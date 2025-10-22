Why the Saliba-Gabriel Partnership Is Better Than Vidic-Ferdinand and Other Greatest Premier League Center-Back Duos

Vanessa Martins is famous for being the wife of Brazilian forward Willian. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Vanessa Martins is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is a dedicated mother as well. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. She is supported by her footballer husband Willian. Her husband won the Copa América with Brazil and he was a legendary player for the club Chelsea.

However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Willian makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her. Before joining Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal in the 2019–20 season, Willian was one of the West London team’s star players.

Although he achieved many professional accolades while playing for the Blues, our focus is on his personal achievements. We’ll also dive deep into Willian’s wife’s life.

Vanessa Martins Childhood and Family

Vanessa’s date of birth is May 19, 1982, and she was born in Brazil. Her parent’s name is unknown as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much about them. Vanessa’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.

Vanessa was born in Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. She also maintains a good relationship with her brother, and they often spend time together.

Vanessa Martins Education

Vanessa completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualification yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.

Vanessa Martins career

Vanessa was passionate about building a business from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a marketing company named WV Agency.

Vanessan is an entrepreneur. (Credit: Instagram)

Her parents also helped her financially. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable marketing strategies for footballers and football teams. Vanessa’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.

Vanessa is also a social media star. Apart from owning a business, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.

Vanessa Martins Net Worth

Vanessa hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.

Vanessa’s boyfriend, Willian, got his big breakthrough after signing for Chelsea. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Currently, he has a huge net worth which helps the family enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Vanessa Martins and Willian relationship

Willian met his wife in 2007 while the Brazilian forward wasn’t a big star. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles.

Willian met his wife in 2007. (Credit: Instagram)

Vanessa had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Chelsea job, it was a complete victory for both of them. Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo keeps a healthy line of communication. We don’t know if they have moved together, but we believe it wouldn’t take them long.

After four years of dating, they decided to make their bond official and got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family members in 2011. They have remained inseparable since then.

Vanessa Martins and Willian Children

Vanessa and Willian Martins are parents to two gorgeous kids. Most significantly, they are proud parents of twins. Valentina da Silva and Manuella da Silva, two daughters of Willian, were born in February 2012. The twins are their world and they do everything to support them.

Willian with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Vanessa Martins Social media

Vanessa has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time on beaches. Vanessa Martins travels a lot and she is often seen clicking with her husband.

