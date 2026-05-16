Gemma Bonner Writes Emotional Farewell Letter to Liverpool Women Supporters After Nine Years and 186 WSL Appearances

Gemma Bonner has said goodbye to Liverpool FC Women in the most fitting way possible, with a heartfelt open letter to supporters ahead of Saturday’s final WSL fixture of the season against Arsenal at Anfield. It is the kind of farewell the defender fully deserves after a career at the club that most players could only dream of.

"There are no words to express how proud I am" ❤️



Gemma Bonner has penned a personal farewell message to you, Reds ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GVQIdwvgzS — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 15, 2026

Bonner captained Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014 during her first spell at the club before returning in January 2023 to help the team re-establish themselves in the top flight. She leaves as the all-time leading appearance maker for Liverpool in the WSL era, having played 186 games across two spells spanning nine years.

O Liverpool confirmou a saída de Gemma Bonner e Gemma Evans ao final da temporada 2025-26.



🎨 @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/IXo4Utc216 — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) May 15, 2026

A Letter That Says Everything About Who She Is

The letter Bonner wrote is not the work of a footballer going through the motions of a farewell. It is genuine, considered and full of the kind of honesty that has defined her throughout her career.

186 appearances to date across two spells. Captain for our back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014. From a little girl with a dream to a Liverpool legend.



An emotional farewell message from @gembon23 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cr8ps1HbOn — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 15, 2026

She spoke about what it meant to captain this club, to lift two WSL titles, to play in the Champions League and to represent a city and a fanbase she has loved her entire life. She also acknowledged the painful moments, pointing specifically to the grief of losing Matt Beard this past season as one of the most difficult periods she has had to navigate.

A Legacy That Will Not Be Forgotten Quickly

186 appearances. Two league titles. A record as Liverpool’s most capped WSL player. Bonner has earned every bit of the send-off she will receive at Anfield on Saturday.

A true Reds legend and our all-time leading appearance maker in the WSL era.



Thank you, @gembon23 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tMl4a4LmeB — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 15, 2026

What Comes Next

Bonner was careful not to close the door entirely on Liverpool, expressing a genuine hope that she can return to the club in some capacity in the future. That feels right. Some players are just too important to a club to ever fully leave it behind.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans will leave Liverpool FC Women at the end of the 2025/26 season.



Bonner departs as a club legend and Liverpool’s all-time leading appearance maker in the WSL era with 186 games across two spells, while Evans leaves after two seasons and 38… pic.twitter.com/C5KDYYF5c3 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 15, 2026

Also read: Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean Win Liverpool Women’s End of Season Awards Ahead of Final Day Clash With Arsenal at Anfield