Gabriel Slonina – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Gabriel Slonina is an American professional soccer player who plays for the EPL team Chelsea as a goalkeeper and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Gabriel Pawel “Gaga” Slonina famously called Gabriel Slonina joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The goalkeeper hopes to return to the English league and establish himself in a position there and succeed with the Blues. Slonina was the only goalkeeper included on Goal’s NXGN list of the 50 best young players. He moved to Eupen in 2022 and joined Chelsea again in 2025.
The Chelsea manager Graham Potter certainly counts him for the future and the player is excited to work with the boss from January 2023. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Gabriel Slonina Net Worth and Salary
Gabriel has begun footballing at a senior level only in 2021 and hopes to earn the maximum by becoming a star in his position. The current net worth of the player is estimated to be $100,000K. The market value of the player stands at €5m, as per Transfermarkt.
The player’s salary details are not available as of now and certainly will receive more lucrative contracts in the future if he marks his importance in the club. Given he is currently at Chelsea, he can expect bigger wage packages if he develops at his current rate.
Gabriel Slonina Club Career
Gabriel started footballing at Chicago Fire’s youth academy in 2013. He played there until 2019 before he received his first professional homegrown player contract from the club. By signing the contract, he became the second youngest-ever signing in MLS history and the youngest signing of the Chicago Fire.
He made his professional debut against New York City FC in August 2021 and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the league at just 17 years and 81 days old. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, recording a clean sheet for the keeper becoming the youngest to keep a clean sheet in MLS history.
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the player for a reported transfer fee of $10 million plus addons. As per the contract, the player will remain with the Chicago Fire on loan until 2021 December 31 and then will join Chelsea in 2023. In 2024, he joined the League One team Barnsley before moving to Chelsea in 2025.
Gabriel Slonina International Career
Gabriel has represented the United State’s football team from U15 level to U20 level. The player is yet to break into the senior team of the nation and with his abilities, he would be a star of the nation for sure. He was included in the World Cup qualifier matches for the US but failed to appear in a single match.
The player is of Polish descent and due to that he was called-up to represent the Poland National football team in the 2022 UEFA Nations League which he rejected stating his wish to represent the United States.
Gabriel Slonina Family
Gabriel was born on 15 May 2004 in Addison, Illinois, United States. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never disclosed the details about his family but he must have had good times with his family.
Gabriel Slonina Girlfriend
As per reports, Gabriel is currently single and not dating anyone. Gabriel seems to be busy on the pitch also might be busily searching for matches on online dating platforms as he turned 18 recently.
Gabriel Slonina Sponsors and Endorsements
Gabriel is a growing footballer and currently working hard to become a top player in his position. The player has not been seen endorsing any products or companies on his social media till now.
Gabriel Slonina Cars and Tattoos
Gabriel has not been spotted with any cars in Europe and definitely has plans to buy some fancy cars in the future. The young keeper fears no forwards but only fears the small needles, so the player doesn’t have any tattoos.
Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Two teenagers are capturing imaginations across England’s top flight. Chelsea’s Estevao Willian and Arsenal‘s Max Dowman represent the next generation of Premier League brilliance, but their paths to dominance couldn’t be more different.
One is already starring for Brazil’s senior team at 18, while the other is still 15 but breaking records that suggest something extraordinary is coming.
Estevao’s Head Start
Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £29 million in July 2025 and has hit the ground running. He’s made seven Premier League appearances with one goal and one assist, while his Champions League record is even more impressive—scoring from a penalty against Ajax in a 5-1 victory where he set a competition record with 63 final third touches.
His international credentials are already established. Estevao scored twice for Brazil in their 5-0 demolition of South Korea during October’s World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to three goals in eight senior caps. At 18, he’s competing with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo for starting positions in one of world football’s most talented attacking lineups.
Enzo Maresca compared Estevao to Cole Palmer, suggesting the Brazilian could eventually operate as an inside forward rather than staying wide. His technical security, dribbling ability, and composure in front of goal have drawn inevitable comparisons to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea debut season.
Dowman’s Unprecedented Trajectory
Max Dowman is doing things no 15-year-old has any right to be doing. He became England U19s’ youngest-ever goalscorer in September 2025, breaking Ryan Sessegnon’s record from 2016. That came after he’d already set the UEFA Youth League record as youngest scorer at 14 years and 263 days.
His 2024-25 U18 season produced absurd numbers: 15 goals and 15 assists in 15 Premier League appearances, with 14 of those goals coming in his final seven matches. He captained sides two years older than him and scored four times in a single match against Reading in April 2025.
Dowman has made two Premier League substitute appearances this season totaling just 29 minutes, but his presence in Arsenal’s first-team squad at 15 speaks volumes. He won penalties in pre-season against Newcastle and Villarreal, showcasing maturity that belies his age. Arsenal named him in their Champions League squad, and Mikel Arteta clearly views him as part of the club’s immediate future rather than a long-term project.
The Verdict
Estevao holds every advantage right now—three years older, already performing in the Premier League and Champions League, and representing Brazil at senior level. His £29 million transfer fee and immediate impact suggest Chelsea have signed a future superstar who’s already arriving.
But Dowman’s ceiling might be higher. Breaking into Arsenal’s first-team picture at 15 while they’re competing for the treble demonstrates exceptional talent. If he continues his current trajectory, he could surpass every record Estevao sets simply by achieving them younger.
The Premier League will likely be ruled by both in five years’ time, but Dowman’s age advantage means he’ll have the longer reign.
Why the Saliba-Gabriel Partnership Is Better Than Vidic-Ferdinand and Other Greatest Premier League Center-Back Duos
William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have assembled arguably the most dominant center-back partnership in Premier League history. Through eight matches in the 2025/26 season, Arsenal have conceded just three goals with only one from open play. Their defensive record surpasses the legendary pairings of Vidic-Ferdinand, Terry-Carvalho, and Van Dijk-Matip at equivalent stages of their partnerships.
Statistical Dominance Unmatched in Modern Era
Arsenal’s defensive numbers this season defy logic. Opponents haven’t registered a shot on target in consecutive Premier League matches against Nottingham Forest and Fulham—a feat last achieved by Arsenal’s own 2003-04 Invincibles.
In three Champions League fixtures against Olympiacos, Athletic Bilbao, and Atletico Madrid, they’ve kept three clean sheets.
Gabriel’s duel success rate of 67.65% leads Arsenal’s squad, while Saliba sits third at 66.04%. Gabriel has won 46 duels across eight Premier League matches, demonstrating his physical dominance. Saliba’s recovery rate topped the Premier League in 2024/25, winning possession more than any defender while completing 2,409 passes—only Virgil van Dijk managed more.
Since Saliba’s Premier League debut in August 2022, no outfield player in England’s top flight has kept more clean sheets. His first 65 games produced 49 wins, eight draws, eight defeats, with Arsenal conceding just 54 goals—an average of 0.8 per match. That win percentage of 75.4% eclipses any comparable period from Vidic-Ferdinand or Terry-Carvalho.
Tactical Versatility Beyond Historic Partnerships
What separates Saliba-Gabriel from previous great partnerships is their technical security. Ferdinand-Vidic relied on Vidic’s aggression and Ferdinand’s elegance, but neither possessed Saliba’s ball-carrying ability or Gabriel’s attacking threat from set pieces. Gabriel has scored 22 goals for Arsenal—an absurd total for a center-back—making him as dangerous in opposition boxes as his own.
Saliba’s comfort receiving the ball under pressure allows Arsenal to play the highest defensive line in Premier League history. He completed more progressive passes than any defender last season, turning defense into attack with vertical balls that bypass midfield lines. This technical quality enables Arsenal’s territorial dominance—they’re not just defending well, they’re preventing opponents from even attempting attacks.
Their partnership has now started 22 of the last 23 matches, providing consistency that neither Liverpool nor Manchester City currently possess. Gabriel has played 814 minutes across Arsenal’s first 10 matches this season—more than any outfield player—while Saliba has featured in every Premier League minute since returning from injury in 2023.
Omari Hutchinson – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Omari Elijah Giraud-Hutchinson is a professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Omari Hutchinson is a rising star in English football. He joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 9 and has progressed through the ranks to become a key player in the under-18 team. He is a diminutive but agile player with a low centre of gravity, making him difficult to dispossess. His excellent close control and quick feet allow him to dribble past defenders with ease, and he has a keen eye for a pass.
Hutchinson’s versatility also makes him an asset to the team, as he can play in a variety of positions across midfield and attack. His performances have earned him comparisons to former Arsenal starlet Jack Wilshere, and many believe he has the potential to follow in his footsteps and become a regular in the first team.
Omari Hutchinson Net Worth and Salary
The net worth and salary of Omari Hutchinson are not available as of now. While he undoubtedly has the potential to earn a significant amount of money as he progresses in his career, his current net worth is not publicly known. His last known salary is £2,080,000. He has a net worth of $4 million and this includes most of his football earnings.
Omari Hutchinson Club Career
Omari Hutchinson is a young footballer who has had an eventful journey in his early career. He began his footballing journey with Chelsea in 2008, where he spent four years in the academy before moving on to Charlton Athletic in 2012. After impressing in a game against Arsenal, he caught the attention of Arsenal scouts but failed to secure a deal after a trial.
Hutchinson then took a year-long break from academy football to play futsal before rejoining Arsenal at the under-12 level. Despite not having a professional contract, Hutchinson’s talent was starting to gain recognition, and he caught the attention of Brazilian football legend Pelé and the F2Freestylers.
In November 2020, Hutchinson signed his first professional contract with Arsenal, and in January 2022, he was named on the bench for the Arsenal senior team for the first time in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. However, he returned to Chelsea in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee. Hutchinson made his professional debut for Chelsea on 5 January 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City.
Hutchinson’s journey has been full of twists and turns, from starting at Chelsea to catching the attention of legendary players and football content creators. He will be an exciting prospect to watch as he continues to develop his skills and career at Chelsea. Omari Hutchinson joined the Nottingham Forest in 2025 on a five-year deal and the deal is valued at £37,500,000.
Omari Hutchinson International Career
Omari Hutchinson was born in England and is of Jamaican descent. He has represented England at the U17s and U19s levels. In May 2022, he was called up to the Jamaica national team and made his unofficial debut in a match against Catalonia, which ended in a 6-0 loss.
However, in November 2022, Hutchinson was asked by Chelsea not to report for international duty with Jamaica so that he could focus on being involved in first-team matches with the club. This was an indication of the high regard that Chelsea has for the young talent.
Hutchinson went on to make his official debut for Jamaica in a 1-0 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on 11 March 2023. It will be interesting to see how his international career develops in the coming years, as he continues to grow as a player at the club and international levels.
Omari Hutchinson Family
Unfortunately, there is no available information regarding the family of the player. It is common for the personal lives of athletes to be kept private, as they often prefer to focus on their careers and maintain a level of privacy. Therefore, it is not uncommon for fans and followers to not have access to personal details such as the family background of their favorite athletes.
Omari Hutchinson Girlfriend
The Winger prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Omari Hutchinson Sponsors and Endorsements
As of 2023, there is no evidence of the player promoting or endorsing any particular brands or companies. However, he has been spotted wearing Puma boots on the field, indicating a possible sponsorship or personal preference for the brand. It is common for professional athletes to have endorsement deals with various companies, but it is also possible for them to choose not to publicly promote any particular brands.
Omari Hutchinson Cars and Tattoos
Omari Hutchinson’s car information is not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Omari Hutchinson has not inked his skin yet.
