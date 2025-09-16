Arsenal
NEVER BEFORE: Insane ‘1st Ever’ Stat About Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Goes Viral After Athletic Club Win
Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard created a unique piece of Arsenal history during Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao, becoming the first substitute pair in the club’s European history to assist each other’s goals.
The Record-Breaking Sequence Featuring Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard
Both players entered the game at 0-0 during the 65th and 71st minutes respectively. Just 36 seconds after his introduction, Martinelli found the breakthrough following Trossard’s perfectly weighted pass, setting a new Arsenal record for the fastest substitute goal in Champions League competition.
The Belgian international’s assist demonstrated remarkable vision and composure under pressure at San Mamés. His inch-perfect through ball allowed Martinelli to race clear and finish clinically past Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón.
Returning the Favor
Martinelli repaid Trossard’s kindness in the 87th minute, cutting the ball back from the byline to set up Arsenal’s insurance goal. Trossard’s subsequent strike took a fortuitous deflection over Simon to seal the victory and complete this historic double act.
The mutual assistance between substitutes represents something unprecedented in Arsenal’s extensive Champions League history. According to BBC Match of the Day statistics, no previous Arsenal substitute pair had managed to assist each other’s goals in European competition.
Mikel Arteta’s Masterstroke
This tactical intervention perfectly showcased Mikel Arteta’s impact from the sideline. His decision to introduce both players transformed a frustrating 0-0 stalemate into a comprehensive victory within 22 minutes.
The substitutes’ chemistry and understanding proved the difference in what had been a cagey encounter at the intimidating Estadio San Mamés.
Arsenal
Karl Hein – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Karl Jakob Hein is an Estonian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Bundesliga team Werder Bremen and the Estonia national team in this page, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Karl Jakob Hein, born on April 13, 2002, is an accomplished Estonian footballer known for his role as a goalkeeper at Arsenal, one of the top clubs in the Premier League. He also represents the Estonia national team, showcasing his skills on the international stage.
Hein’s talent and potential have earned him recognition as a rising star in Estonian football, and he continues to develop and make strides in his career at both club and international levels. His presence in goal brings stability and promise to the teams he represents.
Karl Hein’s Net Worth and Salary
Karl Jakob Hein has accumulated a noteworthy net worth estimated at £750,000. Additionally, he earns a substantial annual salary of £156,000. These figures highlight his financial success and reflect his achievements in his professional career. With new contracts and wages, Karl Hein’s overall net worth will see an upward trend.
Karl Hein Club Career
Karl Jakob Hein began his youth career with JK Loo and later joined Nõmme United’s youth team in 2015. He gained experience and made five appearances for the Estonian third tier, Esiliiga B. In May 2018, he joined Arsenal’s academy, signing his first professional contract in May 2019. Hein made his debut for the first team in the EFL Cup third round against Brighton & Hove Albion on 10 November 2022, gaining valuable experience. Hein joined Reading on loan in January 2022, gaining further experience and contributing to the club’s campaign.
Karl Hein International Career
He proudly represented Estonia at various youth levels, including under-17, under-19, and under-21. His consistent performances and dedication earned him the opportunity to make his senior international debut for the Estonia national team on 5 September 2020. Despite a 0-1 loss against Georgia in the UEFA Nations League, Hein’s debut marked the beginning of his journey as an international footballer, representing his country with pride and determination. In 2025, he joined Bundesliga on loan from Arsenal. Karl Hein will play for Werder Bremen in the 2025 season. Hein was also a part of the Real Valladolid team in the 2024 La Liga season.
Karl Hein Family
Unfortunately, despite thorough research, no information has been found regarding the parents of Karl Jakob Hein. The details of his parental background, including their names, occupations, and any significant involvement in his life and career, remain undisclosed or inaccessible to the public.
Karl Hein Girlfriend
Karl Hein has been dating social media influencer Hanna for a long time. In October 2024, Karl Hein shared the news on social media and shared beautiful pictures from their engagement. Karl Hein and Hanna will get married soon and their event will take place with friends and families.
Karl Hein Sponsors and Endorsements
Karl Jakob Hein has attracted several sponsors and endorsements throughout his career. His impressive performances and rising popularity have garnered the attention of various brands seeking to collaborate with him. While specific details about his sponsors and endorsements are not available, it is common for professional athletes to secure partnerships with sportswear companies, equipment manufacturers, and other brands related to their field. These partnerships often involve promoting products, appearing in advertising campaigns, and representing the brand at events.
Karl Hein Cars and Tattoos
Karl Jakob Hein, being a professional athlete, is primarily focused on his career and training, and there is no information available regarding his ownership of cars or his personal tattoo collection. It is not uncommon for athletes to prioritize their profession and maintain a low profile when it comes to such personal aspects of their lives.
Arsenal
Athletic Bilbao Show Pure Class After Arsenal Champions League Defeat, Melt Gunners’ Fans’ Hearts: “Class Club”
Athletic Club demonstrated the true spirit of football with a heartwarming social media message following their 2-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal at San Mamés on Tuesday night.
The Classy Response From Athletic Club Bilbao to Arsenal
Despite suffering a disappointing loss in their European opener, Athletic’s official English Twitter account posted a gracious message to Arsenal: “Well played, @Arsenal. Safe travels back to London and best of luck for the rest of the season, Gunners!”
The post included the hashtags #AthleticArsenal and #UniqueInTheWorld, accompanied by a clip showing players from both teams shaking hands after the final whistle, with Athletic’s passionate supporters visible in the background.
Sportsmanship at Its Finest From Athletic Club
This gesture perfectly encapsulates Athletic Club’s values and the Basque club’s renowned reputation for sporting integrity. Rather than dwelling on their defeat, Athletic chose to congratulate their opponents and wish them well for the remainder of the campaign.
The message resonated widely on social media, with football fans from both clubs and neutrals praising Athletic’s mature response. In an era where post-match reactions can often be negative or controversial, Athletic’s approach serves as a refreshing reminder of football’s fundamental values. Here are some fan reactions from Reddit:
The Basque Way
Athletic Club’s response reflects their unique philosophy and deep-rooted traditions. The club’s commitment to fair play extends far beyond the ninety minutes, demonstrating why they remain one of football’s most respected institutions across Europe.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Gabriel Martinelli Saves the Day After 36-Second Super Sub Strike
Arsenal opened their Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Athletic Club Bilbao at San Mamés. Second-half substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock to secure crucial three points in Spain.
The Standout Performer:
Gabriel Martinelli – 9/10 The Brazilian made an instant impact, scoring just 36 seconds after entering the pitch to set a new Arsenal record for fastest Champions League substitute goal. His clinical finish demonstrated the predatory instincts that made him so dangerous during his breakthrough campaigns.
The Solid Showings:
David Raya – 7/10 Commanding presence throughout, dealing confidently with Athletic’s crosses and set-pieces. Made crucial saves when called upon during a nervy first half.
Cristhian Mosquera – 7.5/10 Another composed performance from the young Spaniard on his Champions League debut. Handled Athletic’s physical approach with maturity beyond his years.
Other Notable Performances:
Gabriel Magalhães – 7/10 Solid defensive display alongside Mosquera, winning aerial duels and organizing the backline effectively throughout the encounter.
Jurrien Timber – 6.5/10 Steady performance at right-back, providing defensive stability while contributing to Arsenal’s build-up play when possible.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 Quiet evening down the left flank, struggled to create significant attacking opportunities but maintained defensive discipline.
Mikel Merino – 6.5/10 Industrious in midfield, covering ground effectively and providing tactical balance in the engine room.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Wasn’t his best night. Was caught out on possession, and also received a rather early yellow card.
Martin Zubimendi – 7/10 Controlled the tempo well in his Champions League debut, showcasing the technical ability that made him such a coveted signing.
Eberechi Eze – 6/10 Showed glimpses of quality but couldn’t quite unlock Athletic’s stubborn defense during his starting role.
Christian Nørgaard – 5/10 – Standard Substitute 5
Piero Hincapié – 5/10 – Standard Substitute 5
Noni Madueke – 6.5/10 Lively throughout his Champions League bow, causing problems down the right flank with his pace and directness.
Final product needs improvement but showed promising signs.
Viktor Gyökeres – 6/10 Worked hard but struggled to make meaningful impact against Athletic’s organized defense. Will be disappointed not to register on his European debut for Arsenal.
Leandro Trossard – 8/10 Clinical finish for Arsenal’s second goal after excellent substitute performance. Provided the creativity and composure needed in the final third.
