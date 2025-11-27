World Football News
Freya Godfrey Thought England Call-Up Was Spam: “I Don’t Answer Numbers I Don’t Know”
London City Lionesses midfielder Freya Godfrey nearly missed the phone call that changed her life after ignoring Sarina Wiegman’s initial attempt to inform her of a maiden England call-up.
The 20-year-old was driving to visit her brother at university when the England manager rang, prompting Godfrey to dismiss it as spam before a follow-up text clarified the caller’s identity.
The Moment Everything Changed
Godfrey describes herself as cautious with unknown numbers, routinely ignoring calls from contacts not saved in her phone. When Wiegman’s text arrived, identifying herself, Godfrey immediately called back and struggled to find appropriate words beyond repeated expressions of gratitude. The conversation confirmed her selection for England’s final fixtures of 2025 against China at Wembley on Saturday and Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday.
Journey From Arsenal Academy to International Recognition
The attacking midfielder joined Arsenal’s academy at 12 and progressed through England’s youth system from Under-15s upward. However, her path to senior recognition has been complicated by persistent injury problems affecting different parts of her body across recent seasons. Most recently sidelined until October, Godfrey credits the setbacks with teaching her personal strength and perseverance during lengthy rehabilitation periods with various medical staff.
Recent Form Catches Wiegman’s Attention
Godfrey has impressed since returning to action, scoring twice in London City’s 4-2 victory over Tottenham earlier this month while earning player-of-the-match honours. She has started four of five WSL matches this season, accumulating 299 minutes despite the Lionesses’ busy summer recruitment drive that brought 16 new players to the club. Her permanent move from Arsenal followed a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.
Leadership Experience and Development
Godfrey captained England’s Under-19s, an experience she believes proved crucial for her maturation and readiness to step up to Under-23 level. She worked under Emma Coates across multiple youth age groups, benefiting from an environment deliberately designed to mirror senior international setup as closely as possible to ease eventual transitions.
Wiegman praised Godfrey’s return from injury, noting she brings something different to the squad and appeared flabbergasted but excited when receiving the news. The England boss encouraged her simply to enjoy herself and demonstrate her capabilities during the upcoming camp at St George’s Park.
Who is Joy Omewa? 22-Year-Old Wanted by Multiple WSL Clubs in Heated Race
Joy Omewa has become one of the January transfer window’s hottest properties after Aston Villa, Brighton and West Ham all entered the race to sign the Fortuna Hjørring striker, according to Soccerdonna.
Joy Omewa: Nigerian Striker Who Scored 25 Goals Last Season Now Wanted by Three WSL Clubs After Explosive Start
The 22-year-old Nigerian forward has been in explosive form this season, scoring 14 goals in her last 14 games. She currently sits on 12 goals in 13 A-Liga appearances, helping Fortuna sit second behind HB Køge, while also netting seven goals across European competitions before her side’s elimination.
Her breakthrough came last season when she scored 25 goals to fire Fortuna to a domestic and cup double, earning Player of the Season honours and finishing as the league’s top scorer. That prolific campaign has now attracted serious interest from England’s top flight.
Why Each Club Wants Her
The three WSL clubs all have compelling reasons to pursue Omewa in January. Aston Villa have drawn four matches this season – joint-most alongside Arsenal, and are struggling to convert chances, scoring just nine goals while missing the fourth-most big chances (15) in the division.
Brighton desperately need firepower after Michelle Agyemang’s season-ending ACL injury left them short up top. West Ham’s situation is even more urgent. The Hammers sit second from bottom with just four points, having scored only six goals in nine WSL games before finally securing their first win last week against Everton.
The Journey from Confluence Queens
Omewa’s career began with Confluence Queens in Nigeria before she joined Danish side B.93 in April 2021. Just seven months later, Fortuna Hjørring snapped her up, and she’s flourished ever since. She netted three Champions League goals before Fortuna were eliminated by St. Pölten and demoted to the Europa Cup, where she added four more in four games before their exit.
The jump from the A-Liga to the WSL represents a significant step up, and Omewa may need time to adapt if she does make the move to England in January.
Lisa Benn ‘PGMOL Man-Handling’ Controversy Forces Howard Webb’s Wife to Make a Comment
Bibi Steinhaus-Webb, the world’s most senior female refereeing executive, has denied claims that WSL official Lisa Benn lost her FIFA list place because she complained about being “manhandled” by a male PGMOL coach.
Howard Webb’s Wife Bibi Steinhaus-Webb Breaks Silence on Lisa Benn’s ‘Manhandling’ Allegations at Employment Tribunal
Steinhaus-Webb, who was head of women’s referees at the time and is married to PGMOL chief Howard Webb, gave evidence at an employment tribunal on Thursday. She was directly challenged by Benn’s counsel, Carla Fischer, who suggested it was a “foregone conclusion” that Benn would be dropped from FIFA nominations because she made a harassment claim against coach Steve Child.
“That is wholly inaccurate,” Steinhaus-Webb replied.
The German official, who refereed the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, admitted she had to look up the word “manhandled” when Benn first reported the March 2023 incident at a VAR training tournament in Loughborough.
“Until that incident ‘physically manhandled’ would not have been part of my English knowledge,” she told the tribunal. “I needed to look it up. I did realise that ‘manhandled’ has a very different meaning and raised the bar than the wording ‘being pushed’ or ‘having a guiding arm.'”
Webb Also Gives Evidence
Howard Webb himself testified on Thursday, denying that Benn’s complaint influenced her ranking. He explained that PGMOL and the FA believed FIFA would accept a sixth nominee despite only requesting five names.
“Unfortunately – highly regrettably – it wasn’t,” Webb said. “But she was correctly placed sixth based on the performance factors listed. This is a competitive world in which we work and we need to rank officials against each other.”
Steinhaus-Webb insisted the incident wasn’t about sexism. “This is nothing to do with male or female. This is an assistant referee coach and a referee being at a tournament together and having an argument that included physical contact.”
Benn, 34, lost her PGMOL salary that accompanied her FIFA list place in 2023 and has never been reinstated. She now works full-time with Sussex County FA while pursuing claims including wrongful dismissal. Child denies manhandling Benn, describing his actions as “a guiding arm if anything.”
PGMOL opposes all claims. The tribunal continues.
What Happened During Aston Villa Women vs. London City Lionesses? Striker Rages Over Controversy-Laden Match
Rachel Daly has hit out at referee Sam Allison after a baffling decision cost Aston Villa in their 3-1 defeat to London City Lionesses at Villa Park.
The controversy unfolded just before half-time with the score locked at 1-1. Georgia Mullett had broken through on goal completely unopposed, running one-on-one with the goalkeeper, when Allison inexplicably blew his whistle for the interval.
The London City players immediately acknowledged their fortune, with several overheard saying “got away with that one.”
“If I Speak, I’m In Trouble”: Rachel Daly Rages After Referee Blows for Half-Time With Villa Striker Clean Through on Goal
Daly was visibly furious on the pitch, and she’s since addressed the incident on her podcast Daly Brightness, though she chose her words carefully.
“If I speak. Wild. I’ve never seen this happen before,” the Villa striker said. “It’s just before half-time, the ball goes in behind. Our striker is one-on-one with the keeper, and he blew the whistle for half-time. The London City girls were just like, ‘Got away with that one.’ Maybe he had his reasoning, who knows.”
A Decision That Changed Everything
The call clearly rattled Villa. What should have been a chance for Mullett to grab her second WSL goal of the season and potentially send her side in 2-1 up at the break instead became a momentum-killing controversy.
Natalia Arroyo’s side never recovered. Saki Kumagai and former Villa forward Isobel Goodwin scored after the restart to secure all three points for the newly promoted Lionesses, with Kirsty Hanson’s goal proving nothing more than a consolation.
Villa have been much improved under Arroyo since her appointment in May, but a consistent string of results has been difficult to come by this season despite exciting summer additions like Maya Hijikata. This defeat, decided as much by a trigger-happy whistle as anything on the pitch, will sting more than most.
Daly’s restrained response, borrowing Jose Mourinho’s famous “if I speak” line – speaks volumes about how the England international really feels about Allison’s intervention.
