Fraser Forster – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and for England national football team and here, in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Fraser Forster, born on March 17, 1988, is a professional football player from England who primarily plays as a goalkeeper. Known for his towering height and exceptional shot-stopping abilities, Forster has had a notable career at both the club and international levels.
Off the field, Forster is known for his humble and down-to-earth personality. He has earned respect from fans and teammates alike for his hard work, professionalism, and dedication to his craft. Fraser Forster’s career trajectory and achievements serve as a testament to his talent and commitment as a goalkeeper. With his imposing presence, remarkable shot-stopping abilities, and international experience, he continues to be a valuable asset to his club and country.
Fraser Forster Net Worth and Salary
The English keeper Fraser Forster plays for Tottenham Hotspur FC in the Premier League and now receives a salary of £4,004,000 annually. Forster’s salary has been increased by 10% and this will help the youngster as well. His estimated net worth of £33 million is mostly due to his successful profession. Forster has committed to Tottenham Hotspur for the foreseeable future as evidenced by the fact that his current contract with the team is due to end on June, 2026. Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the goalkeeper would leave the club after his contract ends.
Fraser Forster Club Career
Forster initially signed with the Scottish team on a loan basis in 2010, but his effect was so great that Celtic opted to make the move permanent. Forster had a great deal of success while playing for Celtic, winning several Scottish Premier League championships and receiving praise for his remarkable work in UEFA Champions League and other European events.
Forster moved to the south coast in 2014 when Southampton of the English Premier League were interested in his strong performances. He immediately made himself the Saints’ first-choice keeper by putting on reliable performances and showcasing his shot-stopping skills.
Forster spent time on loan at Celtic while he was at Southampton in order to restore his form and confidence. For the 2019–2020 season, he rejoined the Scottish club and once more showed his remarkable goalkeeping abilities. Forster made a second loan return to Celtic in 2021. Even though an injury ended his loan period early, he never stopped showcasing his talent anytime he was on the pitch.
Forster made his first appearance for Southampton in the 2021/2022 season, helping them secure an 8-0 victory against Newport County in the EFL Cup. He continued to feature in the EFL Cup games until Southampton were eliminated by Chelsea on penalties. Due to injuries, Southampton signed Willy Caballero, but Forster made his Premier League return in December, contributing to wins against West Ham and a draw against Tottenham.
Forster joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer in June 2022 and made his competitive debut in the EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. He later played in the Premier League draw against Brentford and achieved a clean sheet in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth. In February 2023, Forster received more playing time following Lloris’ injury against Manchester City.
Fraser Forster International Career
Forster’s performances earned him a call-up to the England national team, and he made his international debut in 2013. Forster has represented England on several occasions, participating in international tournaments such as the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall, he possesses excellent aerial ability and has made numerous crucial saves for his country.
Fraser Forster Family
Fraser Forster was born in Hexham, Northumberland. His father, Brian Clive Forster QC, went on to become a circuit judge. It’s interesting that he prioritised rugby union and cricket before switching to goalkeeping at the age of 13. Forster joined the neighbourhood junior team Stocksfield and eventually the elite Wallsend Boys Club despite early reservations about his size. He had a noticeable growth spurt when he was 15 and later signed with Newcastle United.
Fraser Forster Girlfriend
Fraser keeps a laser-like focus on his football profession, and the public knows very little about his love life or partner. Forster seems to give his professional obligations top priority and invest a lot of time and effort into growing as a custodian. As a result, information regarding his private life, such as his marital status, has not been publicly publicised, underscoring his commitment to his sport.
Fraser Forster Sponsors and Endorsements
Fraser Forster has kept a quiet profile on social media and hasn’t been spotted publicly advocating any one particular business or brand. Forster has opted to concentrate mostly on his football career rather than pursuing extensive commercial relationships, although some players actively participate in sponsorships and endorsements.
Fraser Forster Cars and Tattoos
Fraser Forster is known for his clean-cut appearance, devoid of any visible tattoos. He has not been spotted driving publicly, and there is limited information available regarding his car preferences or ownership. Forster’s focus has primarily been on his football career, dedicating his time and energy to training and matches rather than extravagant displays of personal style or possessions.
Lewis Gibson 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Gibson is an English professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Everton in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Jack Gibson is a professional footballer from England who was born on 19 July 2000. He is a centre-back who currently plays for Everton, a Premier League club. Gibson started his football journey at the academy of Newcastle United before he moved to Everton in July 2017.
Many predict that he has a bright future in the sport, and he is considered a rising star in English football. Let us get to know more about him in the upcoming paragraphs.
Lewis Gibson Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Durham, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Cancer
|Net Worth
|£1.3 Million
|Age
|22
|Birthday
|19 July 2000
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Center-back
|Senior Clubs
|Everton, Fleetwood Town, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol Rovers.
|Achievements
|1X UNDER-17 WORLD CUP CHAMPION
1X U21 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Lewis Gibson’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Gibson presently makes £7,000 per week, or £364,000 annually, from his centre-back position with Everton. His predicted net worth in 2023 will be about £1,310,400. Gibson was born in England and is only 21 years old. On June 30, 2023, his current contract with Everton is scheduled to come to an end.
Lewis Gibson’s Club Career
Gibson signed a loan deal with League One team Fleetwood Town in January 2020, staying there through the end of the campaign. He made his senior debut for Fleetwood in a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers, just one day after joining the squad. Gibson signed a loan agreement with Reading on September 22, 2020, following a productive loan tenure at Fleetwood.
Gibson committed to a one-season loan with League One team Sheffield Wednesday in August 2021. He played the first 45 minutes of his EFL Trophy debut against Mansfield Town. For the 2022–23 season, Gibson signed a loan agreement with League One team Bristol Rovers on August 12, 2022. The following day, in a 1-0 victory over Oxford United, he made his debut off the bench.
But on New Year’s Day, he hurt his thigh and missed many weeks of action. Before being considered for the first team at the end of February, he missed seven games. He scored his first senior goal on April 10, 2023, in a 2-1 victory over Fleetwood Town, his previous team.
Lewis Gibson’s International Career
Gibson has represented England at various youth levels, including under-17, under-18, and under-20. He was part of the team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. Gibson’s impressive performances on the pitch have earned him recognition and praise from football fans and experts alike.
Lewis Gibson’s Family
Lewis Gibson hails from a family with a long history in football. His older brother Liam, who presently plays for Morecambe, is also a professional footballer. Gibson developed his abilities and his love for the game when a student at Tanfield School in Stanley, County Durham. It is obvious that Lewis Gibson is a potential young prospect in English football, and the sport clearly runs in the Gibson family.
Lewis Gibson’s Girlfriend
Reports and posts on social media claim that Lewis Gibson is currently dating Yasmin May Burfitt. The couple has posted photos of themselves on social media and has been spotted out in public together. Gibson is often quiet about his personal life, but it is clear from his social media posts and his appearances with Yasmin that they are a couple. The couple hasn’t revealed any information about how they met or when they first started dating, either.
Lewis Gibson’s Sponsors and Endorsements
There is currently no information available about any sponsors or endorsements that Lewis Gibson may have. As a young professional footballer, he is still establishing himself in the sport and may not have had the opportunity to secure any significant sponsorship deals or endorsements.
Lewis Gibson’s Cars and Tattoos
There is currently no information available about Lewis Gibson’s cars. As a young footballer, it is possible that he may own a car or two, but he has not publicly shared any details about his vehicle. In terms of tattoos, it appears that Lewis Gibson does not have any tattoos.
FAQs about Lewis Gibson
|What is the net worth of Lewis Gibson?
|The net worth of Lewis Gibson is £1.3 million.
|How many clubs have Lewis Gibson played for?
|Lewis Gibson has played with five clubs at the senior level – Everton, Fleetwood Town, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, and Bristol Rovers.
|How old is Lewis Gibson?
|He is 22 years old.
|Nationality of Lewis Gibson?
|He is English.
|Has Lewis Gibson ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Lewis Gordon 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Gordon is an English professional football player who plays as a left-back for the English League One club Bristol Rovers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis Courtney Gordon famously called Lewis Gordon joined the League One club Bristol Rovers from Brentford in 2022 and has been a regular player for the club. Lewis has represented Scotland’s youth teams at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation.
Lewis started professional footballing at Brentford. The young full-back is a hard worker and has been known for his offensive contributions as well. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Gordon Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|London, England
|Father’s Name
|Keith Gordon
|Mother’s Name
|Nadine Gordon
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|NA
|Age
|22
|Birthday
|12 February 2001
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Left-back
|Senior Clubs
|Watford, St Albans City, Brentford, Bristol Rovers.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Lewis Gordon’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Gordon is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is not available on the internet. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €100k by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of less than £1 million per year playing for Bristol Rovers.
Lewis Gordon Club Career
Gordon began his football career with Watford at the U7 level, where he progressed to sign his first professional contract in 2018. After being named the club’s Academy Player of the Year, he joined the U23 team and went on loan with St Albans City, but was released in 2020.
Gordon joined Brentford’s B team in September 2020 and signed a one-year contract, which was extended in June 2021. He made his first team debut in the FA Cup and had 32 appearances during the 2020-21 B team season. He spent the 2021-22 pre-season with the first-team squad but did not make any regular season appearances. He was released from Brentford at the end of the 2021-22 season.
After a trial with Crystal Palace U23, Gordon signed a two-year contract with Bristol Rovers in August 2022, where he made his debut and started in a 4-0 win over Burton Albion.
Lewis Gordon International Career
With Scottish ancestry from his grandmother, Gordon played for Scotland at U17 and U19 levels but was unable to help the team qualify for the 2018 UEFA European U17 Championship. He is yet to play for the senior team of the country.
Lewis Gordon Family
Lewis Gordon was born on 12 February 2001 in London, England. His parents are Keith Gordon and Nadine Gordon. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Lewis Gordon’s Girlfriend
Lewis Gordon prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Lewis Gordon Sponsors and Endorsements
Lewis Gordon has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Lewis Gordon Cars and Tattoos
Lewis Gordon has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of London, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Gordon has not inked his skin yet.
FAQs about Lewis Gordon
|What is the net worth of Lewis Gordon?
|The net worth of Lewis Gordon is Not Available.
|How many clubs have Lewis Gordon played for?
|Lewis Gordon has played with four clubs at the senior level – Watford, St Albans City, Brentford, and Bristol Rovers.
|How old is Lewis Gordon?
|He is 22 years old.
|Nationality of Lewis Gordon?
|He is English.
|Has Lewis Gordon ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Derby signing this struggling 24year-old Championship star would kickstart a good run
Why Derby County should plot a January swoop for Sammie Szmodics
Back in March, the Derby Telegraph had claimed that Derby County were one of the few Championship clubs interested in signing Sammie Szmodics, who was then plying his trade for Colchester. However, he rejected a move to Derby County during the summer and joined Bristol City instead.
At Bristol City, Sammie Szmodics, 24, has found first-team football hard to come by, having made just four appearances so far this season. Bristol City appear keen to send him out on loan in January to give him more game time, with Huddersfield Town and Hull City previously said to be interested. (h/t Examiner Live)
Hence, Derby County should reignite their interest and go for the midfielder in January to bolster their promotion hopes.
The Rams have made an underwhelming start to the Championship season under Phillip Cocu and are without a win in their last six matches.
After reaching the play-off final under Frank Lampard last season, they would have been hoping to go one step further and achieve promotion this term but the Pride Park outfit have really struggled for consistency so far and are currently 18th in the league table.
There’s still time for Cocu to turn things around and the Dutchman should eye reinforcements in January to aid Derby’s promotion push. Cocu will hope that Wayne Rooney makes an impact for Derby when he eventually makes his debut in the New Year.
The former Manchester United star will be able to make his long-awaited debut for the Rams in the New Year when he officially joins the club following the end of his deal with DC United.
Apart from Rooney, the Rams need another creative outlet in the team and a player in the ilk of Sammie Szmodics for the rest of the season should be ideal.
Things may not have worked out for him at Bristol this season but Szmodics is a talented player, who scored 15 goals and produced nine assists for Colchester in the 2018/19 season with his purposeful, all-action style. From the No.10 role, he should be able to link up the play with the rest of Derby’s attacking players.
More Derby County News
- Why Marcus Maddison would be a superb signing for Derby County
- Why Zander Clark would be a fantastic signing for Derby County
- Why Filip Benkovic could be a smart addition for Derby County
The 24-year-old can play forward passes quickly and carry the ball out from deeper areas in the midfield, making him an ideal fit at Pride Park.
Verdict
Szmodics could, therefore, be the right player to come in and help Cocu’s side score more goals. All in all, the creative midfielder can help Derby kick-start a consistent run of results in the New Year.
