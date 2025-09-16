NEVER BEFORE: Insane ‘1st Ever’ Stat About Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard Goes Viral After Athletic Club Win

Karl Jakob Hein is an Estonian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Bundesliga team Werder Bremen and the Estonia national team in this page, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Karl Jakob Hein, born on April 13, 2002, is an accomplished Estonian footballer known for his role as a goalkeeper at Arsenal, one of the top clubs in the Premier League. He also represents the Estonia national team, showcasing his skills on the international stage.

Hein’s talent and potential have earned him recognition as a rising star in Estonian football, and he continues to develop and make strides in his career at both club and international levels. His presence in goal brings stability and promise to the teams he represents.

Karl Hein has a net worth of £421k. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Karl Hein’s Net Worth and Salary

Karl Jakob Hein has accumulated a noteworthy net worth estimated at £750,000. Additionally, he earns a substantial annual salary of £156,000. These figures highlight his financial success and reflect his achievements in his professional career. With new contracts and wages, Karl Hein’s overall net worth will see an upward trend.

Karl Hein Club Career

Karl Jakob Hein began his youth career with JK Loo and later joined Nõmme United’s youth team in 2015. He gained experience and made five appearances for the Estonian third tier, Esiliiga B. In May 2018, he joined Arsenal’s academy, signing his first professional contract in May 2019. Hein made his debut for the first team in the EFL Cup third round against Brighton & Hove Albion on 10 November 2022, gaining valuable experience. Hein joined Reading on loan in January 2022, gaining further experience and contributing to the club’s campaign.

Karl Hein International Career

He proudly represented Estonia at various youth levels, including under-17, under-19, and under-21. His consistent performances and dedication earned him the opportunity to make his senior international debut for the Estonia national team on 5 September 2020. Despite a 0-1 loss against Georgia in the UEFA Nations League, Hein’s debut marked the beginning of his journey as an international footballer, representing his country with pride and determination. In 2025, he joined Bundesliga on loan from Arsenal. Karl Hein will play for Werder Bremen in the 2025 season. Hein was also a part of the Real Valladolid team in the 2024 La Liga season.

Karl Hein gives his team instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and Reading. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Karl Hein Family

Unfortunately, despite thorough research, no information has been found regarding the parents of Karl Jakob Hein. The details of his parental background, including their names, occupations, and any significant involvement in his life and career, remain undisclosed or inaccessible to the public.

Karl Hein Girlfriend

Karl Hein has been dating social media influencer Hanna for a long time. In October 2024, Karl Hein shared the news on social media and shared beautiful pictures from their engagement. Karl Hein and Hanna will get married soon and their event will take place with friends and families.

Karl Hein Sponsors and Endorsements

Karl Jakob Hein has attracted several sponsors and endorsements throughout his career. His impressive performances and rising popularity have garnered the attention of various brands seeking to collaborate with him. While specific details about his sponsors and endorsements are not available, it is common for professional athletes to secure partnerships with sportswear companies, equipment manufacturers, and other brands related to their field. These partnerships often involve promoting products, appearing in advertising campaigns, and representing the brand at events.

Karl Hein Cars and Tattoos

Karl Jakob Hein, being a professional athlete, is primarily focused on his career and training, and there is no information available regarding his ownership of cars or his personal tattoo collection. It is not uncommon for athletes to prioritize their profession and maintain a low profile when it comes to such personal aspects of their lives.

