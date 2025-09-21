Arsenal
(PHOTO) Gabriel Martinelli’s Girlfriend’s Unbelievably Accurate Prediction Comes True Against Manchester City
Gabriel Martinelli’s girlfriend Isabella Rousso demonstrated remarkable football insight when her pre-match prediction proved prophetic during Arsenal‘s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.
The Prediction That Came True
Before Sunday’s crucial encounter, Martinelli informed his girlfriend he would not be starting against City. Her response proved eerily accurate: “you’ll play against tired legs and you’ll score, you’ll see.” The Brazilian forward indeed came off the bench to rescue a dramatic point with his 93rd-minute equalizer.
Martinelli replaced Jurrien Timber with Arsenal trailing 1-0 to Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener. His introduction alongside Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze transformed Arsenal’s attacking threat during the closing stages.
The Dramatic Equalizer
The prediction materialized in stoppage time when Eze’s precise through-ball found Martinelli’s run behind City’s defense. The substitute striker produced a composed finish to salvage a crucial point for the Gunners, extending their unbeaten run against City to six matches.
Isabella’s Instagram story captured her celebration with “VAMOOOOOOOOOO” (Let’s go) and “pride pride pride pride you deserve it,” showing her emotional investment in her boyfriend’s success.
Tactical Impact
Martinelli’s late introduction exploited exactly what Isabella predicted – tired legs in City’s defense. His pace and directness troubled City’s backline, which had been relatively comfortable containing Arsenal’s static first-half performance.
The substitute’s goal maintained Arsenal’s impressive record against their title rivals, though the draw leaves them trailing Liverpool in the early Premier League standings. Isabella’s football knowledge proved as sharp as her boyfriend’s finishing instincts.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester City: Gabriel Martinelli Rescues Point After Late Drama
Arsenal salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Martinelli’s 93rd-minute equalizer canceling out Erling Haaland’s early opener. Mikel Arteta’s conservative team selection nearly cost his side all three points.
The Standout Performer:
Eberechi Eze – 8/10 The Arsenal substitute transformed the game immediately after his half-time introduction. His volleyed effort forced Donnarumma into an early save, and his brilliant pass through the gap created opportunities for teammates.
Most crucially, his precise through-ball found Martinelli for the dramatic equalizer, proving his value as an impact player.
The Solid Showings:
Noni Madueke – 7/10 Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking threat in the first half, consistently beating his marker and driving to the byline. His crosses into dangerous areas deserved better finishing, and his shot forced a quality save from Donnarumma.
Gabriel Martinelli – 8/10 The Brazilian became Arsenal’s hero once again, scoring the vital equalizer in stoppage time. His late introduction provided the pace and directness that had been missing from Arsenal’s static first-half performance.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Defensively solid throughout despite early booking for fouling Doku. His tenacious approach kept Arsenal competitive down the right flank, though he couldn’t provide the attacking outlet needed against City’s structure.
Other Ratings:
William Saliba – 7/10 Faced an impossible situation for City’s goal, caught in a two-on-one scenario. Distributed effectively from the back as Arsenal pressed for an equalizer.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10 Reliable defensive display, only vulnerable when caught high up the pitch during Arsenal’s attacking phases.
David Raya – 6/10 Beaten by Haaland’s clinical finish but produced crucial second-half save to prevent City doubling their advantage.
Bukayo Saka – 6/10 Showed promising signs on his injury return with driving runs and crossing attempts, though couldn’t quite rediscover his pre-injury sharpness.
Bukayo Saka vs City (H)pic.twitter.com/zoXvu9YoiL— AFC_Adi (@AFC_Adi06) September 21, 2025
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 His speculative cross led directly to City’s counter-attack goal. Late wasteful shot from distance frustrated supporters.
Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Accurate distribution to wide areas but lacked attacking creativity when Arsenal needed penetration through the middle.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Focused on forward passing and delivered dangerous corner kicks without creating clear-cut opportunities.
Leandro Trossard – 6/10 Peripheral influence in first half, moved centrally after Martinelli’s introduction but struggled to impose himself.
Mikel Merino – 5/10 The controversial selection proved problematic, losing possession in dangerous areas and offering limited attacking threat before his half-time substitution.
Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Isolated figure in attack, highlighting the absence of Kai Havertz’s ability to drop deep and link play in crucial matches.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Manchester City
Arsenal rescued a dramatic late point through Gabriel Martinelli‘s 93rd-minute equalizer after Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener had looked set to give Manchester City victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta Once Again Failed to Release the Handbrake Against a Big Team
Mikel Arteta’s midfield selection exposed his cautious approach against elite opposition. Starting with Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Declan Rice represented an overly defensive mentality that stifled Arsenal’s attacking threat for the majority of the encounter.
That still feels like a defeat because the lineup was wrong from the start. Let the fucking handbrake off, Mikel, stop overthinking it!!!— MR DT (@MrDtAFC) September 21, 2025
All three midfielders offer similar profiles – defensively solid but lacking the creative spark needed to unlock City’s organized structure. This conservative approach allowed City to control proceedings comfortably until Arsenal’s late surge, highlighting Arteta’s recurring reluctance to take tactical risks against top-six rivals.
The handbrake mentality prevented Arsenal from capitalizing on home advantage and early momentum, ultimately requiring a moment of individual brilliance to salvage anything from the fixture.
Trossard Is Better As a Super-Sub
Leandro Trossard’s impact came from the bench once again, highlighting his value as Arsenal’s ultimate game-changer. His introduction provided the energy and directness that had been missing from Arsenal’s static attacking play throughout the first hour.
Trossard needs subbing off. What a bad call that was to start him over Eze— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 21, 2025
The Belgian’s late cameo helped create the conditions for Martinelli’s equalizer, demonstrating his ability to influence matches without requiring a starting role. His skillset appears perfectly suited to exploiting tired defenses rather than starting encounters against well-organized opponents.
Liverpool Might Be Runaway Winners If This Trend Continues
Arsenal’s inability to beat direct title rivals continues a concerning pattern that could prove costly. With Liverpool already establishing early season momentum, dropped points in crucial head-to-head encounters will hand the title initiative to Anfield.
These draws against elite opposition, while avoiding defeat, fail to close gaps at the summit when maximum points are essential for title challenges.
Arsenal
Matt Turner Girlfriend Ash Lynne Wiki: Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family
Ash Lynne is a businesswoman known for being the girlfriend of American Goalkeeper, Matt Turner, who was recently signed by the Major League Soccer club, New England Revolution. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lynne comes from the United States of America, and she is known for being the partner of one of the star goalkeepers of Major League Soccer, Matt Turner.
Ash Lynne and Matt Turner Families
There is no such information regarding her birthdate and also regarding her parents. However, she is a native of Boston, United States of America and has one sibling.
Matthew Charles Turner was born on June 24, 1994, in New Jersey, United States. His father’s family is Jewish, and their surname changed to Turner at immigration. However, there is not much information regarding his parents as they tend to stay away from the spotlight.
Ash Lynne Boyfriend Matt Turner
Matt Turner is an American professional soccer player. He is a star goalkeeper for MLS club New England Revolution and the United States National team.
He first started playing at Fairfield University, where he finished with 21 clean sheets. He was named to the All-Metro Atlantic Conference second team during his senior season.
Turner signed a professional contract with Major League Soccer club New England Revolution on March 3, 2016. On April 29, he joined USL club Richmond Kickers on loan and made his professional debut.
In 2020 Turner was voted the MVP and Player of the Year for his incredible season with Revolution. On August 25, Turner made two penalty saves in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game to beat the Liga MX all-stars. He was signed by the English Premier League Giants Arsenal on August 28, 2022.
Turner made his International debut on January 31, 2021, for the US National Team and started in all six games for the United States in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He recorded 5 clean sheets and was awarded “Best Goalkeeper of the tournament”.
Ash Lynne and Matt Turner Kids
Ash and Matt have been together for a long time. However, there has been no information regarding when they met or started dating.
Matt and ASH don’t have any kids yet, and they are not married yet. But Ash has been a full supporter of Matt as she has been always seen in the stadium supporting her boyfriend.
Ash Lynne Profession, Career, Net Worth
Ash Lynne is the founder of Miss Pink Organization. She is also a fitness instructor for Brightfitness, Everybody fights and more.
Lynne has an MBA degree and does some kind of Consultation. She is the former Cheerleader for the New England Patriots, a giant in the American football scene.
Ash has an estimated net worth of around $500K, which is pretty decent. With her boyfriend now in one of England’s biggest clubs, we can expect to see the value increase in due time. The couple have also invested in a plethora of businesses. Ash’s overall net worth will reach a huge milestone in the coming weeks.
