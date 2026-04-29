Fran Kirby hails historic infrastructure plans as Brighton announces bespoke women’s stadium

The experienced forward has praised the ambition of the club following the announcement of a dedicated new home for the women’s team.

A Massive Statement

Fran Kirby has expressed her excitement regarding the recent announcement that Brighton and Hove Albion will construct a bespoke stadium for their women’s team.

The new ground is slated to open by the 2030 to 2031 season and marks a significant leap forward for the entire club. The forward highlighted that having facilities designed specifically for female athletes is an incredible show of ambition. Kirby told Hayters that seeing the plans come to life is a very big statement from the club hierarchy.

Brighton and Hove Albion have released their plans for Europe's first purpose-built women's football stadium,The club say the new stadium will "provide a permanent home and identity for the women's team" in an attempt to drive long-term fan growth,officially opening 2030-31season pic.twitter.com/sWPEnbK5ot — Skilled With january99 (@Skilledwitjan9) April 29, 2026

Moving In The Right Direction

The veteran attacker joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2024 and has already seen the team achieve their highest ever league finish. She noted that professional players want to feel part of an organization that actively pushes the sport forward rather than standing still.

Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed ambitious plans to construct a brand new stadium dedicated entirely to their women’s team.

Kirby further emphasized that anyone observing the club can see they are consistently moving in the right direction. The project is expected to cost up to £80m and will sit adjacent to the American Express Stadium to create a unified football hub.

Fran Kirby & Maisie Symonds 🗣️ :

"A stadium BUILT for US"



Fran Kirby & Maisie Symonds react to plans for Brighton's new women's stadiumhttps://t.co/x2JwXObnMk — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) April 28, 2026

Backing The Vision

The unwavering commitment from chairman Tony Bloom has been absolutely instrumental in driving this ambitious project forward over the recent months. Bloom has openly stated his immense desire for the women’s squad to secure top four finishes and eventually break into European competitions.

Kirby firmly believes that having this new infrastructure in place will be absolutely crucial in helping the team achieve those lofty goals. This dedicated approach should also allow the club to attract elite talent in the coming years.

‘I never could have dreamt it’ – Fran Kirby on Brighton Women’s plans for historic new purpose-built stadium 👇@AyishaGulati at the AMEX Stadium ✍️https://t.co/azSg6fGJX9 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) April 28, 2026

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