Former Manchester United Defender Abbie McManus Explains Incredible Career Change as Ex Red Devils Star Becomes Firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

Abbie McManus has explained her incredible career change after retiring from professional football in 2023. The former Manchester United and Manchester City defender now works as a firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, which is absolutely fascinating.

McManus played for United between 2019 and 2021 before making 174 appearances for City. She had to retire from football after suffering a nasty leg break whilst playing for Leicester City, which ended her playing days prematurely.

All of That in Fire Service

McManus spoke about finding similarities between her new career and football. “I miss football massively, don’t get me wrong, but everything I miss about it, the routine, the training, being around people as part of a team, the banter, there’s all of that in the fire service,” she explained.

She continued: “There are so many parallels between what football and this gives me. In football we’d go to hospitals and work in the community. We do all that now but instead of representing our football club it’s all about keeping the community safe,” which demonstrates how she has found purpose beyond playing.

[Image via Manchester United]

Bitter Pill to Swallow Says McManus

The defender admitted she tried to get back to full fitness to continue playing. “Being told my time as a footballer was over was a bitter pill to swallow but thankfully I can still walk and run. After I had the bad news I had a decision to make,” McManus said.

She added: “I decided to visit some local fire stations. I researched, I asked some questions, I applied and I got in,” which is frankly inspiring. Former United striker Jess Sigsworth has also joined the fire and rescue service after retiring from professional football with both having discussed joining years ago during their time together at United.

[Image via Manchester United]

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