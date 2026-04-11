Liverpool Dragon
Gareth Taylor Named on WSL Manager of the Month Shortlist as Liverpool Boss Nominated for March Award After Strong Run of Results
Gareth Taylor is on the shortlist for Manager of the Month in the Barclays Women’s Super League for March. The Liverpool head coach oversaw two victories and a draw in his side’s three games which represents an excellent return during a crucial period of the season.
Taylor has been nominated alongside Sonia Bompastor, Andree Jeglertz, and Renee Slegers for the prize. Voting closes on Monday April 13 at 11am BST which gives supporters plenty of time to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.
Crucial Win Over Leicester City
The Liverpool boss guided his team to a crucial 2-0 defeat of Leicester City during March. This victory was particularly important given the battle at both ends of the WSL table with every point proving vital in the final weeks.
Taylor also oversaw a 3-2 win away at Everton in the Merseyside derby which showcased his tactical acumen. The away victory against local rivals demonstrated Liverpool’s resilience and ability to perform in high pressure situations under his guidance.
Strong Competition for Award
Bompastor has enjoyed success with Chelsea during March while Jeglertz has led Manchester City to impressive results. Meanwhile Slegers has continued Arsenal’s strong form as they push for Champions League qualification which makes this a highly competitive month.
The award recognizes managerial excellence across various aspects including tactics, results and team performance. Taylor’s nomination reflects Liverpool’s improvement under his stewardship during a challenging campaign where consistency has been key.
Fans can cast their vote for Taylor to win the award through the official channels. The winner will be announced after voting closes on Monday morning which promises to be a tight race given the quality of nominees and their respective achievements during March across the division.
Also read: Former Manchester United Defender Abbie McManus Explains Incredible Career Change as Ex Red Devils Star Becomes Firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service
Liverpool Dragon
Liverpool Women Agree Signing of Vivien Endemann as German Forward Set to Join Reds on July 1 Following Contract Expiry at VfL Wolfsburg After Three Seasons
Liverpool Women have reached an agreement for the signing of Vivien Endemann upon the expiry of her contract at VfL Wolfsburg. The 24-year-old forward will officially join the Reds on July 1, following three seasons with the German club, which is absolutely brilliant business.
Endemann has been capped 17 times by Germany at senior level to date and won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Her goals tally for Wolfsburg is currently in the thirties with several strikes coming in the Women’s Champions League.
Part of Team That Lifted German Cup
Endemann was part of the Wolfsburg team that lifted the German cup in 2023/24 which demonstrates her winning mentality at the highest level. The forward had previously spent two years with SGS Essen before her successful spell at Wolfsburg.
She also represented TV Jahn Delmenhorst and SV Meppen earlier in her career. Endemann helped Meppen earn promotion to the Frauen Bundesliga in 2019/20 which showcases her ability to perform in different environments and situations throughout her development.
Strong Addition to Liverpool Attack
The signing represents a major coup for Liverpool Women as they continue building their squad for next season. Endemann brings Champions League experience and international pedigree which will be invaluable for Matt Beard’s side as they push for silverware.
Her goalscoring record at Wolfsburg speaks for itself with the German forward proving she can deliver at the elite level consistently. Liverpool fans will be excited to see Endemann in action when she arrives on July 1 which promises to strengthen their attacking options significantly.
The free transfer also represents smart business from Liverpool who have secured a quality international forward without paying a fee which is frankly excellent recruitment in the current market where experienced players command premium prices.
Also read: Bunny Shaw strikes again as Manchester City Women sink Birmingham City to set up blockbuster Chelsea semi-final
Liverpool Dragon
Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley
Charlton Women have sold over 2000 tickets for Sunday’s massive FA Cup quarter final against Liverpool, making it the biggest crowd for a women’s game at The Valley in over 20 years. The record-breaking attendance will make this one of the most exciting matches in the club’s recent history.
There will be more than just a match going on for fans on the day, as the Fanzone will be open with even more on offer than usual. Being Easter Sunday, there will be plenty of Easter themed fun and games for all the family to get involved in, including free Easter eggs for the first 500 under 18s.
Carla Humphrey Q&A and Signing Session
Fans will also get the chance to meet Charlton Athletic Women’s player Carla Humphrey, who will be taking part in a Q&A and signing session in the Fanzone pregame. This is a brilliant opportunity for supporters to interact with one of the club’s star players ahead of such a crucial fixture.
The FA Cup quarter final represents a huge opportunity for Charlton to reach the semi finals and potentially book a place at Wembley. Liverpool will provide stern opposition, but the record attendance should give the Addicks a massive boost.
Tickets Still Available for Historic Match
Supporters can still purchase tickets for the game, with both standard and premium tickets available after the initial premium tickets sold out. The fact that premium tickets have already gone shows just how much excitement there is around this fixture.
This is exactly the kind of occasion that can help grow the women’s game, with a huge crowd creating an incredible atmosphere at The Valley. Charlton supporters have a chance to be part of history on Easter Sunday.
Also read: Chelsea Face Transfer Battle as Real Madrid Target Niamh Charles in Summer Move After Three Month Injury Absence Ends
Liverpool
Teenage Liverpool Midfielder Returns to Match Action With U21s Nearly Year After ACL Injury Sustained on England Duty
Liverpool midfielder Zara Shaw has hit another milestone in her recovery from injury after appearing for the club’s U21s side on Wednesday afternoon. The 18-year-old played the opening 45 minutes against Sheffield United in Kirkby, marking her return to the pitch nearly a year on from sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury while representing England U19s.
The Scouse midfielder rose through the Reds’ academy system to sign her first professional contract last August, despite being sidelined with a devastating knee injury. To date, she has appeared nine times for Liverpool’s senior team and scored one goal before her layoff.
Long Road Back From Devastating Injury
ACL injuries remain one of the most challenging setbacks in football, typically requiring nine to twelve months of rehabilitation before players can return to competitive action.
Shaw’s return to the pitch represents a huge step forward in her recovery, though the decision to limit her to 45 minutes shows Liverpool are taking a sensible, cautious approach with their young talent.
The 18-year-old will be desperate to force her way back into Gareth Taylor’s first team plans as quickly as possible, but rushing her return could prove disastrous. Liverpool have been extremely careful with Shaw’s rehabilitation, and this U21s appearance is clearly designed to build match fitness gradually.
Critical Period for Liverpool Women
Shaw’s potential return to the senior squad comes at a crucial time for Liverpool, who are currently battling to avoid the relegation playoff at the bottom of the WSL table. The Reds finally recorded their first league win of the season in January, but remain in a precarious position.
Having Shaw available again would provide a significant boost to Taylor’s midfield options during the run-in.
Also read: Liverpool FC Leads New Era of Training to Tackle Matchday Sexism as Anfield Stewards Receive Specialist Education From Her Game Too Ambassador Roopa Vyas
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