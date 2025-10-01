Former PGMOL Boss Destroys Howard Webb’s Arsenal vs. Newcastle United Penalty Explanation: “That Is Wrong!”

Keith Hackett has delivered a scathing assessment of Howard Webb’s justification for VAR overturning Arsenal‘s penalty against Newcastle United, directly contradicting the PGMOL chief operating officer’s interpretation of the rules.

The Controversial Incident

Nick Pope brought down Viktor Gyokeres in the 14th minute during Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot, but VAR intervention reversed the decision after determining Pope had made contact with the ball first.

Webb defended this outcome in conversation with Michael Owen on Sky Sports, arguing that Pope’s touch on the ball negated any foul on Gyokeres.

Keith Hackett’s Damning Verdict

The former PGMOL chief and FIFA referee fundamentally disagreed with Webb’s assessment. “I am bemused by Webb’s explanation,” Hackett told Football Insider exclusively. “Looking closely at the replay, you can see the Arsenal player played the ball onto Pope, who then fouls his opponent.”

Hackett emphasized that Gillett occupied the ideal position to make an accurate call, stating this wasn’t a clear and obvious error warranting VAR intervention.

The Rule Interpretation Problem

Hackett’s most significant criticism targeted Webb’s claim that ball contact negates fouls. “What Webb is stating is that Pope negates an offence. That is wrong!” he declared.

Using a specific example, Hackett explained: “Let’s take a situation where a player rolls his heel in, the ball goes over the top and contact is made into his opponents’ shin. The fact that the offender has made contact with the ball, using it to hide his ‘over the top’ challenge does not rule out a red card for serious foul play.”

This fundamental disagreement between current and former refereeing authorities highlights ongoing confusion around VAR implementation and what constitutes legitimate challenges versus fouls in modern football.

