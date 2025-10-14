Monique Salum- Fred Wife, her Family and more

Monique Salum is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahce star Fred. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Monique Salum is a strong and determined woman who built a career from scratch and the amazing fact is that she has managed her personal and professional life exceptionally. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Fred makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.

Fred started his professional journey with Internacional. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by Manchester United who signed him in 2018. The move is bringing success for the English club as Fred has developed himself as a first-team starter. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Monique Salum, the stunning wife of Fred.

Monique Salum Childhood and Family

Monique’s date of birth is March 31, 1994, and she was born in Brazil. Even though she hasn’t shared much about her parents, we believe they ensured a comfortable childhood for the Brazilian beauty. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Monique’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Fred.

Monique Salum was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

Monique Salum Education

Monique completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. She has not disclosed where she completed her high school, but there is an information regarding her graduation. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. Monique graduated in Chemical engineering from the University Centre of Belo Horizonte. She was a high-performing student in her class and showed passion and dedication throughout her educational journey. Everyone praised her talent and anticipated her to reach greater heights.

Monique Salum career

Monique was passionate about chemical engineering from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to move forward towards her goal. Her parents also helped her financially and mentally. Monique is currently working as a chemical engineer for the Development of Nuclear Technology. Even though she has earned huge fame and respect in the industry, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights. Monique Salum is passionate about her job and she is lucky to get a supportive partner as well.

Monique is also a model and does photoshoots frequently. Apart from having a career in the corporate world, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Fred met his wife in 2016. (Credit: Instagram)

Monique Salum Net Worth

Monique hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her career and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Monique’s husband, Fred, got his big breakthrough after signing for Manchester United. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Now his own income is enough to take care of the whole family.

Monique Salum Husband Fred Career

Fred currently plays for Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig and the Brazil national team. He began his career at Internacional, winning the Campeonato Gaúcho twice. Fred later joined Shakhtar Donetsk, securing three Ukrainian Premier League titles. In 2018, he moved to Manchester United, contributing to their EFL Cup win in 2023. Fred has represented Brazil at various international levels and participated in Copa América and FIFA World Cups.

Monique Salum and Fred relationship

Fred met his wife in 2016 while he was still playing for Shakhtar Donetsk. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Monique had high faith in her husband’s career, and when he delivered the Manchester United job, it was a complete victory for both of them. The Red Devils star proposed to his girlfriend in 2018. In the summer of the same year, they got married in a low-key ceremony, but later in 2019, they celebrated their wedding in grand fashion.

Monique Salum and Fred Children

The couple welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rodrigues on January 17, 2019. They were emphatic initially and still cherish the time they spend with their beautiful son.

Fred with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Monique Salum Social media

Monique has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time in luxurious restaurants.

