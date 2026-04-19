Fridolina Rolfo Expresses Disappointment as Manchester United Women Star Frustrated Due to ‘This’ Reason

Fridolina Rolfo has expressed her disappointment with her lack of playing time for Sweden under new manager Tony Gustavsson.

The Manchester United Women star was not involved in Sweden’s 2-1 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualification on Tuesday night which is absolutely frustrating for a player of her experience and quality.

Bör Fridolina Rolfö förbli petad? 🇸🇪



Fridolina Rolfö, en av Sveriges största stjärnor, petas oväntat när förbundskapten Tony Gustavsson bygger nytt. Mycket om damlandslaget i veckans avsnitt, Sporthuset 553 – i er poddspelare! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/J9dlyrGiYQ — Sporthuset (@sporthuset) April 17, 2026

The 107-capped winger has been very successful at club level this season scoring crucial goals in the Champions League. However her last contribution for her national side was a 16 minute cameo from the bench against Italy in March.

Always Want to Play Says Rolfo

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported comments from Rolfo claiming she is far from happy with the decisions of her new boss. “Of course I’m very disappointed, I’m not happy because I always want to play,” the veteran winger explained which demonstrates her commitment to representing her country.

[Image via Getty]

Rolfo elaborated on her issues with the situation. “When you get on the pitch you have to do what you can and try to influence the game. Have I done it with the coach? No, it’s not something I have to say anything about. It remains between us,” she said.

Desperate to Add to 33 International Goals

The forward added: “The only thing I can say is that I want to play at all costs and prove that I deserve to play,” which is frankly the attitude you want from any international player. Rolfo will be desperate to get the chance to add to her impressive 33 international strikes.

At club level Rolfo has been a key member of the Manchester United squad when fit. She scored crucial goals including the match winner versus Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League league phase which highlights her quality and importance to Marc Skinner’s side this season.

Also read: Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final