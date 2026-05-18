Gabby George Sends Message to Man United Women Fans After Chelsea Defeat as Veteran Defender Vows to Come Back Stronger

Manchester United Women ended their 2025/26 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a result that summed up a season that promised more than it ultimately delivered.

Missing out on Champions League qualification stings, and it should, because this squad is capable of better.

Gabby George spoke to the club’s media after the final whistle and delivered exactly the kind of message supporters needed to hear. No excuses, no deflection, just honesty and a clear desire to raise the standard next season.

🎙️Gabby George post match vs Chelsea reflecting on the season:



"The fans have been amazing. Every single game, home, away, like you said, across Europe. They're there. And we just need them to stick with us the whole way through. Like it's been a gruelling season for us all.… pic.twitter.com/hC0UxCiDyU — All For United WFC (@AllForUnitedWFC) May 16, 2026

George Honest About a Difficult Afternoon

The veteran defender acknowledged United pushed hard for an equaliser that never arrived, pointing to chances that went begging rather than a lack of effort or intent.

The match was also complicated by injuries to full backs Anna Sandberg and Jayde Riviere, forcing a formation change to a back three mid-game. George was candid about how disruptive that was, but gave credit to the players who stepped in, with Fridolina Rolfo and Hanna Lundkvist both doing what was asked of them.

"No other fans compare." 💯



The boss pays tribute to our incredible supporters following our final game of the 2025/26 campaign 💬 pic.twitter.com/K6Dm0mdU98 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 16, 2026

Comfortable in the Centre, Happy Anywhere

George played the full 90 minutes at centre back and made it clear that is a position she is entirely at home in, pointing to a decade of experience there. Her versatility is one of her biggest assets and Marc Skinner clearly values it. Ten defensive contributions in a single match tells you everything about how much she put in.

Not the way we wanted to end our season.



But a huge thank you to everyone that's supported us up and down the country, and across Europe, this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/W9YeRnQ5rN — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 16, 2026

Eyes Already on Next Season

George was direct about what this squad wants. European football, Champions League spots, a step forward. The fact they came close this season without quite getting there should fuel the rebuild rather than define it. United are already linked with Spanish full back Andrea Medina, and the summer window cannot come soon enough.

United through it all 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aBPKlMZ05p — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 17, 2026

Also read: Gemma Bonner Writes Emotional Farewell Letter to Liverpool Women Supporters After Nine Years and 186 WSL Appearances