United Dragon
Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason
Fridolina Rolfo has expressed her disappointment with her lack of playing time for Sweden under new manager Tony Gustavsson.
The Manchester United Women star was not involved in Sweden’s 2-1 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualification on Tuesday night which is absolutely frustrating for a player of her experience and quality.
The 107-capped winger has been very successful at club level this season scoring crucial goals in the Champions League. However her last contribution for her national side was a 16 minute cameo from the bench against Italy in March.
Always Want to Play Says Rolfo
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported comments from Rolfo claiming she is far from happy with the decisions of her new boss. “Of course I’m very disappointed, I’m not happy because I always want to play,” the veteran winger explained which demonstrates her commitment to representing her country.
Rolfo elaborated on her issues with the situation. “When you get on the pitch you have to do what you can and try to influence the game. Have I done it with the coach? No, it’s not something I have to say anything about. It remains between us,” she said.
Desperate to Add to 33 International Goals
The forward added: “The only thing I can say is that I want to play at all costs and prove that I deserve to play,” which is frankly the attitude you want from any international player. Rolfo will be desperate to get the chance to add to her impressive 33 international strikes.
At club level Rolfo has been a key member of the Manchester United squad when fit. She scored crucial goals including the match winner versus Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League league phase which highlights her quality and importance to Marc Skinner’s side this season.
Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Internationals
Hinata Miyazawa Narrowly Loses Out to USA as Manchester United Women Star Features in Japan’s 3-0 Defeat in Friendly
Hinata Miyazawa was in action for Japan as they lost 3-0 to the United States in their third friendly match during the April international break.
The Manchester United Women midfielder was given a start but was unable to help her side avoid defeat which is disappointing given her excellent club form this season.
The 26 year old has enjoyed a successful campaign at United becoming Marc Skinner’s go to midfield option in the centre of the park. She has started 17 league games this season after previously struggling to secure a permanent role in the team.
Completed 85 Percent of Passes
Miyazawa completed 85 percent of her passes in the match but was unable to produce any key passes during the game. In her 60 minutes on the pitch she was also unable to deliver a successful cross for her teammates which highlights the difficulty Japan faced breaking down the American defence.
The midfielder was spot on with her long balls completing 100 percent of her attempts to show off her passing range against the Americans. She also won one duel and completed two interceptions in the match which demonstrates her defensive contribution.
Return to England for Vital Matches
Miyazawa will now return to England where United face three vital matches to end the season as they aim to secure Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils will travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday April 26 at 12:00 BST which represents a crucial fixture.
United are battling to finish in the top three which would guarantee Champions League qualification. Miyazawa’s form will be key to their chances with the midfielder having established herself as an important player under Skinner which is absolutely brilliant to see after her uncertain start to the campaign earlier in the season.
Also read: Arsenal Women vs. Aston Villa WSL Fixture Rescheduled to ‘This’ Date as Champions League Semi Final Progression Forces Date Change
United Dragon
Manchester United Women Players Return Mixed International Results as Schuller Scores for Germany While Malard Suffers French Defeat
Manchester United Women had players scattered across international fixtures on Tuesday, with contrasting fortunes throughout. Lea Schuller grabbed a goal for Germany, Phallon Tullis Joyce started for the United States, and Melvine Malard endured a frustrating evening as France fell to the Netherlands in what proved a disappointing night for several United stars on the global stage.
Schuller Fires Germany to Dominant World Cup Qualifying Win
Schuller has struggled to hit her best form since joining Manchester United, but continues delivering for Germany at the international level without hesitation. The forward added her side’s fifth goal in a crushing 5-1 victory over Austria in World Cup qualifying, receiving the ball outside the box, beating her marker with a sharp turn and driving an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner off the post. Clinical finishing from a player still searching for that consistency at the club level. United fans will be desperate to see that version of Schuller in a red shirt before the season concludes.
Tullis Joyce Impresses Despite USA Defeat to Japan
Tullis Joyce started in goal for the United States in their 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan and produced a quietly composed performance despite the result. The American made four saves, including two from shots inside the box, completed an impressive 97 percent of her passes, and commanded her area confidently throughout. Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa came off the bench late in the same fixture, though she had minimal impact during her brief cameo appearance.
Malard and Zigiotti Suffer Frustrating Defeats
Malard played the full 90 minutes as France lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying, a bitter result for a player who has been in outstanding form for United domestically this season. Julia Zigiotti, meanwhile, endured heartbreak as Sweden conceded in the 91st minute to lose 2-1 to Denmark at home, a devastating late blow for the United midfielder who completed the entire match.
Also read: Chelsea hosts Manchester City as Stamford Bridge prepares for historic FA Cup semi-final showdown following Spurs victory
Brighton
Brighton Women’s Super League Game Against Manchester United Moved to May 2 as Fixture Rescheduled for Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village
Brighton’s Women’s Super League game against Manchester United at the Progress With Unity Stadium has been moved.
The fixture will now take place on Saturday, May 2, with kick off at 12 noon, which represents a significant change to the originally scheduled date.
The match was initially planned for an earlier slot but has been rescheduled to accommodate both teams’ commitments.
Brighton will travel to the Progress With Unity Stadium at Leigh Sports Village for the crucial end of season encounter.
Important Fixture for Both Sides
The rescheduled date comes at a crucial time in the WSL calendar, with both teams looking to finish the season strongly. Brighton have enjoyed a solid campaign under their current management and will be eager to pick up points in their remaining fixtures.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are battling to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The Red Devils have endured a challenging period recently, which makes every remaining match absolutely vital for their European ambitions heading into the final weeks.
Progress With Unity Stadium Venue
The match will be played at the Progress With Unity Stadium, which serves as Manchester United Women’s home ground. Brighton fans will need to make the journey north to Leigh Sports Village for the Saturday lunchtime kickoff.
The 12 noon start time allows supporters to plan their travel accordingly for the fixture. Both clubs will be hoping for strong attendances as they look to finish the campaign on a positive note with crucial points still available.
The rescheduled date ensures both teams have adequate preparation time between fixtures.
Brighton will use the extra time to prepare properly for what promises to be a challenging away fixture against a Manchester United side desperate for points in their push for a top-three finish, which could define their entire season.
Also read: IFAB to Trial New Goalkeeper Timeout Rule in WSL as Women’s Game Tackles Tactical Time Wasting Problem Dating Back to 2010
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