Claudia Scarpari – Francesco Acerbi Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Claudia Scarpari is famous for being the girlfriend of Italian defender Francesco Acerbi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being beautiful from the outside, Claudia also possesses a caring heart. She has been loyal to Lazio star Francesco Acerbi for 2 years. In this article, we are going to reveal everything about their love story. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Francesco Acerbi.

Francesco Acerbi is one of Lazio’s top centre backs. He has been playing for Lazio since 2018 and is a very reliable defender. Acerbi is a real lion in his work life, but the same might be said of his personal life as well. His partner calls him the rock in her life who protects her.

Claudia Scarpari Childhood and Family

Claudia was born on July 7, 1987. She has kept herself away from all the stardom and media attraction. The Italian beauty enjoys quality time with her family and doesn’t want to be interrupted by excessive public attention. She hasn’t revealed much about her parents.

We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she was born and raised in a middle-class family but didn’t let her background define her ambitions. We are looking for more information about her family and childhood details. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Francesco Acerbi.

Claudia was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Scarpari Education

Claudia hasn’t revealed much about her educational journey either. However, as she spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Italy, we believe she completed her education in her home country. We know that she went to a local high school. However, whether she enrolled in a university is a complete mystery to us.

Claudia Scarpari Career

Claudia Scarpari’s line of work is Law and she is a lawyer. Her line of work really shares some similarities with her boyfriend’s in that they both work to defend their beliefs. The beautiful Italian woman hasn’t shared much about her professional life.

Nowadays, she mostly spends her time with her family at home. She has been raising her beautiful girls at home. Being a football star, Acerbi couldn’t afford to spend much time at home and looking after their children. So, Claudia stepped up and became a responsible mother and girlfriend. She supported Acerbi after getting into the relationship and often went to the stadium to watch his matches.

Claudia is a lawyer. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Scarpari Net Worth

Claudia hasn’t shared any fixed number of her wages as we don’t have any information about her professional life, finding her earnings have become challenging. We believe she earns a pretty significant amount from her clients.

Claudia Scarpari and Francesco Acerbi Relationship

Francesco Acerbi met with his girlfriend in 2020. It was love at first sight when Francesco Acebri and Claudia Scarpari first met at the beach. Claudia acknowledged in an interview that she herself is unsure of how the Italian defender was able to win her over and make such an impression on her.

When he expressed his feelings, it was an instant match. The duo has been inseparable since then. Their relationship stood firm for more than 1.5 years now. It wasn’t possible with the commitment and love between the pair.

They have supported each other in any way possible and still maintain a healthy communication channel between them. The birth of their children has only made their relationship even stronger.

Francesco Acerbi met with his girlfriend in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Scarpari and Francesco Acerbi Children

The duo are proud parents of two beautiful daughters. Their first daughter Vittoria was born in 2021. Their second daughter Nala was born in 2023. They spend their time with their daughters, and take them to parks, beaches, and restaurants.

Claudia with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Claudia Scarpari Social media

Claudia has an Instagram account. She mostly shares pictures of herself and her family. The Italian beauty loves travelling, and her social media feed suggests that she has been to several famous places. She likes to spend time on Instagram and has shared a lot of images on the platform. Claudia has been very active on her account and keeps everyone updated with her activities.

Read More: