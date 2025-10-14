Arsenal
(Video) Brazilian Arsenal Star’s Intelligent Movement Against Japan Wins Over Gunners Subreddit
Gabriel Martinelli showed exactly why Arsenal fans have been calling for his return to the starting XI, breaking his international goal drought with a striker’s finish against Japan on Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old hadn’t scored for Brazil in over a year, but his movement and composure in the 32nd minute proved crucial as the Selecao built a commanding 2-0 lead.
Read More: Arsenal Wonderkid Writes History at Just 15: Shatters Ryan Sessegnon’s England U19s Record
The Gabriel Martinelli Run That Made the Difference
Deployed in a front three alongside Paulo Henrique and Vinicius Junior, Martinelli timed his run to perfection when Lucas Paqueta spotted the opportunity. The West Ham midfielder floated a delightful chip over Japan’s backline, exploiting the space Martinelli had intelligently identified.
The Arsenal winger latched onto the clever lobbed pass before firing into the net with his left foot, demonstrating the clinical edge that’s been a feature of his recent performances for the Gunners. He was ruthless in front of goal, converting his only shot of the match, a reminder that elite forwards capitalise on limited opportunities.
Read More: Arsenal Injury Update: Return Dates Revealed for This Key Trio
Arsenal’s Impact Player Finding Form
What stood out wasn’t just the finish but the anticipation. Martinelli’s decision to make that darting run in behind showcased the instinctive movement that’s made him such a dangerous weapon when deployed correctly. It’s the same quality that earned him a late equaliser against Manchester City and a goal off the bench in the Champions League against Athletic Club.
Martinelli was substituted in the 57th minute at 2-1 as Brazil ultimately surrendered their lead, losing 3-2 in a shock defeat. But his contribution demonstrated why Mikel Arteta continues to trust him in crucial moments, even when he’s not starting every match. For a player rediscovering confidence, this was another significant step forward.
Read More: Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup
Arsenal
Arsenal Wonderkid Writes History at Just 15: Shatters Ryan Sessegnon’s England U19s Record
Arsenal‘s teenage sensation Max Dowman has etched his name into the record books once again, this time on the international stage. The 15-year-old became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer during Monday’s commanding 7-0 victory over Wales, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record that had stood since 2016.
Read More: Arsenal Injury Update: Return Dates Revealed for This Key Trio
Arsenal’s Max Dowman – Breaking Records Before He Can Drive
Dowman found the net 10 minutes into the second half, scoring his first goal at U19 level in what was only his third appearance for the Young Lions. The Arsenal midfielder also became the first 15-year-old to score at this level, adding another milestone to an already extraordinary campaign.
For Sessegnon, who made his mark at 16 during his breakthrough at Fulham, seeing his record fall to someone even younger demonstrates just how exceptional Dowman’s trajectory has been. The Tottenham academy graduate went on to represent England at senior level, setting a benchmark that Dowman now looks destined to surpass.
From Hale End to the Emirates
What makes Dowman’s achievement even more remarkable is the context of his 2024-25 season. He’s already made his Premier League debut this term, coming off the bench against Leeds United where he won a penalty. Mikel Arteta clearly sees something special in the attacking midfielder, going as far as naming him in Arsenal’s Champions League squad for the season.
This isn’t Dowman’s first record-breaking moment either. Recently, he became Arsenal’s youngest-ever U21 goalscorer at 15 years and 263 days, surpassing Reiss Nelson’s previous mark. He’s also the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League, doing so at just 14 years old.
With Real Madrid reportedly watching closely and Arteta integrating him into first-team training, Dowman’s England U19 record may be just another footnote in what promises to be a stellar career.
Read More: 3 Reasons Why Jack Wilshere Will Be A World-Class Coach Following Luton Town Appointment
Arsenal
Nathaniel Brown to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Nathaniel Brown, with the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back also being monitored by Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle. The 22-year-old German-American defender has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising left-backs, currently valued at around £19m (€22m) by Transfermarkt.
Player Profile
Name: Nathaniel Brown
Age: 22 years old
Position: Left-Back
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 178cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €22.00m
Contract Status: Under contract at Frankfurt
Nationality: Germany U21 international
Read More: Kenan Yildiz to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Current Season Performance
Brown joined Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2024, initially on loan before securing a permanent transfer. He has made 28 appearances this term while contributing three goals and five assists, establishing himself as Frankfurt’s first-choice left-back under Dino Toppmöller.
His impressive displays earned him the Bundesliga’s November Rookie of the Month award, highlighting his rapid adaptation to top-flight football. This season, he has recorded 46 passes into the box, 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions, demonstrating both defensive solidity and attacking threat.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Attacking Output from Defense Brown’s three goals and five assists in 26 appearances, combined with 46 passes into the box, showcase exceptional attacking productivity for a defender. His ability to contribute meaningfully in the final third addresses Arsenal’s need for width and creativity from full-back positions.
Defensive Reliability With 143 tackles won and 55 interceptions this season, Brown demonstrates the defensive work rate and positional awareness required for Premier League football. His statistics suggest a player capable of handling both defensive phases and transition moments.
Age and Development Potential At 22 years old, Brown represents excellent long-term value with significant room for improvement. His current €22m valuation offers reasonable investment risk compared to established Premier League full-backs commanding higher fees.
Bundesliga Experience Having progressed through Nürnberg’s system before establishing himself at Frankfurt, Brown has proven adaptability and resilience. His experience competing in Germany’s top flight provides tactical foundation for Premier League adjustment.
Read More: Arsenal Fans in Shock As Ex-Player in Induced Coma After Suffering Significant Brain Injury During Match
International Recognition His Germany U21 status indicates recognition at international level, suggesting technical ability and mentality suited to high-pressure situations that Arsenal regularly face.
Physical Profile His height and athletic build suit the Premier League’s physical demands. The combination of pace and strength allows him to compete effectively in aerial duels while maintaining recovery speed in defensive transitions.
Weaknesses
Limited High-Level Experience Brown only began his senior career with Nürnberg’s reserves in 2022, indicating relatively limited experience at elite level. This could impact his ability to handle Arsenal’s immediate expectations and pressure.
Premier League Adaptation Unknown Having spent his entire professional career in Germany, questions remain about his adjustment to Premier League intensity, physicality, and tactical demands. The transition period could affect immediate contributions.
Read More: How things looked in the English Premier League when Arsenal last faced Bolton Wanderers?
Defensive Partnership Questions Arsenal’s current defensive system requires specific understanding with center-backs. Brown’s integration with players like Gabriel and William Saliba would need development time that may not align with short-term objectives.
Competition Pressure Interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Aston Villa creates competitive pressure that could inflate transfer costs beyond reasonable valuations for a relatively unproven player.
Consistency Across Full Season While his statistics appear impressive, questions remain about maintaining performance levels across a full Premier League campaign’s physical and mental demands.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Left-Back Requirements Arsenal’s current left-back situation with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s inconsistent form and injury concerns creates immediate opportunity for Brown to establish himself as first-choice option.
Mikel Arteta’s Development Record Arteta’s proven track record developing young defenders, demonstrated with players like William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, suggests Brown could flourish under his tactical guidance and defensive coaching methods.
Premier League Platform The Premier League’s global exposure would accelerate Brown’s development while potentially increasing his international prospects with Germany’s senior national team.
Tactical Flexibility Benefits Arsenal’s tactical system could benefit from Brown’s attacking attributes, providing width and creativity that complements their possession-based approach and high defensive line.
Long-term Investment Value At €22m and 22 years old, Brown represents excellent potential return on investment, with significant resale value protection should he develop as expected.
German Market Appeal Signing a promising German international could expand Arsenal’s commercial presence in German markets while appealing to German supporters globally.
Threats
Intense Transfer Competition Manchester City and other Premier League rivals’ interest creates bidding war scenarios that could inflate costs beyond reasonable valuations for Arsenal’s transfer budget constraints.
Frankfurt Reluctance As an established first-team player contributing significantly to Frankfurt’s campaign, the German club will be reluctant to lose a key asset mid-season or without substantial compensation.
Adaptation Period Requirements The transition from Bundesliga to Premier League could require extended adjustment time that Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Financial Fair Play Considerations Arsenal’s recent transfer activity and FFP monitoring could limit their ability to compete financially with rivals offering higher wages or transfer fees for Brown’s signature.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal may prioritize other positions or more established players, reducing their commitment to meeting Frankfurt’s valuation demands in competitive transfer scenarios.
Injury Risk Concerns Any injury concerns or fitness issues could derail transfer negotiations while impacting his immediate availability for Arsenal’s demanding fixture schedule across multiple competitions.
Verdict
Nathaniel Brown represents excellent value and potential for Arsenal’s left-back requirements. His impressive statistical output of 7 assists, 143 tackles won, and 55 interceptions demonstrates the complete full-back profile Mikel Arteta seeks.
His Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award indicates consistent high-level performance and adaptability that could translate effectively to Premier League demands. The combination of defensive reliability and attacking threat addresses Arsenal’s tactical needs.
However, competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, and other Premier League rivals poses significant challenges to Arsenal’s pursuit. The lack of Premier League experience represents the primary risk factor.
At €22m valuation, Brown offers reasonable financial risk compared to established Premier League alternatives. His age profile aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s long-term squad planning and development philosophy.
The German international’s attacking output and defensive statistics suggest he could provide immediate upgrade on current options while offering significant long-term potential under Arteta’s guidance.
Rating: 8/10 – An excellent signing opportunity that addresses immediate needs while providing long-term value, justified by his statistical output, age profile, and development potential despite Premier League adaptation risks.
Arsenal
Who is Luisa Fernandez? Meet the wife of Unai Emery
Luisa is a consultant and is known for being the wife of one of the remarkable coaches in the Spanish region, Unai Emery.
Fernandez comes from Malaga, Spain, and she is known for being the partner of the current manager of Premier industries side, Aston Villa Unai Emery. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery Families
Luisa was born in Malaga in 1974 . Other than that, there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. As she leads a really private life. She doesn’t post anything on her Instagram and doesn’t share it to anyone. She is an introvert and keeps everything personal.
Unai was born in Hondarribia, Spain, on 3rd November 1971 to his father. Juan was also a footballer. Emery’s uncle also played football as a midfielder. However, there is not much known about his family As he maintains a really private life. He is not active on social media. His success as a football manager is something that upcoming managers can take inspiration.
Luisa Fernandez’s husband Unai Emery
Unai Emery is a former player and is currently the head coach of Aston Villa. He was a left-sided midfielder and was a youth graduate of Real Sociedad but never really got into the first time. He spent most of his time in Spain’s Segunda Division. He is hailed as the greatest football manager.
However, his transition into coaching began in 2004 after retiring. He started his managerial career in Lorca Deportiva, where he was promoted to the Segunda Division in the first season.
He then moved to Valencia, leading the team to the top-three finishers. After Valencia, he coached Spartak Moscow for six months before moving to Sevilla in 2013. At Sevilla, Emery won three consecutive Europa leagues and transferred to French Club PSG in 2016.
Emery won many trophies at PSG, including one Ligue 1, two Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de la Ligues, which included a domestic quadruple in his second season. He was then appointed as the head coach of Arsenal, succeeding Arsene Wenger, and in his first season, he finished as Europa League runners up. Later he was dismissed and was hired by Villarreal in July 2020, where he won the Europa League in his first season.
Luisa Fernandez and Unai Emery Kids
Emery met Fernandez, from Malaga, more than 20 years ago, when she was working in Madrid. After spending a lot of time together, Emery and Luisa got married in 1998. They got married in a small private ceremony in the Spanish capital attended by close friends and family members.
The couple has one son Lander who is 15 years old. Lander is a youth goalkeeper for Valencia.
Luisa Fernandez Profession, Career, Net Worth
Luisa began her career working in a consultancy firm in the Spanish capital. She is now a consultant in a firm and also a homemaker. She takes care of her children and travels with her husband on non-match days.
However, she is a very private person and doesn’t have any social media, and there is no information regarding her net worth. But her husband Emery has an estimated net worth of $14 million. He is one of the highest paid football managers. Unai Emery also has invested in businesses and this has doubled his net worth over the years.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”