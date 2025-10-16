Fulham vs. Arsenal: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage this Saturday evening for a crucial London derby, with the Gunners looking to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table despite a mounting injury crisis that continues to test Mikel Arteta’s squad depth.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Cairney; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; King

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

Arsenal’s Injury Crisis Deepens

The Gunners’ injury problems show no signs of easing. Captain Martin Odegaard will miss the match after suffering an MCL injury to his left knee against West Ham before the international break. The Norwegian midfielder has endured a torrid start to the season, becoming the first player in Premier League history to be substituted in the first half of three consecutive league starts due to injury.

Noni Madueke remains sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City. The England winger, who made a strong start to life at Arsenal following his summer move from Chelsea, is targeting a return in early November but won’t feature at Craven Cottage.

Kai Havertz continues his recovery from knee surgery performed in August, with no concrete timescale given for his return. The German is hoping to be back in action by late November at the earliest.

Gabriel Jesus is progressing well in his rehabilitation from an ACL tear suffered back in January. The Brazilian has returned to training on grass but remains weeks away from first-team involvement, with a January return looking more realistic.

The positive news for Arsenal is that Piero Hincapie is expected to recover from his groin issue and could make his Premier League debut. The Ecuadorian defender, on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, has featured for just one minute since his summer arrival but Arteta confirmed he would be “available after the international break.”

Declan Rice proved his fitness during the international window, starting for England against Wales and Israel despite being substituted against West Ham with a back issue.

Fulham’s Striker Crisis

Marco Silva faces his own selection headaches, particularly in attack where both senior strikers are major doubts. Rodrigo Muniz has been ruled out until early November with a hamstring injury, while Raul Jimenez is struggling with a hip problem sustained against Aston Villa.

Jimenez missed Mexico’s international fixtures in hope of recovering for the Arsenal clash, but his availability remains uncertain. If neither striker is fit, Harry Wilson or Josh King could be deployed as a makeshift forward.

Left-back Antonee Robinson is a major doubt after picking up a knee issue on international duty with the United States. The 28-year-old was unable to train with the USMNT and missed their draw with Ecuador. USA boss Mauricio Pochettino expressed hope it wasn’t serious, but Robinson’s participation on Saturday looks unlikely.

Kenny Tete (knee) and Sasa Lukic (four-week absence confirmed by Serbia’s manager) are both ruled out, further limiting Silva’s options.

The Ex-Arsenal Army

Fulham’s squad features three former Gunners who will relish the opportunity to prove a point against their old club. Bernd Leno, who left Arsenal in 2022, has been in excellent form between the sticks for the Cottagers and will be desperate to frustrate his former teammates.

Alex Iwobi has been one of Fulham’s standout performers this season, making eight line-breaking passes into the opposition penalty area in the Premier League—only Bruno Fernandes (9) has managed more. The Nigerian has also created four chances via line-breaking passes, showcasing the creative threat he poses.

Emile Smith Rowe completed his move from Arsenal in the summer and will be eager to show what the Gunners are missing. His technical quality and movement between the lines could cause problems for Arsenal’s backline.

Tactical Battle

Fulham have looked significantly more assured at home this season, remaining unbeaten at Craven Cottage across all competitions with four wins and one draw. Their recent home encounters with Arsenal favor the hosts—winning 2-1 in December 2023 and drawing 1-1 last season.

However, Arsenal’s London derby record remains formidable. The Gunners have lost just one of their last 18 league games against fellow London sides (W13 D4) since the start of 2022-23. That sole defeat came at Fulham in December 2023, a result Arsenal will be determined to avenge.

Silva typically sets up his side in a compact 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, looking to frustrate opponents before hitting them on the break. With both strikers doubtful, expect Fulham to sit deep and make life difficult for Arsenal’s attacking players.

Arteta’s side have been sharing the goals this season—no team has had more different scorers (nine, level with Brighton) in the Premier League. Viktor Gyokeres was expected to shoulder most of the attacking burden following his summer arrival, but Arsenal’s diverse goal threats have eased the pressure on the Swedish striker.

Without Odegaard’s creativity, expect Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi to step up in midfield. Eze’s dribbling ability and eye for a pass could prove crucial in breaking down Fulham’s expected low block, while Zubimendi brings the composure and tactical intelligence needed to control the tempo.

The Stakes

Arsenal sit one point clear of Liverpool at the Premier League summit and cannot afford to drop points in winnable fixtures. The Gunners haven’t won at Craven Cottage since March 2023, making this a psychological as well as tactical challenge.

For Fulham, back-to-back 3-1 defeats to Aston Villa and Bournemouth have them sitting 14th with eight points. Three consecutive losses would equal their worst run since December 2023, adding pressure on Silva to arrest the slide.

Arsenal are heavy favorites, with the Opta supercomputer giving them a 56.7% chance of victory compared to Fulham’s 21.5% chance and a 21.8% probability of a draw.

With key players missing on both sides, this London derby promises to be a test of squad depth and tactical flexibility. Arsenal’s title credentials will be judged not just on what they do with their best XI, but how they navigate these injury-ravaged periods against tricky opponents.

Kick-off: 5:30 PM Saturday, October 18th, 2025

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | NBC (USA)

