Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans Given Guard of Honour at Anfield as Liverpool FC Women Say Farewell to Two Servants of the Club

Liverpool FC Women brought the curtain down on their 2025/26 WSL season on Friday with a 1-3 home defeat to Arsenal, but the result almost felt secondary to what happened around the match. Both Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans were honoured with a guard of honour before kick-off, a moment that felt entirely right for two players who gave everything for this club.

"I am just extremely proud of what I’ve achieved and it's an incredible club to be a part of, I don't think I can say much more for how much love I've got for this club." — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 17, 2026

Bonner leaves as Liverpool’s all-time leading appearance maker in the WSL era with 187 games across two spells, having first arrived back in 2012.

She captained the club to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014, returned in 2023 to help re-establish them in the top flight, and spent her final season navigating injuries while still showing up for her teammates every single day. That is the definition of a club legend and Liverpool should treat her like one.

What Evans Brought to the Club

Evans joined at the start of 2024/25 and made 27 league appearances across two seasons, operating across the backline with the kind of calm professionalism that is genuinely hard to replace. Gareth Taylor was vocal about her influence both on the pitch and inside the dressing room, and that speaks volumes about the type of player and person she is.

An emotional one 🥹



Thank you for your unwavering support today and throughout this season, Reds ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BH2OWVuXss — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 16, 2026

Bonner’s Emotional Farewell Letter

Bonner released an open letter to supporters that was as sincere as anything you will read in football. She touched on the grief of losing Matt Beard this season, the joy of the title victories, and her hope of returning to the club in some capacity in the future. It did not read like a PR exercise. It read like someone who genuinely loves Liverpool Football Club.

"There are no words to express how proud I am" ❤️



Gemma Bonner has penned a personal farewell message to you, Reds ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GVQIdwvgzS — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 15, 2026

What Comes Next

Retirement feels likely for Bonner given her age and recent injury history. Evans will probably seek regular playing time elsewhere. Both deserve whatever comes next.

A top professional and brilliant servant to the club.



Thank you for your positive impact both on and off the pitch, @GemmaEvans19 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ev6bPXMBgz — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 16, 2026

Also read: Gemma Bonner Writes Emotional Farewell Letter to Liverpool Women Supporters After Nine Years and 186 WSL Appearances