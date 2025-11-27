Freya Godfrey Thought England Call-Up Was Spam: “I Don’t Answer Numbers I Don’t Know”

London City Lionesses midfielder Freya Godfrey nearly missed the phone call that changed her life after ignoring Sarina Wiegman’s initial attempt to inform her of a maiden England call-up.

The 20-year-old was driving to visit her brother at university when the England manager rang, prompting Godfrey to dismiss it as spam before a follow-up text clarified the caller’s identity.

The Moment Everything Changed

Godfrey describes herself as cautious with unknown numbers, routinely ignoring calls from contacts not saved in her phone. When Wiegman’s text arrived, identifying herself, Godfrey immediately called back and struggled to find appropriate words beyond repeated expressions of gratitude. The conversation confirmed her selection for England’s final fixtures of 2025 against China at Wembley on Saturday and Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/1993689709508256109

Journey From Arsenal Academy to International Recognition

The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy at 12 and progressed through England’s youth system from Under-15s upward. However, her path to senior recognition has been complicated by persistent injury problems affecting different parts of her body across recent seasons. Most recently sidelined until October, Godfrey credits the setbacks with teaching her personal strength and perseverance during lengthy rehabilitation periods with various medical staff.

Recent Form Catches Wiegman’s Attention

Godfrey has impressed since returning to action, scoring twice in London City’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham earlier this month while earning player-of-the-match honours. She has started four of five WSL matches this season, accumulating 299 minutes despite the Lionesses’ busy summer recruitment drive that brought 16 new players to the club. Her permanent move from Arsenal followed a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

https://twitter.com/Lionesses/status/1990737246933356572

Leadership Experience and Development

Godfrey captained England’s Under-19s, an experience she believes proved crucial for her maturation and readiness to step up to Under-23 level. She worked under Emma Coates across multiple youth age groups, benefiting from an environment deliberately designed to mirror senior international setup as closely as possible to ease eventual transitions.

https://twitter.com/Lionesses/status/1982929142342619627

Wiegman praised Godfrey’s return from injury, noting she brings something different to the squad and appeared flabbergasted but excited when receiving the news. The England boss encouraged her simply to enjoy herself and demonstrate her capabilities during the upcoming camp at St George’s Park.

