 appearances and earning a reputation for reliability and leadership. His most notable playing years came with Barnsley, where he captained the side and played a key role in their rise to the top flight in the late 1990s.

Guided Doncaster Belles to WSL2 Title

Redfearn transitioned into coaching while still playing, and that path eventually led him into senior management. He took on caretaker and permanent roles at Leeds United on multiple occasions before landing a Championship job with Rotherham United in 2015.

Barnsley FC legend and ex-Leeds United and Rotherham United boss Neil Redfearn secures return to management https://t.co/pnP46TT8DE — Yorkshire Post Sport (@YPSport) March 16, 2026

In more recent years, he has carved out a niche in the women’s game. He guided Doncaster Rovers Belles to the WSL2 title in 2018 and has also held roles with Liverpool Women and Sheffield United Women, which demonstrates his credentials at this level.

Also read: Joe Montemurro Makes Remarkable Juventus vs Chelsea Comparison After Matildas Gets Past Best Team at Asia Cup

