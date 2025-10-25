Dragon Feeds
Gary Neville Wife Emma Hadfield Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Emma Hadfield is famous for being the wife of Manchester United legend Gary Neville. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Considering Emma’s relationship with the media, she is far different from the typical WAG. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been married to an English legend like Gary Neville, barely fans know about her life. However, we have gathered all the information regarding her, so stay tuned to learn everything there is to know about the stunning wife Gary Neville.
Gary Neville has achieved major success at Manchester United. He is now the co-owner of English Football League club Salford City. He even captained the Red Devils into major tournaments. His trophy cabinet is full of silverware like Champions League titles, Premier League trophies, FA Cups, Clubs World Cup etc. That’s why his career and life has attracted a lot of media attention lately. In this article, we will be focusing more on his love life. So follow along!
Emma Hadfield Childhood and Family
Emma was born on March 18, 1980. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Emma Hadfield Education
Emma spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. After that, she went to Middleton College, where she studied Holistic Therapy. There is no information if she pursued another degree.
Emma Hadfield career
Emma used to work as a shop assistant before meeting with Gary Neville, but she left the job later on. Her career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances.
That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has two children who needed looking after. So, Emma took the job of a full-time mother and excelled in it. She is also a very supportive person and has cheered for her husband throughout his career.
Emma Hadfield Net Worth
Emma’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Gary Neville has earned a lot during his playing career. He was a top star at Manchester United, and the club paid him well for his contributions. That’s why his family doesn’t have any financial problems.
Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville relationship
Gary Neville met with his girlfriend sometime before 2004. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, finally, they were spotted together in the streets of Manchester.
The Red Devils legend romantically proposed to his then-girlfriend at his holiday home in Gozo, near Malta. They tied the knot on June 16, 2007, at a lavish wedding ceremony which was attended by all their friends, family members and teammates of Neville.
Even though the pair have remained inseparable since then, they have gone through obstacles. Emma was accused of cheating on his husband when he was on International duty with England. The English beauty refused the rumours and even took legal actions against them.
Emma Hadfield and Gary Neville Children
The couple has two children together. Their daughter, Molly Neville, was born on January 11, 2009. The pair welcomed their second daughter, Sophie Neville, on March 25, 2010. Their two kids have grown up and they are well talented.
Emma Hadfield Social media
Emma is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She doesn’t have an account on popular social platforms. We can’t find many pictures of her. Emma Hadfield doesn’t event share pictures of her with her husband and family .
Arsenal
(Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality
Arsenal‘s players celebrated their stunning 4-0 Champions League demolition of Atletico Madrid with a team-bonding dinner at Pirana, the upscale Mayfair restaurant that’s become London’s celebrity hotspot.
The Wednesday night outing, attended by the entire squad including captain Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Viktor Gyokeres, wasn’t just a celebration—it demonstrated the togetherness driving Arsenal’s treble charge.
Read More: Estevao vs. Max Dowman – Who Will Rule the Premier League in Future?
Leadership Group’s Initiative
What makes this gathering significant is how it originated. Mikel Arteta revealed that Arsenal’s leadership group approached him requesting permission to organize the dinner themselves. “They came to me and said: ‘We’d like to have a dinner together,'” Arteta explained. “I was like: ‘Really? Okay, go. Have fun and enjoy it.'”
The manager’s response speaks volumes about the culture he’s cultivated. Rather than mandating team-building exercises, Arsenal’s senior players proactively sought opportunities to strengthen their bonds. That initiative from within suggests a dressing room united in purpose, not just following instructions from coaching staff.
Championship Teams Build Off-Pitch Chemistry
Arteta emphasized the importance of players wanting to spend time together beyond training. “Playing every three days with international games, they spend so much time together,” he said. “That means they want to spend time with themselves and be sometimes away from the building. I think that’s something really, really positive.”
His enthusiasm for the outing reflects his belief that titles are won through collective spirit as much as tactical brilliance. Arsenal sit three points clear at the Premier League summit with just four goals conceded in eight matches, while their perfect Champions League record positions them as genuine European contenders. This success isn’t coincidental—it’s built on relationships forged both on and off the pitch.
Arteta confirmed more dinners would be welcomed if organized properly: “Ask the leadership group if there will be more dinners. If the time is right and they behave the way they do it, there’s no problem.” His trust in the squad’s maturity allows them freedom to manage their own bonding, a privilege earned through professional conduct.
Pirana: Where Arsenal Celebrated
The choice of venue adds context to the celebration. Pirana in Mayfair has become London’s go-to destination for high-profile gatherings, offering Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine in lavishly moody surroundings. The restaurant’s club-style atmosphere with live music provided the perfect setting for Arsenal’s squad to unwind after their European triumph.
Paparazzi captured the players exiting the venue in sharp casual wear—oversized hoodies, leather jackets, and designer fits—with Saka’s animated waves and broad smiles contrasting sharply with their on-field intensity 24 hours earlier.
Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Fulham: Leandro Trossard Ends Craven Cottage Curse With Scrappy Winner
Arsenal
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their three-point lead at the Premier League summit. The Gunners come into this fixture flying high after demolishing Atletico Madrid 4-0 in midweek, while Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have lost momentum following their impressive early-season form.
Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli
Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Munoz, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Wharton, Lerma; Sarr, Eze, Nketiah; Mateta
Arsenal’s Injury Updates
Gabriel Magalhaes is the major doubt for Sunday’s fixture after being substituted against Atletico Madrid as a precautionary measure. Mikel Arteta indicated the Brazilian defender felt discomfort, though the decision to withdraw him was to protect against further issues rather than serious injury. Cristhian Mosquera could deputize if Gabriel isn’t risked.
Captain Martin Odegaard remains out for another six weeks with his MCL knee injury, continuing his frustrating season of recurring setbacks. Noni Madueke is still targeting early November for his return from the knee problem sustained against Manchester City, ruling him out of this clash.
Kai Havertz continues rehabilitation from knee surgery with no concrete return date established, though late November appears realistic. Gabriel Jesus is progressing in his ACL recovery but won’t feature until January at the earliest.
The positive news is that Piero Hincapie has overcome his groin issue and could feature, while both Ben White and Martin Zubimendi are fully fit after brief training concerns last week.
Crystal Palace’s Clean Bill of Health
Oliver Glasner confirmed that all his players returned safely from the international break with no fresh injury concerns. The manager stated a week back: “All players are fit. All are available. We have no injuries at the moment, so fingers crossed that this stays.”
Fifteen Palace players were called up for international duty, with Jean-Philippe Mateta earning his first start for France and scoring. The Eagles have benefited from their squad’s fitness, with only long-term absentees Chadi Riad (knee, late November expected return) and Cheick Doucouré (knee, early November) unavailable.
Eddie Nketiah is available to face his former club for the first time, while Eberechi Eze returns to the Emirates where he spent time in Arsenal’s youth system before being released at 13.
Palace’s Recent Form Concerns
Crystal Palace were the Premier League’s form team through September, embarking on a 19-match unbeaten run that included winning the FA Cup—their first major trophy in club history—and the Community Shield. That streak came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton on matchday seven.
Since then, Palace haven’t won in their last three matches across all competitions. They drew 3-3 with Bournemouth despite leading 3-0, before suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League. These results suggest cracks appearing in their impressive early-season form.
However, their attacking statistics remain elite. Palace lead the Premier League for shots on target (43), expected goals (17.4) and big chances created (33) this season. The problem is conversion—they’re underperforming their xG by the biggest margin in the league (-5.4) and have missed more big chances (22) than any other team.
Jean-Philippe Mateta has been their standout performer with a hat-trick against Bournemouth, taking his tally to five goals in eight Premier League matches. Eight of his last nine league goals have been scored in London, making him particularly dangerous in derby fixtures.
Head-to-Head History
Arsenal have won five of their last six Premier League meetings with Palace, though the exception was a frustrating 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season where the Gunners dominated possession but couldn’t convert superiority into victory.
Palace’s record at the Emirates is poor—they’ve won just once in their last 14 away league games against Arsenal (D5 L8), with that sole victory coming in April 2019 under Roy Hodgson. Arsenal have lost just two of their 70 home Premier League matches when starting the day top of the table, losing to Hull City in September 2008 and Manchester City in February 2023.
Leandro Trossard has scored in each of his last two Premier League starts against Palace and has never ended on the losing side when scoring for Arsenal in the competition (21 games, W17 D4).
Tactical Battle
Glasner typically sets up Palace in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3, emphasizing quick transitions and exploiting spaces behind high defensive lines. Their pace on the counter, particularly through Nketiah and Mateta, poses threats if Arsenal commit too many bodies forward.
Arsenal’s defensive record remains extraordinary. Across their last three matches in all competitions, they’ve conceded just one shot on target in five hours and two minutes of game time—against West Ham (0), Fulham (0) and Atletico Madrid (1). This defensive solidity provides the platform for their title challenge.
Without Odegaard’s creativity, Arsenal have distributed goals across multiple players. No team has had more different scorers (nine, level with Brighton) in the Premier League this season. Viktor Gyokeres ended his eight-match drought with a brace against Atletico and will be desperate to carry that momentum into domestic competition.
The key battle will be Arsenal’s high line versus Palace’s pace on the break. If Arsenal control possession and pin Palace back, their set-piece threat from Gabriel (if fit) and Declan Rice’s delivery becomes decisive. If Palace can spring counterattacks, Nketiah’s knowledge of Arsenal’s defensive patterns could prove valuable.
The Stakes
Arsenal sit three points clear of Manchester City at the summit with nine matches played. Dropping points at home against a Palace side that’s lost momentum would invite unnecessary pressure from their title rivals.
For Palace, sitting sixth with 14 points, a victory at the Emirates would signal their credentials as genuine European contenders rather than early-season overachievers. Their FA Cup triumph already guarantees Europa League football next season, but they harbor ambitions of finishing in the top six.
Thomas Bramall will referee his first-ever Arsenal senior match, though he’s officiated six Crystal Palace games where the Eagles remain unbeaten. Chris Kavanagh, who famously sent off Declan Rice for kicking the ball away against Brighton last season, is on VAR duty.
Kick-off: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 26th, 2025
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League (UK) | Peacock (USA)
Read More: Not Martinelli – Why This Impressive Dribbler From Arsenal Is Becoming Arteta’s Favorite Clutch Player
Paulo Gazzaniga – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Paulo Gazzaniga is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Spanish club Girona and in this blog, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Paulo Dino Gazzaniga, an Argentine goalkeeper, has experienced a football career characterized by tenacity and travel. His voyage is similar to his early 15-year-old departure from Argentina to enrol in Valencia’s youth program in Spain. Throughout his professional career, Gazzaniga played for a number of teams, including Fulham, Girona, Rayo Vallecano, Gillingham, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur.
Notably, on November 20, 2018, he made his debut for Argentina on the international scene in a friendly match against Mexico, exhibiting his goalkeeping skills worldwide. Gazzaniga is currently a player for Girona in La Liga, where he leaves a lasting impression between the posts. He earns a salary of £9,048,000 at Girona. He is one of the richest players of the league.
Paulo Gazzaniga’s Net Worth and Salary
Girona’s custodian, Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga, earns £24,000 a week (£1,248,000 a year) to guard the goalpost. Gazzaniga’s £9,048,000 net worth and his June 30, 2025 commitment show how important he is to the team. His impressive market value of €3,000,000 indicates his expertise and experience, making him a valuable asset in the fast-paced world of football, where his efforts are valued for more than simply money.
Paulo Gazzaniga Club Career
The trajectory of Paulo Dino Gazzaniga’s career with the club bears witness to his steadfast commitment and adaptability as a stopper. Gazzaniga left his Argentine birthplace in 2007 at the age of fifteen to play football in Spain, joining Valencia’s youth setup. But he left Valencia in 2011 without making a first-team appearance. Gazzaniga, unfazed, accepted a fresh challenge and in July 2011 agreed to a two-year contract with Gillingham, a League Two team.
His remarkable displays attracted Southampton’s attention in the Premier League, which resulted in a significant transfer in July 2012. Memorable moments from Gazzaniga’s time with Southampton include his league debut in a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa. He signed a new four-year contract in 2015, although he covered key keepers like Fraser Forster, Artur Boruc, and Kelvin Davis. A 2016–17 loan stint with Rayo Vallecano gave him invaluable experience.
Gazzaniga joined Tottenham Hotspur in August 2017 after being lured in by his former Southampton manager, Mauricio Pochettino. He is now Spurs’ backup goalkeeper due to his outstanding performances. After a 2021 loan to Elche, Gazzaniga returned to Tottenham and left again. A new chapter was started when he moved to Fulham in 2021. He then went on loan to Girona in 2022–2023 before signing a two-year contract with the Spanish team permanently in June 2023. Gazzaniga’s influential path through the football environment is still defined by his persistence and versatility. He scored an own goal in the inaugural European match which resulted in a defeat. But he saved three penalty kicks in another game against Athletic Bilbao.
Paulo Gazzaniga International Career
Paulo Dino Gazzaniga made his debut for Argentina on the international scene on November 20, 2018, during a friendly match against Mexico. Gazzaniga, who came on as a substitute for Gerónimo Rulli in the 59th minute, was instrumental in helping Argentina win 2-0 and preserve a clean sheet. As a capable and dependable goalie, he demonstrated his talent and helped the national team succeed at this momentous juncture in his career.
Paulo Gazzaniga Family
Paulo Gazzaniga was born in Murphy, Santa Fe, on January 2, 1992, and comes from a football-loving family. Both his brother Gianfranco, a custodian at Racing de Ferrol, and father Daniel Gazzaniga are passionate about the beautiful game. It’s interesting to note that Gazzaniga and Mauricio Pochettino, who would become his manager, grew up in the same little village in Argentina. Although his mother’s identity is still unknown, the goalie’s family history is enhanced by shared hometown roots and football ties.
Paulo Gazzaniga’s Girlfriend
Paulo is rumored to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. He will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
Paulo Gazzaniga Sponsors and Endorsements
Paulo Gazzaniga proudly wears Adidas apparel on the pitch as part of his connection with the company. The goalie doesn’t just promote Adidas on the field; he uses the brand’s items religiously when playing and shares it on social media. Gazzaniga’s collaboration with Adidas showcases a connection between style and performance in both his on-field and off-field personas.
Paulo Gazzaniga Cars and Tattoos
The talented goalie Paulo Gazzaniga chooses a canvas devoid of tattoos, preferring minimalism to body art. Gazzaniga combines style and performance when driving a Range Rover Sport SVR. The football player strikes a harmonious balance between the demanding demands of professional athletics and an elegant off-field living with his modest personal style and belongings.
