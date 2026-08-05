Aston Villa Forward Gabi Nunes Joins Orlando Pride as Brazilian International Completes NWSL Transfer

Aston Villa have allowed Brazilian international forward Gabi Nunes to depart for NWSL side Orlando Pride, concluding her approximately 18-month tenure in English football.

The 30+ capped Brazil international arrives following her Villa establishment since September 2024, bringing genuine elite-level experience accumulated across multiple European leagues combined with proven international credentials, including recent World Cup and Olympic Games participation.

A new talent on the front line 🇧🇷



⁰The Pride have signed forward Gabi Nunes through the end of the 2026 season. — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) August 4, 2026

Nunes brings substantial goalscoring pedigree established during her Corinthians tenure where she accumulated 38 goals across 63 competitive appearances, demonstrating consistent attacking threat across elite Brazilian football environments.

Her European football experience spanning Levante UD and Madrid CFF prior to her Villa arrival suggests proven adaptability across varying competitive structures whilst maintaining consistent offensive output.

🚨Done Deal 🚨



29 Years Old 🇧🇷 International Forward Gabi Nunes Signs with 🇺🇸 National Women Soccer League Club Orlando Pride After leaving🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barclays Women Super League Club Aston Villa at the end of her Contract in June.



Contract Until December 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣ pic.twitter.com/xvttWu5bHI — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) August 4, 2026

Brazilian International Brings World Class Pedigree

Nunes’ World Cup and Olympic Games participation combined with her Paris 2022 silver medal achievement with Brazil establishes her as genuinely elite performer with proven capability competing at international tournament level. Her 30+ Brazil caps suggest sustained recognition from elite international structures, validating her quality despite her relatively limited Villa appearances during her European tenure.

Pronta para escrever uma nova história 💜 pic.twitter.com/yx7pUTot0d — Gabi Nunes (@Gabinunes11_) August 4, 2026

Orlando Pride’s recognition of her extensive club and international experience suggests genuine appreciation for her elite credentials alongside proven goalscoring capability.

Orlando Pride Secure Experienced Attacking Quality

Nunes’ departure from Villa suggests the club determined her Villa experience failed to deliver expected impact despite her impressive resume, leading to mutual agreement enabling her NWSL opportunity.

Orlando Pride’s acquisition of established international performer provides their squad genuine attacking quality capable of immediate competitive contribution whilst her European experience combined with international credentials suggests sustainable NWSL integration.

This transfer feels strategically important for Orlando Pride’s attacking development. Rather than relying exclusively upon developmental prospects, they invest in established international performer bringing proven elite-level credentials combined with genuine goalscoring consistency.

🇺🇸 Orlando Pride have signed Brazilian international Gabi Nunes on a free transfer after her Aston Villa contract expired.



The 29-year-old forward has signed a deal through December 2026.🇧🇷✍️ pic.twitter.com/M4dlETjk5O — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) August 4, 2026

Nunes’ extensive experience alongside her international recognition should provide valuable attacking depth supporting Orlando’s competitive objectives during their current NWSL campaign.

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