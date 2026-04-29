Brighton
Fran Kirby hails historic infrastructure plans as Brighton announces bespoke women’s stadium
The experienced forward has praised the ambition of the club following the announcement of a dedicated new home for the women’s team.
A Massive Statement
Fran Kirby has expressed her excitement regarding the recent announcement that Brighton and Hove Albion will construct a bespoke stadium for their women’s team.
The new ground is slated to open by the 2030 to 2031 season and marks a significant leap forward for the entire club. The forward highlighted that having facilities designed specifically for female athletes is an incredible show of ambition. Kirby told Hayters that seeing the plans come to life is a very big statement from the club hierarchy.
Moving In The Right Direction
The veteran attacker joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2024 and has already seen the team achieve their highest ever league finish. She noted that professional players want to feel part of an organization that actively pushes the sport forward rather than standing still.
Kirby further emphasized that anyone observing the club can see they are consistently moving in the right direction. The project is expected to cost up to £80m and will sit adjacent to the American Express Stadium to create a unified football hub.
Backing The Vision
The unwavering commitment from chairman Tony Bloom has been absolutely instrumental in driving this ambitious project forward over the recent months. Bloom has openly stated his immense desire for the women’s squad to secure top four finishes and eventually break into European competitions.
Kirby firmly believes that having this new infrastructure in place will be absolutely crucial in helping the team achieve those lofty goals. This dedicated approach should also allow the club to attract elite talent in the coming years.
Also read: Renee Slegers Stars in Sobha Realty’s Art of the Detail as Arsenal Boss Discusses Passion for Gardening and Teamwork With Gunners Legend Alex Scott
Brighton
Brighton Unveil £80m Plan to Build Europe’s First Ever Purpose Built Women’s Football Stadium
Brighton and Hove Albion have revealed ambitious plans to construct a brand new stadium dedicated entirely to their women’s team, becoming the first club in Europe to pursue such a project.
The ground will cost between £75m and £80m and is targeted to open for the start of the 2030/31 season.
A New Home Right Next to the Amex
The proposed stadium will be built at Bennett’s Field, a plot of land sitting directly alongside the Amex Stadium where Brighton’s Premier League side play. An initial capacity of 10,000 is planned, with the two grounds connected via a bridge walkway.
Owner Tony Bloom confirmed no outside investment is currently being sought to fund the development, with a planning application now in progress.
Built With Women’s Football at Its Core
The facility has been designed with female players and supporters specifically in mind. Changing rooms, recovery spaces and pitch standards will all meet elite requirements, while the matchday experience will prioritise families and first-time visitors.
Breastfeeding rooms, baby changing facilities, buggy parks, and social concourse spaces are all part of the blueprint. Manager Dario Vidosic welcomed the announcement, stating that an environment built for the women’s game would raise standards and send a message to players worldwide about the club’s long term ambitions.
Why Not Simply Move Into the Amex?
Brighton currently use Crawley Town’s Broadfield Stadium for the majority of their WSL fixtures, around 20 miles from the Amex. The men’s ground was ruled out as a permanent option due to planned expansion taking its capacity up to 33,000, which Brighton feel is far too large for the current stage of the women’s game. The club average just over 3,000 spectators per WSL match this season, making a 10,000 capacity venue the right fit for now.
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Brighton
Brighton Book Historic FA Cup Semi Final Date Against Liverpool as Wembley Dream Lives On
Brighton and Hove Albion will face Liverpool in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 10, with kick-off set for 12:15 pm at St Helens Stadium on Merseyside.
Channel 4 will broadcast the tie live, giving the Seagulls a nationwide audience for what is the biggest occasion in the club’s women’s football history.
How Brighton Got Here
Albion’s run to the last four has been built on grit and quality in equal measure. They dispatched Nottingham Forest and Bristol City in the fourth and fifth rounds before producing arguably the result of the competition, a stunning 2-0 victory at Arsenal in the quarter finals.
Madison Haley got Brighton going before Caitlin Hayes added the second, leaving the 14-time winners with no way back.
That result underlined just how far this squad has come, with the Seagulls currently sitting sixth in the Women’s Super League, one position off their best-ever league finish.
The Road to Wembley
Liverpool stands between Brighton and a place in the final at Wembley on May 31. The two sides have met twice already this season, with both games finishing level, so another close contest looks likely. Liverpool have found WSL life harder this term, sitting tenth and just four points clear of trouble.
Should Brighton come through, they will face either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final, with that other semi-final taking place on the same afternoon at 3:15 pm. Before any of that, Albion have three WSL fixtures to navigate against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.
Also read: Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village
Brighton
Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village
Brighton’s Women’s Super League game against Manchester United at the Progress With Unity Stadium has been moved.
The fixture will now take place on Saturday, May 2, with kick off at 12 noon, which represents a significant change to the originally scheduled date.
The match was initially planned for an earlier slot but has been rescheduled to accommodate both teams’ commitments.
Brighton will travel to the Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village for the crucial end of season encounter.
Important Fixture for Both Sides
The rescheduled date comes at a crucial time in the WSL calendar, with both teams looking to finish the season strongly. Brighton have enjoyed a solid campaign under their current management and will be eager to pick up points in their remaining fixtures.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are battling to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The Red Devils have endured a challenging period recently, which makes every remaining match absolutely vital for their European ambitions heading into the final weeks.
Progress With Unity Stadium Venue
The match will be played at the Progress With Unity Stadium, which serves as Manchester United Women’s home ground. Brighton fans will need to make the journey north to Leigh Sports Village for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff.
The 12 noon start time allows supporters to plan their travel accordingly for the fixture. Both clubs will be hoping for strong attendances as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note with crucial points still available.
The rescheduled date ensures both teams have adequate preparation time between fixtures.
Brighton will use the extra time to prepare properly for what promises to be a challenging away fixture against a Manchester United side desperate for points in their push for a top-three finish, which could define their entire season.
Also read: IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010
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