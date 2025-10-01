AC Milan
Arsenal Linked With a Huge £30m Striker Transfer
Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at Arsenal following Viktor Gyokeres’ arrival and Eberechi Eze’s integration into Mikel Arteta’s tactical system. The Brazilian striker’s ACL injury sustained against Manchester United in January’s FA Cup clash has kept him sidelined, and his return coincides with Arsenal moving forward without him.
Everton Enter the Picture
The Friedkin Group, Everton’s new ownership, have identified Jesus as a potential attacking reinforcement under David Moyes’ management. Italian outlet AS Roma Live reports that the Toffees are exploring a deal valued between £25 million and £30 million for the former Manchester City forward.
Everton have already made their approach, with sources confirming genuine interest from the Hill Dickinson Stadium hierarchy. The club’s attacking struggles this season have prompted Moyes to target proven Premier League quality, and Jesus fits that profile despite his recent injury setbacks.
Arsenal’s Position
Arsenal appear ready to sanction Jesus’ departure after securing Gyokeres from Sporting CP. Eze’s arrival further diminishes the Brazilian’s importance to Arteta’s plans, with both new signings offering qualities that overlap with what Jesus traditionally provided.
The 28-year-old striker managed just limited appearances before his injury, struggling to establish himself as Arteta’s first-choice forward. His work rate and pressing ability remain valuable assets, but Arsenal’s investment in attacking reinforcements signals their willingness to move on.
Competition from Serie A
AC Milan have also registered interest in Jesus, presenting the Brazilian with options beyond Merseyside. The Serie A giants view him as a potential solution to their attacking needs, though Everton’s Premier League status may appeal more to a player seeking to remain in England.
Jesus successfully reinvented himself after leaving Manchester City, initially thriving at Arsenal before injuries derailed his progress. A fresh start at Everton under Moyes could provide another opportunity for redemption, similar to Jack Grealish’s revival under the Scottish manager.
The Friedkin Group’s financial backing gives Everton genuine capability to fund the transfer, making this a realistic proposition rather than speculative interest.
Gianluigi Donnarumma Girlfriend Alessia Elefante Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Alessia Elefante? Meet The Girlfriend Of Gianluigi Donnarumma
Alessia Elefante is famous for being the girlfriend of PSG and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Alessia Elefante is the gorgeous Italian beauty who is set to become the wife of Manchester City star Gianluigi Donnarumma. Despite leading a luxurious life, Alessia has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make much public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media. Her partner is the captain of Italy national football team.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the Italian beauty including her family, education and career information. Gianluigi Donnarumma started his journey with Italian giants AC Milan, but it didn’t take him long to reach the top. Last year he won the FIFA best goalkeeper of the world award due to his amazing display in the EURO 2020.
After more than 7 years with the Rossoneri, the Italian moved to PSG in 2021. But, considering he currently has some of the best players in the world alongside him, the move doesn’t seem strange. Enough about his career, let’s dive deep into his love life. He made a stunning move to Manchester City in 2025 on a 5 year deal for a deal of £26 million. The goal keeper will join the City’s lineup immediately. We will reveal many intriguing facts about the stunning girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma in this article.
Alessia Elefante Childhood and Family
Alessia was born on May 25, 1999, in Italy. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us. We believe the Italian beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled.
She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Alessia Elefante Education
Alessia completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Donnarumma at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education.
Alessia Elefante career
Alessia’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her Instagram account as she has kept it private. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Alessia has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The Italian beauty has been with Donnarumma from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the Italian goalkeeper overcome barriers in professional life.
Alessia Elefante Net Worth
Alessia’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Italian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Alessia’s boyfriend Donnarumma accumulates €6 Million per year through his contract with PSG, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family. The Italian star has a net worth of €15 Million.
Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma relationship
Gianluigi Donnarumma met his girlfriend in 2016. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them. The Italian goalkeeper already was a part of the AC Milan first team at that time.
Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Alessia. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special. Donnarumma is the lucky person from that perspective. He proposed to Alessia in 2018 and is currently engaged. However, they are showing no rush to get married.
Alessia Elefante and Gianluigi Donnarumma Children
The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very active in their respective careers. Hence welcoming a child at this point can disrupt their schedule. They can take time for such a big decision because they are very young.
Alessia Elefante Social media
Alessia doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. She has an Instagram account, but she has kept it private.
Fernando Torres Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
From the streets of Fuenlabrada to captivating crowds in the Metropolitan Stadium, Fernando Torres has come a long way. Playing his heart out from a very young age, he soon got into the Atletico Madrid academy. Then started the untold story of El Nino, who consistently competed at the highest level, moving between elite clubs. The Spanish talisman has lived his dream, scoring total of 263 goals in his long career. Torres has won many trophies, such as the Europa League, Champions League, European Championship and the prestigious FIFA World Cup.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
|Full Name
|Fernando Torres
|Age
|40
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Birthplace
|Fuenlabrada, Madrid, Spain
|Date of Birth
|20 March 1984
|Height
|6 ft 1 inches (1.86 m)
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Position
|Forward
|Clubs
|Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan, Sagan Tosu
|Net Worth
|$104 million
Fernando Torres | Early Life and Family
Hailing from Fuenlabrada, a small city in Madrid, Fernando Torres was born on March 20, 1984. Torres was born to José Torres and Flori Sanz; however, he was not the only child in the family. Torres had two siblings named Israel and Mari Paz. Fernando Torres is currently married to Olalla Dominguez Liste. They both tied their bonds in 2009 and currently have a daughter whose name is Nora and a son whose name is Leo.
Torres initially used to play as a goalkeeper, but by the age of 7, he switched his position to that of a striker. At the age of 8, Torres’ family moved to Estorde, Galicia. Along with Torres, Torres’ father and his grandfather were both proud supporters of Atletico Madrid.
By the age of 10, his gameplay had been much better than that of his peers. During that time, he played for the “Rayo 13,” where his incredible goal-scoring prowess was seen. Torres went on to score 55 goals in a single season. Following the record-breaking season, he was given a chance at the Atlético Madrid young club.
By 1998, he had become an integral part of the team, where he won his first trophy as an Atlético Madrid player. He also participated in the Nike Cup in the following season, as Atlético Madrid won the Cup. His impressive performances did not go unnoticed, as Atlético Madrid gave him his first professional contract in 1999.
Fernando Torres | Club Career
Atletico Madrid
The story of the great Fernando Torres began on May 27th, 2001, when he made his professional debut at the mere age of 17 for the Madrid side. Just a week later, Torres registered his name on the scoresheet for the first time in his career, scoring against Albacete. His contribution was not limited to scoring, as he helped Atletico Madrid secure a promotion. Following the years, Torres went on to solidify his position up at the front and became the main man to lead the attack. 2001/02 was not a season to remember for the Spaniard, as he was only able to score six goals in 36 matches; however, Atletico were able to make their way to La Liga.
The 2002–03 season is regarded as the breakthrough season for Torres. He became a starter for the team, and that season he went on to find the net 13 times in his 29 appearances. The prolific goal-scoring form of the Spaniard saw him become one of the hottest prospects in Spain. Remarkably, at just 19 years of age, Torres was given the captain’s armband by the manager. In 2004/05, Torres continued his terrific goal-scoring form, scoring 19 goals in 35 league games. Despite his individual excellence, Atlético Madrid failed to acquire any of the major trophies. So, after 12 long years of scoring over 90 goals in 244 appearances, Torres started to look for a transfer and in 2007, the deal was done as Torres was now a Liverpool player.
Liverpool
2007-08 Season
The summer of 2007 marked a new chapter in Fernando Torres’s journey. Liverpool acquired the signing of Fernando Torres for a significant fee of £20 million. The young Spaniard arrived at Anfield with a lot of expectations and he wasted no time making his mark. Under the guidance of Rafael Benítez, Torres quickly established himself as a first-team starter. He made his Premier League debut for Liverpool on August 11th, 2007 against Aston Villa. Just a week later, he bagged his first goal against Chelsea in a one-all draw.
His goal-scoring prowess and tireless work ethic earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award in February. The new Spaniard had put up an impressive tally, as he won the golden boot alongside Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who scored 24 goals in the league. Torres made history by becoming the only Liverpool forward since Robbie Fowler to score more than 20 goals in a season for the club. The season ended as Liverpool came in third, with Torres finding the net 33 times in 46 appearances for the club across all competitions.
2008-2011 Season
In the 2008–09 campaign, Torres struggled to catch form due to niggling injuries that used to keep him sidelined for most of the encounters. Despite these setbacks, his goal-scoring ability remained undeniable. During this season, Torres netted his 50th goal for Liverpool on May 24th, 2009, against Tottenham. Despite a season filled with a lot of setbacks, Torres managed to score 17 goals in 38 matches. His individual brilliance did not go unnoticed, as he was shortlisted for the FIFA World Player of the Year, ultimately finishing 3rd after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The following season was Torres best, as he went on to score 22 goals in 32 appearances for the club across all competitions. His clinical finishing throughout the season earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award in September. However, the season didn’t end well for Torres; he was ruled out till the end of the season after suffering an injury in April. Initially in the summer, the club denied any rumor of his departure; however, as the January window approached, the club accepted Chelsea’s hefty fee and Torres was sold to the London club, marking the end of his Liverpool journey.
Chelsea
A record-breaking transfer fee of £50 million saw “El Nino” depart from Liverpool, making him the sixth most expensive player in history. During this Chelsea stint, Torres won numerous trophies but it was also a time of missed opportunities and lingering questions. He made his debut against his former team, Liverpool, on February 6th, 2011. He had to wait for two months before scoring against West Ham in April.
In his first full season, he was not able to perform consistently. However, the most famous goal by Torres was the one in the dying moments of the game against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final that propelled Chelsea to the final. Chelsea went on to win the cup after beating Bayern Munich in the penalty shootout. Despite the Champions League triumph, the season was disappointing in terms of goalscoring, with only 11 goals in 49 games. However, the next season offered a new glimpse of his former self. He went on to contribute to the Europa League run for Chelsea, scoring six times during the cup. Chelsea secured the trophy and Torres finished the season with 22 goals in 64 matches.
The 2013–14 campaign saw him complete his 100th Chelsea appearance. However, Torres was later left alone at AC Milan before he went back to Atlético Madrid. Torres scored a total of 45 goals and provided 35 assists in 172 games for Chelsea. While he did contribute towards the trophy, fans believed that he never fully justified his hefty fee of £50 million.
AC Milan
In August 2014, Torres signed a two-year loan deal with AC Milan in order to revive his career. The stint at AC Milan cannot be stated as a complete success but it certainly gave some beautiful moments for the fans. El Nino managed just 10 appearances for the Italian side, netting just once and contributing a solitary assist. However, the short loan spell ended in January after Torres made a permanent move back to Atlético Madrid.
Atletico Madrid
Determined to recapture his past glory, Torres signed for Atlético Madrid in January 2015. He wasted no time as he went straight back to the starting eleven against archrivals Real Madrid. Torres determination and hard work paid off as he netted his 100th goal for the club on February 6th, 2016. His resurgent form certainly contributed to propelling Atlético Madrid to third place in the league. Torres also played a crucial role in the 2014 Champions League run as Atlético Madrid finished runners-up. In 2018, Torres won the UEFA Europa League after defeating Marseille in the final. He then moved to the Japanese club Sagan Tosu, where he ended his career after two years.
Sagan Tosu
In 2018, Torres joined the Japanese side as a free agent. However, he failed to score goals for the club, as he managed to score only four times in 29 matches in his first season. Even though he didn’t prove his goal-scoring prowess, he did make a significant impact with his leadership and experience. The team narrowly escaped the relegation zone. In 2019, Torres played a total of 33 matches in which he only scored three goals. On June 19, 2019, the Spaniard decided to hang his boots.
Fernando Torres | International Career
The young and talented Torres, hailing from the ranks of the U-16, U-17, and U-19 teams, made his debut for the senior national team of Spain in a friendly against Portugal in 2003. In no time, he started to play an important role on the team. Torres went on to score his debut goal against Italy in 2004. His outstanding form and goal-scoring prowess at the club level earned him his first call-up for a major tournament. Fernando Torres was a part of the Spain European Championship squad in 2004, but failed to register on the scoresheet.
Torres continued to flourish in Spain’s colors as he scored three goals in the 2006 World Cup. From 2008 to 2012, Fernando Torres played a crucial role in the Spain Golden Generation. His defining moment arrived as he went on to score in the final of the 2008 Euro Championship, which later proved to be the decisive one. Thus, Spain won the final and clinched the Euro trophy.
In 2010, though Torres was a part of the World Cup-winning squad, he did not feature in many of the matches of the World Cup. Despite a challenging spell at Chelsea, El Nino was selected for the 2012 Euro, where he scored three goals. However, there was a resurgence in the form of Torres during the 2013 Confederations Cup, where he emerged as the top goal scorer with five goals to his name. In 2014, after Spain exited the group stage, Fernando Torres announced his retirement from the national team. Torres has played a total of 110 matches for Spain, in which he has found the net 38 times.
Fernando Torres | Records and Statistics
Fernando Torres was a clinical striker who used to leave the defenders on the floor. The Spaniard was one of the most successful strikers for Spain and was part of the Spanish Golden Generation. El Nino has won many individual trophies, including Footballer of the Year 2008 and three Golden Boots on the international stage.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assist
|Atletico Madrid
|396
|129
|19
|Liverpool
|142
|81
|20
|Chelsea
|172
|45
|35
|AC Milan
|10
|1
|–
|Sagan Tosu
|40
|7
|2
|Spain
|110
|38
|11
Fernando Torres | Net Worth
The Spanish footballer has been the best on the pitch and is certainly rewarded for what he has done for the club. Playing for clubs like Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan, Torres has accumulated a net worth of $107 million as of 2024. He used to earn a staggering $281,000 per week when he was playing for the club, according to the last data. Along with his salary, the sponsorship deal has also affected his net worth.
Fernando Torres | Sponsorship and Endorsement
The Spaniard has made millions of dollars, as proven by his net worth. However, aside from his salary from the club, Torres has signed lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals with many brands, such as Nike, Addidas, Pepsi, Puig, and Aviva. As per reports, through the Nike and Addidas endorsement deals, Fernando Torres reportedly made $3.5 million.
Fernando Torres | Philanthropic Activities
Fernando Torres has also been associated with many of the philanthropic activities. He has collaborated with the Montse Benitez Foundation to raise funds for different charities in Merseyside (Liverpool). Torres has also been associated with the Talita Foundation, which spreads awareness of the importance of integration and diversity. Apart from these two, Torres has also made ties with the Oliver Mayor Foundation, UNICEF, Liverpool’s Disabled Supporters Association and the Club Atletico de Madrid Foundation.
Fernando Torres | Tattoos and Cars
The Spanish Talisman is known for his outstanding goal-scoring ability. However, a deeper look reveals a man who is expressive and lives a luxurious life. Fernando Torres has a total of seven tattoos on his body. His wife and children are etched on his arm; number 9 is on his right arm; and a unique combination of a compass, a feather, and a clock adorns his left arm.
The World Cup winner also has a very wide collection of cars. The 39-year-old Spaniard enjoys traveling in his stunning Ferrari FF. He further boasts an Aston Martin DBS; Torres possesses not one but two Audis, the Q7 SUV and the Q5. Torres also has a Mini Cooper and a Mercedes-Benz M to complete his car collection.
FAQs
|1. How old is Fernando Torres?
|Fernando Torres is 39 years old.
|2. How many goals has Torres scored in his career
|Fernando Torres has scored a total of 263 goals.
|3. Which team does Fernando Torres support?
|Fernando Torres is a big Atletico Madrid fan.
|4. Did Torres win Champions League?
|Torres won the Champions League in 2011/12 with Chelsea.
|5. When did Torres retire?
|Torres took retirement after the 2018/19 season.
AC Milan vs Salernitana Preview, Prediction, Tactical Analysis
Overview
AC Milan are set to welcome one of Serie A’s struggling sides to the iconic San Siro, in what is anticipated to be the final match for their current manager, Stefano Pioli. The match promises to be an emotionally charged occasion, as Pioli’s tenure concludes. AC Milan’s form has been a cause for concern, with only a handful of victories marring an otherwise bleak series of performances in recent fixtures, the latest being a defeat at the hands of Torino.
Salernitana will come into the game with little to celebrate, having endured a difficult season with only a couple of wins. A series of managerial changes have marked their campaign, with Stefano Colantuono now at the helm. Despite their recent efforts, they are already relegated.
Broadcasting details
The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, 25th May 2024 at 19:45 UK time and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports within the UK, complemented by streaming options on the TNT Sports app. Fans in the US can watch the live-action via streaming on Paramount+.
Match Information:
- Date/Time: 25th May 2024, 19:45 (UK)
- Broadcasting: TNT Sports (TV/UK app), Paramount+ (US stream)
- Venue: San Siro Stadium, Milan
Team News:
- AC Milan are contending with the absence of significant players such as Theo Hernandez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injuries.
- Salernitana’s squad faces uncertainty with players like Guillermo Ochoa and Jerome Boateng harbouring injuries that may affect their participation.
Predicted Lineups:
- AC Milan (4-3-3): Sportiello; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Terracciano; Musah, Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Jovic, Okafor
- Salernitana (3-4-2-1): Fiorillo; Pierozzi, Fazio, Pirola; Zanoli, Coulibaly, Basic, Sambia; Tchaouna, Kastanos; Weissman
Prediction
A 3-0 win for AC Milan.
Despite AC Milan’s recent underwhelming run and Salernitana’s slim chances of avoiding defeat, the unpredictable nature of football suggests that the outcome could be more competitive than it appears on paper. However, AC Milan remain favourites to clinch the victory as they play in front of their home crowd.
