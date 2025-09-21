(PHOTO) Gabriel Martinelli’s Girlfriend’s Unbelievably Accurate Prediction Comes True Against Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli’s girlfriend Isabella Rousso demonstrated remarkable football insight when her pre-match prediction proved prophetic during Arsenal‘s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Prediction That Came True

Before Sunday’s crucial encounter, Martinelli informed his girlfriend he would not be starting against City. Her response proved eerily accurate: “you’ll play against tired legs and you’ll score, you’ll see.” The Brazilian forward indeed came off the bench to rescue a dramatic point with his 93rd-minute equalizer.

Martinelli replaced Jurrien Timber with Arsenal trailing 1-0 to Erling Haaland’s ninth-minute opener. His introduction alongside Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze transformed Arsenal’s attacking threat during the closing stages.

The Dramatic Equalizer

The prediction materialized in stoppage time when Eze’s precise through-ball found Martinelli’s run behind City’s defense. The substitute striker produced a composed finish to salvage a crucial point for the Gunners, extending their unbeaten run against City to six matches.

Arsenal’s Brazilian midfielder #11 Gabriel Martinelli (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Isabella’s Instagram story captured her celebration with “VAMOOOOOOOOOO” (Let’s go) and “pride pride pride pride you deserve it,” showing her emotional investment in her boyfriend’s success.

Tactical Impact

Martinelli’s late introduction exploited exactly what Isabella predicted – tired legs in City’s defense. His pace and directness troubled City’s backline, which had been relatively comfortable containing Arsenal’s static first-half performance.

The substitute’s goal maintained Arsenal’s impressive record against their title rivals, though the draw leaves them trailing Liverpool in the early Premier League standings. Isabella’s football knowledge proved as sharp as her boyfriend’s finishing instincts.

