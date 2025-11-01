Dragon Feeds
Mirella Pereira – Georginio Wijnaldum Girlfriend, her Family and more
Mirella Pereira is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Ettifaq star Georginio Wijnaldum. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Mirella Pereira is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous PSG star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.
After spending a successful spell with Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021. The move hasn’t been very emphatic so far as the Dutchman hasn’t gotten many opportunities to feature for the team. However, his personal life remains top-notch as he is spending quality time with his girlfriend Mirella Pereira.
Mirella Pereira Childhood and Family
Mirella was born on June 18, 1994. We don’t know where she was born as there is no information. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know where she was born suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.
As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.
We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Georginio Wijnaldum.
Mirella Pereira Education
Mirella studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualifications. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built an online presence by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is self-taught or learned it in college.
Mirella Pereira career
Mirella is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, she takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.
Mirella is also the biggest supporter of Georginio Wijnaldum. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, she cheers up Wijnaldum's mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.
Mirella Pereira Net Worth
Mirella’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.
Wijnaldum earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Only his earnings are significant enough to take care of his daily needs and wants.
Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Relationship
Georginio Wijnaldum met with his girlfriend in 2017. The PSG star was going through heartbreak after being separated from his long-term relationship with Virginia Braaf. But, Mirella kept faith in Wijnaldum and supported him massively.
The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Mirella followed her partner to England and Paris. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the special news could arrive soon.
Mirella Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum Children
The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Jacián Emile, was born in September 2017. Mirella gave birth to their second child, a son, Julián Emilio Wijnaldum, in April 2020.
Mirella Pereira Social media
Mirella has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Wijnaldum came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of herself. The content she shares suggests that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Most of her posts are her pictures as she does not share her boyfriend’s pictures on her handle.
Maxwel Cornet Net Worth and Salary
When the Ivorian footballer Maxwel joined the English club West Ham, his salary and net worth gradually increased. The current net worth of Maxwel is estimated at 24 million Euros. The market value of the Ivorian footballer is 15 million Euros as of 2026 by Transfermarkt. He has been earning £64,000 per week as a member of the English club West Ham United.
Maxwel Cornet Club Career
Maxwel made his debut for Metz in the third tier of French football in 2012. He signed for Ligue 1 club Lyon in 2015 and made his league debut against his former club Metz on 25 January 2015. He scored his first goal for Lyon on 23 October 2015 as an 89th-minute substitute in a 3-0 home win over Toulouse.
In January 2020, Cornet was tested at the left-back position by Lyon’s coach Rudi Garcia and became the club’s starting left-back for the rest of the season. He scored a goal against Manchester City in the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals which Lyon won 3–1 and progressed to the semi-finals.
On 29 August 2021, Cornet signed for Premier League club Burnley for a €15 million fee on a five-year deal. He made his Burnley debut as a substitute in a 1–0 defeat against Arsenal on 18 September, replacing Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson in a 2–2 draw against Leicester City on 25 September. He finished the season as the team’s top scorer with nine goals in 26 appearances. On 5 August 2022, Cornet joined West Ham United for an undisclosed fee from Burnley.
Maxwel Cornet International Career
Maxwel Cornet represents the Ivory Coast national football team at the international level. He made his debut for the team in a friendly match against Angola in November 2015. Since then, he has become a regular member of the squad and has been a key player for the team in several tournaments.
Cornet has represented Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations, including the 2017 edition, where he scored two goals in four appearances. He also played in the 2019 edition, where he helped Ivory Coast reach the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Algeria.
In addition to the African Cup of Nations, Cornet has also played in the World Cup qualifiers for Ivory Coast. He scored his first international goal for Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier against Mali in October 2017. He has since gone on to score several more goals for his country.
Overall, Cornet has been an important player for Ivory Coast and is considered one of the team’s most promising talents. He is expected to play a key role for the team in future tournaments.
Maxwel Cornet family
Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet was born on 27 September 1996, Ivory Coast. His father made them fly over to the ivory coast from France in order to make him play football. There are no more details about Cornet.
Maxwel Cornet Wife – Melissa Cornet
Maxwel Cornet married Melissa and has been leading a happy life together since. The couple was blessed with three sons and Cornet has been spotted spending some quality time with them.
Maxwel Cornet Sponsors and Endorsements
The talented Ivorian footballer has no sponsors as of 2022. But for his standards and talent, he might get sponsorship soon. The player has not been seen endorsing any brands on his social media account.
Maxwel Cornet Cars and Tattoos
The player has not been spotted driving any cars in the streets of Ivory Coast. But it is certain that the player might have some good collections of cars in his garage. Maxwel has a tattoo of a wildcat on his left back, and an elephant on his right arm.
Patricia Magana Childhood and Family
Patricia was born in 1991. The Spanish beauty doesn’t envy the online stardom and mostly keeps herself away from the media. That’s why there is not much information available about her family on public platforms. We believe her parents did their best to ensure a comfortable childhood for Patricia.
We are currently unsure whether she has any siblings. Patricia understood the complexities of life from an early age. Even though she tries to improve herself every passing day, the ethics and values taught by her parents laid the foundation of her character. We are on the lookout for more information about her family. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Pedro Rodriguez.
Patricia Magana Education
Patricia studied at a local high school in Spain. She was a brilliant student and used to give her best in exams. She hasn’t revealed where she enrolled for higher education. We couldn’t confirm whether she went to college.
Patricia Magana career
Patricia is a manager in a luxury restaurant in London. But that’s not the role she started in the initial days of her career. The Spanish beauty used to be a flight stewardess before moving to London. Her career goals were very clear from a young age. After completing courses on personal training, she joined a renowned flight company in Spain.
Patricia Magana Net Worth
Patricia is pretty concerned about her privacy. So she doesn’t share her earning information with the public. Failing to retrieve the exact numbers of her yearly wages, we could not calculate her net worth. However, we believe Patricia earns a handsome figure from her trainer role; hence she is financially stable.
Patricia Magana and Pedro relationship
Pedro was first snapped kissing his girlfriend in September 2017 in central London. The pictures got viral as the Spanish star was married at that time, but his marriage eventually broke following such an event. Pedro was playing with Chelsea at that time and Patricia was in the initial years of her managerial career.
We currently don’t know how they met. But, we believe they were equally impressed with one another’s passion. After a few dates together, the duo was madly in love. After Pedro’s divorce, they started living together and became the biggest supporters of each other.
The road to their relationship success wasn’t easy, but having an understanding and supportive partner helped them tackle failures. The couple remains inseparable to this day.
Patricia Magana and Pedro Children
Patricia Magana and Pedro Rodriguez have a son named Marc. There is no information about their son and even the couple don’t share pictures of Marc. In one of the available pictures, they have hidden the face of Marc.
Patricia Magana Social media
Patricia doesn’t have any significant presence on social media. She is a busy person and doesn’t get much free time. But whenever she does get some time for herself, she spends her free time hanging out with her friends and family. We couldn’t find social media accounts of her. There are not many pictures of Patricia and her husband .
Arsenal‘s newest signing Martin Zubimendi has captured headlines for his tactical brilliance and Euro 2024 heroics, but the Spanish midfielder’s personal story reveals a grounded individual whose values and family ties have shaped his remarkable career trajectory.
Personal Life and Relationships
The youngster remains notably private about his romantic life, with no confirmed information about a girlfriend or spouse as of 2025. He is currently single and has not publicly disclosed any details about personal relationships, preferring to maintain focus on his football career rather than court media attention outside the sport. As of 2025, he is not in any relationship. He is focusing on shaping his football career.
Family Background and Support System
His close relationship with his parents and siblings has always been a source of strength, providing him with a solid support system as he navigates the pressures of professional football. The midfielder’s family has been instrumental in his development, offering stability during his rise through Real Sociedad‘s youth ranks to international stardom.
Zubimendi’s decision to turn down Liverpool’s advances in summer 2024 was influenced by family considerations, demonstrating how his personal values and family bonds continue to influence major career decisions. This commitment to family has been a defining characteristic throughout his journey.
His parents, while maintaining privacy themselves, have been supportive of his career progression from his early days at Real Sociedad’s academy. The family’s Basque heritage has clearly influenced Zubimendi’s strong connection to his regional identity and club loyalty.
Career Highlights and Personal Milestones
The Making of a Professional
Zubimendi made his La Liga debut on 28 April 2019, coming on as a late substitute for Rubén Pardo in a 2–1 home win over Getafe. He has made 180 appearances for Real Sociedad in La Liga, scoring 5 goals, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most consistent defensive midfielders.
A Spanish international, Zubimendi started all five games in the 2020 Olympic Games as Spain claimed silver in Tokyo and has gone on to make 19 senior appearances for La Roja, winning the 2023 UEFA Nations League as well as helping his country defeat England 2-1 to win Euro 2024.
Read More: The Stunning Goal-Scoring Progression of Viktor Gyokeres: From Championship Striker to Elite European Goalscorer
The Arsenal Chapter
Zubimendi joined Arsenal for a fee of €65m (£56.1m) after they negotiated a fee higher than his release clause to be able to pay in instalments. The midfielder has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, explaining it was “the move I was looking for”.
Zubimendi also snubbed Liverpool in the summer of 2024, showing his selective approach to career moves. His decision to join Arsenal reflects both sporting ambition and personal readiness for a new challenge after years of loyalty to his hometown club.
The midfielder’s journey from a quiet San Sebastián youth to Arsenal’s marquee signing demonstrates how personal values, family support, and professional dedication can coexist. His story resonates beyond football, showing how maintaining authenticity and strong personal relationships can complement rather than hinder professional success.
As Zubimendi begins his Premier League journey, his grounded personality and strong family foundation suggest he’s well-equipped to handle the pressures of English football while remaining true to the values that shaped his remarkable rise.
