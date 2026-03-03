Georgia Stanway Gives Update on Future, Post Bayern Munich Amidst Arsenal Rumours as England Midfielder Says She is Very Close to Announcing New Club

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has given more details about her plans after she leaves Bayern Munich this summer. The 27 year old has spent four years in Germany and is now linked with a move back to the Barclays Women’s Super League, having announced her intention to depart the Frauenbundesliga at the end of her contract.

Ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with Ukraine in Turkey on Tuesday afternoon, Stanway said she was very close to announcing her new club. “I’m very close. I’ve had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina, and you’ll find out sooner or later,” she told journalists.

Enjoyed Successful Seven Year Stint at City

Stanway enjoyed a successful seven year stint at Manchester City before joining Bayern, but she has been repeatedly linked with Arsenal this year. The Gunners are believed to be front runners for her signature as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of next season.

Stanway also reflected on how much she had enjoyed her time at Bayern and how challenging it had been to make the decision to leave. “It was really difficult. I’ve absolutely loved my time at Bayern. Honestly, joining the club has probably been one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. From the moment I got there, it felt like home.”

Never Want to Get Over It

The England international continued, “It was a really difficult decision to tell them that I wasn’t going to be re-signing, and that’s because I still love it there. I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I want to always have good memories at Bayern. I never want to get to the point where I’m not enjoying something, or I’m a little bit over it.”

Bayern face Manchester United in the quarter finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League later this month, with Stanway hoping to end her German adventure on a high note.

