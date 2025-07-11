Gabriel Martinelli’s Arsenal Dream is Dying – Here’s Why the Gunners Must Act Now

Arsenal face a pivotal decision regarding Gabriel Martinelli’s future at the Emirates. With the Brazilian attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and questions emerging about his long-term role in Mikel Arteta‘s evolving system, the club must weigh sentiment against strategy in determining whether to offer him improved terms or explore a lucrative exit.

The Case for Keeping Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli’s contributions to Arsenal’s recent success cannot be understated. His eight goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season maintain a respectable 0.31 goals per 90 minutes ratio, while his crucial strikes in big matches continue to define his value to the team.

The Brazilian’s pace and directness provide Arsenal with a different tactical dimension, particularly effective against compact defenses. His ability to stretch play and create space for teammates like Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka has been crucial to Arsenal’s attacking patterns. At just 24 years old, Martinelli theoretically has his peak years ahead of him, making any decision to sell potentially premature.

His connection with the Arsenal fanbase and understanding of the club’s culture adds intangible value that extends beyond statistics. Arsenal are reportedly looking to offer improved terms on his current £180,000 per week contract, recognizing his importance to the squad. The club’s investment in his development since his £6 million arrival from Ituano suggests they remain committed to his long-term future.

The Case for Moving On

However, concerning trends in Martinelli’s performances raise legitimate questions about his trajectory. After netting 15 times in the Premier League during his breakout 2022-23 season, he has struggled to sustain those numbers, suggesting that campaign may have represented his peak rather than a new baseline.

Arsenal’s tactical evolution under Arteta demands increasingly sophisticated technical skills from wide players. The acquisition of players like Leandro Trossard, who offers greater positional flexibility and tactical intelligence, highlights the profile Arteta truly values. Martinelli’s sometimes erratic decision-making and limited ability to operate effectively as an inverted winger may not align with Arsenal’s long-term tactical direction.

Interest from Saudi Arabia clubs presents Arsenal with a significant financial opportunity. Given the inflated valuations in the Saudi market, Arsenal could potentially command a fee exceeding £60 million for Martinelli, funds that could be reinvested in addressing other squad priorities, particularly the striker position.

The emergence of younger talents in Arsenal’s academy and the club’s proven ability to identify and develop wide forwards suggests Martinelli may not be irreplaceable. His contract situation, with his deal running until 2027 with an optional extra year, provides Arsenal with negotiating power but also creates pressure to make a decision before his value potentially diminishes.

The Verdict

Arsenal should retain Martinelli for now, but with conditions. His age profile, proven Premier League experience, and big-game contributions outweigh current concerns about his consistency. However, the club must be clear about their expectations and his role within the squad hierarchy.

The key lies in contract negotiations. Rather than offering significantly improved terms, Arsenal should focus on performance-related incentives that reward consistent output while protecting the club’s financial position. This approach allows them to retain a valuable squad player while maintaining flexibility for future decisions.

If Martinelli cannot demonstrate improvement in his tactical discipline and consistency over the next 12 months, Arsenal should seriously consider cashing in while his value remains high. For now, though, the potential upside of keeping him might just outweigh the risks of letting him go.

