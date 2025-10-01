Arsenal
Former PGMOL Boss Destroys Howard Webb’s Arsenal vs. Newcastle United Penalty Explanation: “That Is Wrong!”
Keith Hackett has delivered a scathing assessment of Howard Webb’s justification for VAR overturning Arsenal‘s penalty against Newcastle United, directly contradicting the PGMOL chief operating officer’s interpretation of the rules.
Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
The Controversial Incident
Nick Pope brought down Viktor Gyokeres in the 14th minute during Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Referee Jarred Gillett pointed to the spot, but VAR intervention reversed the decision after determining Pope had made contact with the ball first.
Webb defended this outcome in conversation with Michael Owen on Sky Sports, arguing that Pope’s touch on the ball negated any foul on Gyokeres.
Keith Hackett’s Damning Verdict
The former PGMOL chief and FIFA referee fundamentally disagreed with Webb’s assessment. “I am bemused by Webb’s explanation,” Hackett told Football Insider exclusively. “Looking closely at the replay, you can see the Arsenal player played the ball onto Pope, who then fouls his opponent.”
Hackett emphasized that Gillett occupied the ideal position to make an accurate call, stating this wasn’t a clear and obvious error warranting VAR intervention.
The Rule Interpretation Problem
Hackett’s most significant criticism targeted Webb’s claim that ball contact negates fouls. “What Webb is stating is that Pope negates an offence. That is wrong!” he declared.
Using a specific example, Hackett explained: “Let’s take a situation where a player rolls his heel in, the ball goes over the top and contact is made into his opponents’ shin. The fact that the offender has made contact with the ball, using it to hide his ‘over the top’ challenge does not rule out a red card for serious foul play.”
This fundamental disagreement between current and former refereeing authorities highlights ongoing confusion around VAR implementation and what constitutes legitimate challenges versus fouls in modern football.
Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory
Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, breaking their curse of three consecutive home defeats against the Greek side.
Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
The Standout Performer:
Martin Ødegaard – 9/10 The Arsenal captain delivered a commanding performance showcasing his complete return to fitness and form.
His vision and passing orchestrated Arsenal’s attacking phases throughout the encounter, while his assist for Saka’s late goal demonstrated the creative quality that makes him irreplaceable to Arteta’s system.
Read More: Arsenal Lead Premier League in Opposition Box Touches Despite Not Being Close to the Top in xG List
The Solid Showings:
David Raya – 8/10 Faced more action than anticipated but responded with exceptional shot-stopping. His first-half save denying Podence represented genuine world-class goalkeeping that preserved Arsenal’s advantage during a vulnerable period.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Made immediate impact after his 73rd-minute introduction, creating a golden opportunity for Ødegaard before scoring the insurance goal in stoppage time.
His sharpness and decision-making justified Arteta’s decision to manage his minutes carefully.
Read More: Just Months After Arsenal Move, 30-Year-Old Ex-Chelsea Star Already Wanted by Blues Icon
Other Performances:
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Controlled proceedings from midfield with characteristic composure, rarely losing possession while dictating Arsenal’s tempo. Was booked in the second-half.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Responded quickly after wasting an early opportunity, scoring shortly afterward to settle Arsenal’s nerves with his clinical finish.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10 The teenager impressed with his attacking contributions and creative threat down the left flank.
William Saliba – 7/10 Completed 90 minutes suggesting his ankle injury concerns have subsided, providing defensive stability throughout.
Viktor Gyökeres – 6/10 Worked tirelessly but couldn’t find the breakthrough despite hitting the post and creating multiple opportunities. His desperation to score was evident throughout.
Ben White – 6/10 Struggled at times against Podence’s movement before his tactical substitution after the hour mark.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Provided steady midfield presence during his hour on the pitch following his weekend heroics.
Gabriel Magalhães – 6/10 His passing accuracy lacked usual precision. The Brazilian also overhit a couple of lofted passes, and was substituted in the second half.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Delivered one stunning pass after his introduction but was booked, limiting his impact.
Jurrien Timber – 6/10 Shut down Olympiacos’ left-sided threats while contributing offensively when opportunities arose.
Eberechi Eze – 6/10 Operated from the left after his central role at Newcastle, providing adequate coverage without spectacular moments.
Leandro Trossard – 5/10 Endured a frustrating evening, wasting multiple opportunities including a cleared effort off the line.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Standard substitute appearance providing fresh legs for the final stages.
Read More: This €35 Million Star Has Emerged As Arsenal’s Unlikely Top-Scorer in 2025 After St. James’ Park Heroics
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 2-0 Win Over Olympiacos
Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.
Read More: Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Leandro Trossard Is Better As a Substitute
Despite starting the match, Trossard struggled to make meaningful impact during his time on the pitch. His peripheral involvement highlighted the ongoing debate about his effectiveness as a starter versus his proven super-sub credentials. The Belgian fluffed the finish a couple of times in the second-half, that could have put the game to bed.
Throughout the encounter, Trossard failed to create the attacking threat expected from Arsenal’s left-wing position. His recent success coming off the bench contrasts sharply with underwhelming performances when included in the starting lineup, suggesting Arteta should reserve him exclusively for impact substitute appearances.
Read More: Arda Guler to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
David Raya Once Again Proved Why He Is Among The Top 3 Goalkeepers in the World
David Raya produced a spectacular save to deny Daniel Podence during a crucial moment when Arsenal led by just one goal. This intervention prevented Olympiacos from equalizing and potentially changing the match dynamics entirely.
Raya’s shot-stopping ability combined with his exceptional distribution continues to justify Arsenal’s decision to make him their first-choice goalkeeper. His commanding presence and crucial saves in high-pressure situations demonstrate world-class quality that places him among Europe’s elite shot-stoppers.
Ødegaard Is Getting Back to His Best
Martin Ødegaard’s assist for Bukayo Saka’s late clinching goal showcased his returning creative influence. The Norwegian captain’s ability to spot Saka’s run and deliver the decisive pass highlighted his improving fitness and tactical sharpness.
After struggling with shoulder injuries throughout recent weeks, Ødegaard’s performance demonstrated his importance to Arsenal’s attacking structure. His vision and passing quality create opportunities that lesser playmakers simply cannot provide, with his chemistry with Saka proving decisive once again.
The captain’s gradual return to peak form could prove crucial for Arsenal’s title ambitions as the season progresses into its most demanding periods.
Read More: This €35 Million Star Has Emerged As Arsenal’s Unlikely Top-Scorer in 2025 After St. James’ Park Heroics
AC Milan
Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at Arsenal following Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival and Eberechi Eze’s integration into Mikel Arteta’s tactical system. The Brazilian striker’s ACL injury sustained against Manchester United in January’s FA Cup clash has kept him sidelined, and his return coincides with Arsenal moving forward without him.
Read More: ATROCIOUS! Arsenal Have a Very Concerning Record Against Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium
Everton Enter the Picture
The Friedkin Group, Everton’s new ownership, have identified Jesus as a potential attacking reinforcement under David Moyes’ management. Italian outlet AS Roma Live reports that the Toffees are exploring a deal valued between £25 million and £30 million for the former Manchester City forward.
Everton have already made their approach, with sources confirming genuine interest from the Hill Dickinson Stadium hierarchy. The club’s attacking struggles this season have prompted Moyes to target proven Premier League quality, and Jesus fits that profile despite his recent injury setbacks.
Read More: 3 Tactical Changes Mikel Arteta Should Make for Champions League Game Against Olympiacos
Arsenal’s Position
Arsenal appear ready to sanction Jesus’ departure after securing Gyokeres from Sporting CP. Eze’s arrival further diminishes the Brazilian’s importance to Arteta’s plans, with both new signings offering qualities that overlap with what Jesus traditionally provided.
The 28-year-old striker managed just limited appearances before his injury, struggling to establish himself as Arteta’s first-choice forward. His work rate and pressing ability remain valuable assets, but Arsenal’s investment in attacking reinforcements signals their willingness to move on.
Read More: Bayern Munich Were Shut Down by Arsenal’s 8-Word Reply Over Gabriel Martinelli Interest
Competition from Serie A
AC Milan have also registered interest in Jesus, presenting the Brazilian with options beyond Merseyside. The Serie A giants view him as a potential solution to their attacking needs, though Everton’s Premier League status may appeal more to a player seeking to remain in England.
Jesus successfully reinvented himself after leaving Manchester City, initially thriving at Arsenal before injuries derailed his progress. A fresh start at Everton under Moyes could provide another opportunity for redemption, similar to Jack Grealish’s revival under the Scottish manager.
The Friedkin Group’s financial backing gives Everton genuine capability to fund the transfer, making this a realistic proposition rather than speculative interest.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Gabriel’s Redemption Caps Stunning Comeback
Trending
-
Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
-
Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
-
Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
-
Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”