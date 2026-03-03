Bayern Munich
Georgia Stanway Gives Update on Future, Post Bayern Munich Amidst Arsenal Rumours as England Midfielder Says She is Very Close to Announcing New Club
England midfielder Georgia Stanway has given more details about her plans after she leaves Bayern Munich this summer. The 27 year old has spent four years in Germany and is now linked with a move back to the Barclays Women’s Super League, having announced her intention to depart the Frauenbundesliga at the end of her contract.
Ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with Ukraine in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon, Stanway said she was very close to announcing her new club. “I’m very close. I’ve had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina, and you’ll find out sooner or later,” she told journalists.
Enjoyed Successful Seven Year Stint at City
Stanway enjoyed a successful seven year stint at Manchester City before joining Bayern, but she has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal this year. The Gunners are believed to be front runners for her signature as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season.
Stanway also reflected on how much she had enjoyed her time at Bayern and how challenging it had been to make the decision to leave. “It was really difficult. I’ve absolutely loved my time at Bayern. Honestly, joining the club has probably been one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. From the moment I got there, it felt like home.”
Never Want to Get Over It
The England international continued, “It was a really difficult decision to tell them that I wasn’t going to be re-signing, and that’s because I still love it there. I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I want to always have good memories at Bayern. I never want to get to the point where I’m not enjoying something, or I’m a little bit over it.”
Bayern face Manchester United in the quarter finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League later this month, with Stanway hoping to end her German adventure on a high note.
West Ham WFC Sign Norway International From Bayern Munich WFC as Experienced Defender Becomes Fourth January Signing for Struggling Hammers
West Ham have signed Norway international Tuva Hansen from Bayern Munich as Rita Guarino continues to strengthen her struggling squad. The 28-year-old defender switches to the Women’s Super League, having won three consecutive Frauen Bundesliga titles in Germany and played in the Champions League.
With 60 international caps, Hansen has also represented her country at the World Cup and Euros. This is exactly the kind of experienced, winning mentality player West Ham desperately needs as they battle relegation from the WSL. Hansen is the Hammers’ fourth signing of this month’s transfer window, following Estelle Cascarino, Ria Bose, and Anna Josendal.
Leadership Qualities and Winning Mentality
Club head coach Guarino praised Hansen’s qualities. “Tuva has been a key player for her previous club and the national team over many years, and I’m sure she will be a real asset for this group. She will bring leadership qualities, versatility and game management both in and out of possession.”
This is smart recruitment from West Ham, who sit second bottom of the WSL table with just five points from 13 matches. Adding a player with Hansen’s pedigree and experience could be crucial to their survival hopes.
Three Bundesliga Titles Before WSL Switch
Hansen moved to Bayern Munich in January 2023 after claiming two Toppserien league titles in Norway with SK Brann. She has been a key part of Bayern’s dominance in Germany over the past three years, winning the Bundesliga in each of her seasons at the club.
“The WSL has grown a lot over the last couple of years so I’m excited by the challenge and to test myself against the best teams in the world,” Hansen said. Neither the length of the deal nor any transfer fee were announced, but this signing represents a major coup for West Ham in their fight for survival.
Georgia Stanway Awarded Freedom of Hometown Barrow as Lioness Returns to Roots
Georgia Stanway received the freedom of her hometown Barrow on December 24, the highest civic honour the town council could bestow.
The 26-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder was presented with the award by Mayor Frederick Chatfield and Mayoress Elizabeth Chatfield at a ceremony combining formality with genuine celebration. The honour grants Stanway the symbolic right to march through town with drums beating and colours flying, a rare distinction recognising her global impact and grassroots commitment.
From Local Pitches to World Domination
Stanway’s journey from Furness Rovers boys team to European champion embodies perseverance. She played with boys until age 13 before joining Blackburn Rovers youth. At 16, she moved to Manchester City with host parents, sacrificing normal teenage life.
Seven years later, she transferred to Bayern Munich and won three consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga titles. Her England career spans two Euro victories, winning in 2022 and retaining the crown at the 2025 final against Spain on penalties. She scored the 2022 quarter-final winner against Spain. Her 84 caps and 24 goals make her a Lioness icon.
The Mural and the Message
Returning to Barrow for Christmas, Stanway discovered a massive mural overlooking the town’s football stadium. She called seeing her name on people’s shirts unbelievable and surreal. Never in a million moments did she expect grassroots recognition at this level.
The mayor emphasised her inspiration value for local youth. Georgia remains the ultimate role model proving every girl and boy in Furness that there’s no limit achievable through hard work and determination. By returning to her roots, she proves possibility.
Supporting the Next Generation
Stanway committed to continuing to inspire and support the next generation. After Christmas with family, she spoke about enjoying her football while maintaining consistency on pitch. Her involvement with local junior football initiatives demonstrates genuine commitment beyond headlines. The freedom award signifies more than accolade.
It represents a town reclaiming one of its own. It represents young players seeing that Barrow born talent can reach the world’s pinnacle. It represents legacy cemented forever in the community that shaped her.
Bayern Munich star Lea Schuller’s emotional breakdown hints where she might be headed next
Lea Schuller was visibly tearful after Bayern Munich‘ s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on December 23, signalling what appeared to be an emotional farewell.
The 28-year-old German forward was sidelined through illness but stood to applaud travelling supporters, hugged teammates, and walked off the pitch fighting back tears. It looked like goodbye. Multiple reports suggest it was.
Lea Schuller’s Tearful Bayern Goodbye Points to Manchester United Move in January
Schuller has been a Bayern pillar since 2020. 102 goals in 177 appearances, four consecutive Bundesliga titles, two Supercoppa trophies, DFB player of the year in 2022. She’s earned 82 caps for Germany with 54 international goals. Lately though, she’s been benched.
In Bayern’s last four games, she played just 41 minutes from a possible 360. She sat out against Frankfurt’s 5-0 demolition.
She watched Valerenga from the bench when Bayern needed goal glut. Manager José Barcala moved on. Her contract expires next summer, but Bayern accepted a winter exit.
Manchester United’s Statement
Marc Skinner wants four signings in January. He needs a frontline boost badly. Schuller ticks every box: elite finishing, international experience, Champions League pedigree. United sit third in the WSL, fighting Chelsea and City. Schuller would immediately strengthen them, especially with Celin Bizet pregnant and depth stretched.
Swedish defender Hanna Lundkvist completes the January double. The 23-year-old’s San Diego Wave contract expired. She’s a free agent. PSG and Tottenham are interested, but United are the likely landing spot.
Lundkvist reunites with Anna Sandberg, Fridolina Rolfo, and Julia Olme at Old Trafford.
Why It Works
Schuller needs playing time to rebuild her Germany standing. Selina Cerci and Giovanna Hoffmann have overtaken her. United offers Champions League football, a prestigious club, and guaranteed starts. For Schuller, it’s a reset. For United, it’s a statement of ambition. Bayern get fee. Everyone moves forward.
