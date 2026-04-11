Gareth Taylor Named on WSL Manager of the Month Shortlist as Liverpool Boss Nominated for March Award After Strong Run of Results

Gareth Taylor is on the shortlist for Manager of the Month in the Barclays Women’s Super League for March. The Liverpool head coach oversaw two victories and a draw in his side’s three games which represents an excellent return during a crucial period of the season.

Taylor has been nominated alongside Sonia Bompastor, Andree Jeglertz, and Renee Slegers for the prize. Voting closes on Monday April 13 at 11am BST which gives supporters plenty of time to cast their votes for their preferred candidate.

Gareth Taylor foi indicado ao prêmio de treinador do mês da Super League Feminina em março"



Votar: https://t.co/Ent5hHQ69i



🎨 @BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/fXxjvIKcmj — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) April 10, 2026

Crucial Win Over Leicester City

The Liverpool boss guided his team to a crucial 2-0 defeat of Leicester City during March. This victory was particularly important given the battle at both ends of the WSL table with every point proving vital in the final weeks.

WDW



A 🔝 March means Gareth Taylor is on the shortlist for the @BarclaysWSL Manager of the Month: — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) April 10, 2026

Taylor also oversaw a 3-2 win away at Everton in the Merseyside derby which showcased his tactical acumen. The away victory against local rivals demonstrated Liverpool’s resilience and ability to perform in high pressure situations under his guidance.

Strong Competition for Award

Bompastor has enjoyed success with Chelsea during March while Jeglertz has led Manchester City to impressive results. Meanwhile Slegers has continued Arsenal’s strong form as they push for Champions League qualification which makes this a highly competitive month.

One game at St Helens Stadium away from Wembley.



90 minutes. That’s it.



Gareth Taylor and the girls, make us dream ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5InpzELv9d — LFCW Central (@lfcwcentral) April 6, 2026

The award recognizes managerial excellence across various aspects including tactics, results and team performance. Taylor’s nomination reflects Liverpool’s improvement under his stewardship during a challenging campaign where consistency has been key.

Fans can cast their vote for Taylor to win the award through the official channels. The winner will be announced after voting closes on Monday morning which promises to be a tight race given the quality of nominees and their respective achievements during March across the division.

Also read: Former Manchester United Defender Abbie McManus Explains Incredible Career Change as Ex Red Devils Star Becomes Firefighter for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service