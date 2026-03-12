Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final

Manchester United Women will face Chelsea in their first ever League Cup final on Sunday. The Red Devils will be aiming to win their second trophy in their history after their FA Cup victory in 2024 with summer signing Fridolina Rolfo one of the reasons behind United’s success this season.

Our clutch Queen 👸



Frido bagged our winner in the Women's League Cup quarter-finals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O6VozqyI2B — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 12, 2026

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the Swede was asked how she felt about reaching a final in her first season at the club. “It feels great. We’ve been having a great season so far, and now reaching a final, it feels absolutely amazing. We are super excited because it’s these games you want to play, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Rolfo retorted.

Fridolina Rolfö joins Man United until 2027 from Barcelona. This 31-year-old Swedish international and 2x UWCL winner brings her winning mentality to the WSL for the first time in her career to help push The Red Devils to the top ❤️✍️



📸 @ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/GPuZBJ9Whw — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) August 15, 2025

Team Spirit Something Unique

One of the factors behind United’s success, which is frequently brought up, is that of the team spirit in the camp. Rolfo was also keen to address this and elaborated, “I would say that the team spirit is something unique and something we bring out with us on the pitch as well. We always work hard for each other, we push ourselves in training and in games, and we want to win together.”

She added, “Having such a good team spirit is what makes us more successful. We’re having fun together, and we enjoy being together.” Rolfo explained that she wants to help the team in any way she can, whether that is scoring, assisting, or just working hard, as they aspire to win a trophy.

“It’s always a good battle against Lucy Bronze” – I spoke to Fridolina Rolfo about facing former Barcelona teammates, matchday rituals and whether Manchester United can topple Chelsea in the League Cup final 🏆https://t.co/YG0Zu6nS4N — Ayisha (@AyishaGulati) March 11, 2026

Better Way to Go Into Game

Chelsea have already knocked United out of the FA Cup this season and boast a far superior record over Marc Skinner’s side. Rolfo chose to focus on the positives, though, and asserted confidently, “Not being a favourite, I think that’s almost the better way to go into a game. I prefer being an underdog than a favourite because if you’re a favourite, you have all the pressure on you.”

The first cup final of the season is here 🏆



Join The Cutback and Subway for a special Subway League Cup Final watchalong this Sunday.



We’ll be live on YouTube from 2pm as Chelsea face Manchester United — bringing you an alternative matchday experience.



Subscribe to The… pic.twitter.com/QkBFrLnGSl — The Cutback (@The_Cutback) March 12, 2026

