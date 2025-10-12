Aston Villa
Gabriel Agbonlahor – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor, famously called Gabriel Agbonlahor, is a former English football player and here, we will get to know more about the former English striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more.
Gabriel Agbonlahor spent most of his career at Aston Villa and even represented a few clubs on loan in the Championship before joining Aston Villa’s senior team. He is the product of Aston Villa’s football academy. He made over 390 appearances representing Aston Villa. The retired footballer is now a media pundiy. Gabriel Agbonlahor is now a part of the Skysports team. He is also a member of the radio station, TalkSport. Gabriel Agbonlahor is an entrepreneur as well, but his business ventures are not revealed to the media. Since retirement, he has not made frequent appearances in media.
Agbonlahor is the all-time Premier League top scorer for Aston Villa. He had 3 caps for England national football team before retiring in March 2019. Let’s learn more about the Aston Villa legend without any delay.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Net Worth and Salary
Spending nearly over 13 years at Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor has a net worth in the range of £2m to £3.5m. The former English Striker has been listed as one of the most famous footballers and is one of the richest footballers.
The last reported salary that he was earning when he was at Aston Villa in 2019 was around £ 70k a week. Gabriel’s primary source of income was football and may have had some earnings from some side businesses probably like other famous footballers. He was the founder of clothing company Six Figures Official, which was dissolved in March 2021. Gabriel Agbonlahor is also the director of GA ERD Limited.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Personal Life
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor was born on 13 October 1986 in Birmingham, England. His father Samson Agbonlahor and his mother Tina Burgess were from Nigeria and Scotland respectively. He was mostly raised by his father as they both got separated.
20 years later, having still not spoken a single word with her son, Gabriel’s mom Tina Burgess publicly announced that she wanted to reunite with him. The striker eventually reunited with his estranged mother.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Former Clubs
Gabriel Agbonlahor joined Aston Villa’s academy in 1994. He was eventually promoted to the U-18 team at Villa Park in 2003. The 35-year-old impressed in the U-18 ranks for a couple of seasons before breaking into the first team in 2005.
Agbonlahor took some time to adapt to the first team. He was loaned out to Watford first and then Sheffield Wednesday to try and get him some regular game time. Once the striker returned to Villa though, he never looked back.
Since returning to Villa in 2005, Agbonlahor has been at Villa Park for the rest of his career. He eventually left in 2018 after 391 games for the club and announced his retirement a year later.
Gabriel Agbonlahor International Career
The English international did not have the most prolific of careers for his country to write home about. He won 16 caps for the Three Lions in the U-21 level. However, he could not really make it count at the biggest stage and had to be content with just three caps for England at the senior level.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Wife
The Aston Villa striker prefers to keep a low key in the public when it comes to personal life and we don’t know if Agbonlahor is dating anyone right now.
There is no record to suggest that the 35-year-old has been married in his time until now. We hope to find more information on the same soon.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Sponsorships
There is not much information available about Gabriel Agbonlahor’s sponsorships. As a retired player, not much comes out about the Aston Villa striker now.
The striker posed as the photoshoot model for the designer brand Harvey Nichols, but we do not know if it was an endorsement or just a mere photoshoot.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Cars
It does seem like Agbonlahor has a penchant for cars. His craze for cars is so evident that he has been labelled as a ‘‘nuisance neighbour’’ by locals in a swanky Midland suburb because of his noisy sports cars.
The England striker has been accused of waking up the neighbourhood by revving engines outside his luxury property in leafy Streetly, West Midlands.
The former Aston Villa man drives a luxury £180,000 white Lamborghini and has a host of other top-of-the-range vehicles, including a 4×4 Mercedes with blacked-out windows.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Tattoos
Gabriel does not seem to appreciate inking his body. But in his 300th appearance for the club, a fan challenged him that if he scores in that game she would tattoo his name on her bum. Eventually, he scored that day and she got his name and jersey number tattooed on her.
Aston Villa
Jasmin Buckle – Matt Targett Girlfriend, her Family and more
Jasmin Buckle is famous for being the girlfriend of English full-back Matt Targett. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jasmin Buckle is the gorgeous English beauty who is set to become the girlfriend of Middlesbrough star Matt Targett. Despite leading a luxurious life, Jasmin has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media. Buckle married Targett in 2023 and the couple have been enjoying their marriage life. They have a son.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information. Aston Villa sold Matt Targett to Newcastle United in the summer of 2022.
He was a regular starter for the Hammers and has proven to be a very solid left-back. It remains to be seen how his career develops with the Magpies. However, we made the conscious decision to pay close attention to Targett’s private life, particularly his stunning girlfriend.
Jasmin Buckle Childhood and Family
Jasmin was born on September 27, 1996, in England. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Matt Targett.
Jasmin Buckle Education
Jasmin completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Targett at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Jasmin Buckle Career
Jasmin’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Jasmin has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The English beauty has been with Targett from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the English goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.
Jasmin Buckle Net Worth
Jasmin’s net worth is unknown to the public. She earns through collaborations and insta ads. Jasmin buckle also runs a business and has been investing in many ventures. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The English beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance.
Jasmin’s boyfriend Targett accumulates a significant amount per year through his contract with Aston Villa, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Jasmin Buckle and Matt Targett Relationship
Matt Targett has been in a committed relationship with the lovely Jasmin Buckle since they first began dating in 2013. They first met in Hampshire and have been together for a very long time. They obviously spent their growing years together, which made them each other’s best friends.
Targett and Buckle are incredibly fortunate to be in a relationship with their best friend and best partner at the same time. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Targett is the lucky person from that perspective. However, they are showing no rush to get married.
Jasmin Buckle and Matt Targett Children
Jasmin Buckle and Matt Targett have a son who is 8 years old. The couple doesn’t share their son’s picture on Instagram or other social media platforms.
Jasmin Buckle Social Media
Jasmin doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.
Aston Villa
Ashley Young Wife Nicky Pike – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Nicky Pike? Meet The Wife Of Ashley Young
Nicky Pike is famous for being the wife of England footballer Ashley Young. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nicky has an optimistic approach to life. That’s why despite being cheated out several times, she has been loyal to Ashley Young for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the English beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been together in their thicks and thins.
That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. After 9 wonderful years at Manchester United, Ashley Young broke the partnership in 2020. He developed himself into a top full-back in the league while playing for the Red Devils.
He also led the team to 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 1 Europa League triumph. He also won 1 Premier League and 2 English Super Cups. He is set to join the Premier League club Everton on a short-term deal.
Nicky Pike Childhood and Family
Nicky was born in 1985, and her nationality is English. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. She was searching for the love of her life, and when she found Ashley Young and formed a family, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with her loved ones.
That’s why there is very little information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what their jobs are. Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morals that they taught reflect Nicky’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ashley Young.
Nicky Pike Education
Nicky went to the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.
Nicky Pike career
Nicky used to be a socialite and an entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what type of business she ran. But, after becoming the mother of three children, she realised that she needed to concentrate more on her family than work, so she converted into a full-time housewife.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are also bigger. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old. Nicky is also an excellent wife.
She has supported Young in every career decision. The English footballer dealt with many failures during his playing career, and Nicky ensured that he retained a better mood when he got home.
Nicky Pike Net Worth
Nicky’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has managed to accumulate this wealth through various means, although specific details about her earnings and past roles are not disclosed publicly. It’s important to note that her net worth is separate from her husband, Ashley Young, who has amassed a considerable amount of money during his playing career, ensuring a luxurious life for their family.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young relationship
Ashley Young and Nicky Pike are long-term love birds. Their love story started while they were in high school. It began with a friendship, and soon they were pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics. Realising they have very similar interests, they decided to take the relationship forward.
Despite having a solid bond with Mariana, Ashley Young couldn’t stay loyal to one woman. For similar reasons, he had to cancel his wedding for the first time in 2011. He was seen partying with several girls a few days later after withdrawing his thoroughly planned £200,000 wedding. Four months after the incident, Nicky and Young were again reunited.
Nicky Pike and Ashley Young Children
The duo has three beautiful children together. Their first son, Tyler Young, was born in 2006. Nicky gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Ellearna Young, in 2011. The duo was blessed with another son in 2018.
Nicky Pike Social media
Nicky is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.
Aston Villa
Stephanie Hope – Leon Bailey Girlfriend, her Family and more
Stephanie Hope is a famous social media star and the girlfriend of Jamaican forward Leon Bailey. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Stephanie gained huge popularity on YouTube and Instagram in a very short span. She is a complete extrovert and likes to hang out with friends. She also likes stardom and media attention and lives her life as a star. At the same time, she is one of the biggest supporters of her boyfriend.
After the couple’s relationship had come under media attention a lot of gossip started circling around their day-to-day life. Leon Bailey is one of the best young talents at this moment and one of the most sought-after footballers. A player like the Jamaican is what every team aspires to have.
Given that Bailey is one of the Premier League’s most productive wingers, it is not unexpected that other clubs are competing to sign him. He has excelled in recent years, which is not surprising since his lovely girlfriend is by his side.
Stephanie Hope Childhood and Family
Stephanie was born on January 2, 1997. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Jamaican lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Leon Bailey.
Stephanie Hope Education
Stephanie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Jamaica. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Stephanie Hope Career
Stephanie is a YouTube vlogger. She has her own channel by the name of – Stephy Hope TV. She currently has a huge number of subscribers on her channel, and her fan base is continuously growing. She mostly posts vlogs about her exciting outings. She also shares driving videos and fun challenge videos.
Stephanie has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She currently has significant followers on her profile – @stephyhopen. She often posts alluring pictures of herself. She also posts a lot of exciting content. She maintains a positive influence on her audience.
Stephanie Hope Net Worth
The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last couple of years, especially during the lockdown. Well, Stephanie has understood how to use her fanbase to earn a handsome amount of money.
She collaborates with big brands and promotes a specific product through channels that bring significant revenue. Her current net worth is pretty significant and very substantial compared to other WAGs’ earnings. Stephanie Hope has an estimated net worth of $600K.
Stephanie Hope and Leon Bailey Relationship
Leon Bailey met with her girlfriend in 2019. We are uncertain how and exactly where they met. However, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other. The duo maintained secrecy in the initial months of their relationship. They privately started dating. However, the Jamaican media got a sense of the event and started posting a lot of gossip. They are planning to get married in a grand way.
The duo made their first public appearance in 2020. Soon after that, they publicly announced their relationship and surprised many fans. Their love story has gained popularity on social media. They maintain healthy communication and enjoy the company of each other. After the arrival of their child, their bond has grown even stronger.
Stephanie Hope and Leon Bailey Children
Leon Bailey and Stephanie Hope are parents to one kid. Leo Bailey, Leon Bailey’s son, was born in June 2020 to Stephanie Hope. The parents even opened an Instagram account for their child, so they could post more images of him. Leon Bailey plays for the Serie A club Roma and seems Stephanie Hope as his lucky charm.
Stephanie Hope Social media
Stephanie has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Leon Bailey became public. She currently has 46k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child. She also likes travelling and posts snaps of her vacation frequently. Stephanie Hope goes to the club and posts pictures with her friends.
