(Photo) Gabriel Martinelli’s Hilarious Attempt at Viktor Gyokeres’ Celebration During Atletico Madrid Game Has Fans in Splits

Susubelle Kolasinac is famous for being the wife of Bosnian star Sead Kolasinac. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Susubelle Kolasinac is the childhood sweetheart of footballer Sead Kolasinac. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. Bella is an entrepreneur and Instagram model. She has been with Kolasinac during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person that Kolasinac goes to whenever he feels down.

The German beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. Sead Kolasinac is renowned for his powerful build and aggressive playing style. Fans’ nicknaming him “The Tank” or “The Bosnian Hulk” is no accident.

But since we want to focus on his personal life, we won’t be talking about his professional life today. Let’s start by learning more about his wife in particular.

Susubelle Kolasinac Childhood and Family

Susubelle is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. She was born on January 17, 1993. She is 33 years old and is enjoying her life.

Susubelle was born in Germany. (Credit: Instagram)

She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Susubelle, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Susubelle’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the German beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful wife of Sead Kolasinac. So stay tuned!

Susubelle Kolasinac Education

Susubelle completed her education in Germany. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.

Susubelle Kolasinac career

Susubelle’s current role is under review. Tracking her Instagram photos, we realised that the German beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Kolasinac. Susubelle loves exploring new places and goes everywhere with her boyfriend.

As Kolasinac spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Susubelle stays at home and oversees the activities. Recently she became a mother, so her responsibilities have increased as well. Now, she spends time with her newborn.

Susubelle loves to visit exotic places. (Credit: Instagram)

Susubelle Kolasinac Net Worth

Susubelle hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has a large audience on Instagram, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well.

We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. Being a top star in the French League, Kolasinac’s wages are significant, so the Bosnian star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.

Susubelle Kolasinac and Sead Kolasinac Relationship

Sead Kolasinac and his girlfriend Susubelle Kolasinac have been together for a long time. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.

When Susubelle met Kolasinac, he wasn’t a star of the game; instead, he was playing with Gondomar U19. However, Susubelle wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better.

The duo got married in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair decided it was time to be married after dating for a number of years and they got wed in a lovely ceremony in June 2019. Many famous people, including Mesut Ozil, his lovely wife Amine Gulse, and numerous Arsenal players, attended their wedding in Baden-Baden, Germany.

Susubelle Kolasinac and Sead Kolasinac Children

One gorgeous child has been born to Sead Kolasinac and Susubelle. Susubelle Kolasinac gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Soleil Kolasinac, on August 25, 2020.

Susubelle with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Susubelle Kolasinac Social media

Susubelle has been sharing photos of herself her partner on her Instagram channel even when she wasn’t famous. She gained popularity after Kolasinac became a star player. Currently, she shares beautiful pictures of her family. Her feed is full of intriguing images from her exotic trips as well.

