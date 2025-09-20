Gianluigi Donnarumma Girlfriend Alessia Elefante Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

From the streets of Fuenlabrada to captivating crowds in the Metropolitan Stadium, Fernando Torres has come a long way. Playing his heart out from a very young age, he soon got into the Atletico Madrid academy. Then started the untold story of El Nino, who consistently competed at the highest level, moving between elite clubs. The Spanish talisman has lived his dream, scoring total of 263 goals in his long career. Torres has won many trophies, such as the Europa League, Champions League, European Championship and the prestigious FIFA World Cup.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Fernando Torres Age 40 Nationality Spanish Birthplace Fuenlabrada, Madrid, Spain Date of Birth 20 March 1984 Height 6 ft 1 inches (1.86 m) Star Sign Pisces Position Forward Clubs Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan, Sagan Tosu Net Worth $104 million

Fernando Torres | Early Life and Family

Hailing from Fuenlabrada, a small city in Madrid, Fernando Torres was born on March 20, 1984. Torres was born to José Torres and Flori Sanz; however, he was not the only child in the family. Torres had two siblings named Israel and Mari Paz. Fernando Torres is currently married to Olalla Dominguez Liste. They both tied their bonds in 2009 and currently have a daughter whose name is Nora and a son whose name is Leo.

Torres initially used to play as a goalkeeper, but by the age of 7, he switched his position to that of a striker. At the age of 8, Torres’ family moved to Estorde, Galicia. Along with Torres, Torres’ father and his grandfather were both proud supporters of Atletico Madrid.

By the age of 10, his gameplay had been much better than that of his peers. During that time, he played for the “Rayo 13,” where his incredible goal-scoring prowess was seen. Torres went on to score 55 goals in a single season. Following the record-breaking season, he was given a chance at the Atlético Madrid young club.

By 1998, he had become an integral part of the team, where he won his first trophy as an Atlético Madrid player. He also participated in the Nike Cup in the following season, as Atlético Madrid won the Cup. His impressive performances did not go unnoticed, as Atlético Madrid gave him his first professional contract in 1999.

Fernando Torres | Club Career

Atletico Madrid

The story of the great Fernando Torres began on May 27th, 2001, when he made his professional debut at the mere age of 17 for the Madrid side. Just a week later, Torres registered his name on the scoresheet for the first time in his career, scoring against Albacete. His contribution was not limited to scoring, as he helped Atletico Madrid secure a promotion. Following the years, Torres went on to solidify his position up at the front and became the main man to lead the attack. 2001/02 was not a season to remember for the Spaniard, as he was only able to score six goals in 36 matches; however, Atletico were able to make their way to La Liga.

17-year-old Fernando Torres scores his first-ever goal for Atletico Madrid against Albacete back in 2001.



One of the greatest Atletico youth graduates ever and one of the most complete strikers in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/ciiO2UKQQo — Football Talent Scout – Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) April 9, 2020

The 2002–03 season is regarded as the breakthrough season for Torres. He became a starter for the team, and that season he went on to find the net 13 times in his 29 appearances. The prolific goal-scoring form of the Spaniard saw him become one of the hottest prospects in Spain. Remarkably, at just 19 years of age, Torres was given the captain’s armband by the manager. In 2004/05, Torres continued his terrific goal-scoring form, scoring 19 goals in 35 league games. Despite his individual excellence, Atlético Madrid failed to acquire any of the major trophies. So, after 12 long years of scoring over 90 goals in 244 appearances, Torres started to look for a transfer and in 2007, the deal was done as Torres was now a Liverpool player.

Liverpool

2007-08 Season

The summer of 2007 marked a new chapter in Fernando Torres’s journey. Liverpool acquired the signing of Fernando Torres for a significant fee of £20 million. The young Spaniard arrived at Anfield with a lot of expectations and he wasted no time making his mark. Under the guidance of Rafael Benítez, Torres quickly established himself as a first-team starter. He made his Premier League debut for Liverpool on August 11th, 2007 against Aston Villa. Just a week later, he bagged his first goal against Chelsea in a one-all draw.

33 – In Fernando Torres' debut season with Liverpool in 2007-08, the Spaniard scored 33 goals; only Mohamed Salah (44 in 2017-18) has ever scored more in his debut season for the Reds. Retiring. pic.twitter.com/vHHAzTp0wB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2019

His goal-scoring prowess and tireless work ethic earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award in February. The new Spaniard had put up an impressive tally, as he won the golden boot alongside Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who scored 24 goals in the league. Torres made history by becoming the only Liverpool forward since Robbie Fowler to score more than 20 goals in a season for the club. The season ended as Liverpool came in third, with Torres finding the net 33 times in 46 appearances for the club across all competitions.

2008-2011 Season

In the 2008–09 campaign, Torres struggled to catch form due to niggling injuries that used to keep him sidelined for most of the encounters. Despite these setbacks, his goal-scoring ability remained undeniable. During this season, Torres netted his 50th goal for Liverpool on May 24th, 2009, against Tottenham. Despite a season filled with a lot of setbacks, Torres managed to score 17 goals in 38 matches. His individual brilliance did not go unnoticed, as he was shortlisted for the FIFA World Player of the Year, ultimately finishing 3rd after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The following season was Torres best, as he went on to score 22 goals in 32 appearances for the club across all competitions. His clinical finishing throughout the season earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award in September. However, the season didn’t end well for Torres; he was ruled out till the end of the season after suffering an injury in April. Initially in the summer, the club denied any rumor of his departure; however, as the January window approached, the club accepted Chelsea’s hefty fee and Torres was sold to the London club, marking the end of his Liverpool journey.

Chelsea

A record-breaking transfer fee of £50 million saw “El Nino” depart from Liverpool, making him the sixth most expensive player in history. During this Chelsea stint, Torres won numerous trophies but it was also a time of missed opportunities and lingering questions. He made his debut against his former team, Liverpool, on February 6th, 2011. He had to wait for two months before scoring against West Ham in April.

In his first full season, he was not able to perform consistently. However, the most famous goal by Torres was the one in the dying moments of the game against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final that propelled Chelsea to the final. Chelsea went on to win the cup after beating Bayern Munich in the penalty shootout. Despite the Champions League triumph, the season was disappointing in terms of goalscoring, with only 11 goals in 49 games. However, the next season offered a new glimpse of his former self. He went on to contribute to the Europa League run for Chelsea, scoring six times during the cup. Chelsea secured the trophy and Torres finished the season with 22 goals in 64 matches.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 15: Fernando Torres of Chelsea poses with the trophy during the UEFA Europa League Final between SL Benfica and Chelsea FC at Amsterdam Arena on May 15, 2013 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The 2013–14 campaign saw him complete his 100th Chelsea appearance. However, Torres was later left alone at AC Milan before he went back to Atlético Madrid. Torres scored a total of 45 goals and provided 35 assists in 172 games for Chelsea. While he did contribute towards the trophy, fans believed that he never fully justified his hefty fee of £50 million.

AC Milan

In August 2014, Torres signed a two-year loan deal with AC Milan in order to revive his career. The stint at AC Milan cannot be stated as a complete success but it certainly gave some beautiful moments for the fans. El Nino managed just 10 appearances for the Italian side, netting just once and contributing a solitary assist. However, the short loan spell ended in January after Torres made a permanent move back to Atlético Madrid.

Atletico Madrid

Determined to recapture his past glory, Torres signed for Atlético Madrid in January 2015. He wasted no time as he went straight back to the starting eleven against archrivals Real Madrid. Torres determination and hard work paid off as he netted his 100th goal for the club on February 6th, 2016. His resurgent form certainly contributed to propelling Atlético Madrid to third place in the league. Torres also played a crucial role in the 2014 Champions League run as Atlético Madrid finished runners-up. In 2018, Torres won the UEFA Europa League after defeating Marseille in the final. He then moved to the Japanese club Sagan Tosu, where he ended his career after two years.

LYON, FRANCE – MAY 16: Fernando Torres of Atletico Madrid celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League Final between Olympique de Marseille and Club Atletico de Madrid at Stade de Lyon on May 16, 2018 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Sagan Tosu

In 2018, Torres joined the Japanese side as a free agent. However, he failed to score goals for the club, as he managed to score only four times in 29 matches in his first season. Even though he didn’t prove his goal-scoring prowess, he did make a significant impact with his leadership and experience. The team narrowly escaped the relegation zone. In 2019, Torres played a total of 33 matches in which he only scored three goals. On June 19, 2019, the Spaniard decided to hang his boots.

Fernando Torres | International Career

The young and talented Torres, hailing from the ranks of the U-16, U-17, and U-19 teams, made his debut for the senior national team of Spain in a friendly against Portugal in 2003. In no time, he started to play an important role on the team. Torres went on to score his debut goal against Italy in 2004. His outstanding form and goal-scoring prowess at the club level earned him his first call-up for a major tournament. Fernando Torres was a part of the Spain European Championship squad in 2004, but failed to register on the scoresheet.

Torres continued to flourish in Spain’s colors as he scored three goals in the 2006 World Cup. From 2008 to 2012, Fernando Torres played a crucial role in the Spain Golden Generation. His defining moment arrived as he went on to score in the final of the 2008 Euro Championship, which later proved to be the decisive one. Thus, Spain won the final and clinched the Euro trophy.

Fernando Torres after winning World Cup with Spain (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2010, though Torres was a part of the World Cup-winning squad, he did not feature in many of the matches of the World Cup. Despite a challenging spell at Chelsea, El Nino was selected for the 2012 Euro, where he scored three goals. However, there was a resurgence in the form of Torres during the 2013 Confederations Cup, where he emerged as the top goal scorer with five goals to his name. In 2014, after Spain exited the group stage, Fernando Torres announced his retirement from the national team. Torres has played a total of 110 matches for Spain, in which he has found the net 38 times.

Fernando Torres | Records and Statistics

Fernando Torres was a clinical striker who used to leave the defenders on the floor. The Spaniard was one of the most successful strikers for Spain and was part of the Spanish Golden Generation. El Nino has won many individual trophies, including Footballer of the Year 2008 and three Golden Boots on the international stage.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Atletico Madrid 396 129 19 Liverpool 142 81 20 Chelsea 172 45 35 AC Milan 10 1 – Sagan Tosu 40 7 2 Spain 110 38 11

Fernando Torres | Net Worth

The Spanish footballer has been the best on the pitch and is certainly rewarded for what he has done for the club. Playing for clubs like Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan, Torres has accumulated a net worth of $107 million as of 2024. He used to earn a staggering $281,000 per week when he was playing for the club, according to the last data. Along with his salary, the sponsorship deal has also affected his net worth.

Fernando Torres | Sponsorship and Endorsement

The Spaniard has made millions of dollars, as proven by his net worth. However, aside from his salary from the club, Torres has signed lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals with many brands, such as Nike, Addidas, Pepsi, Puig, and Aviva. As per reports, through the Nike and Addidas endorsement deals, Fernando Torres reportedly made $3.5 million.

Fernando Torres | Philanthropic Activities

Fernando Torres has also been associated with many of the philanthropic activities. He has collaborated with the Montse Benitez Foundation to raise funds for different charities in Merseyside (Liverpool). Torres has also been associated with the Talita Foundation, which spreads awareness of the importance of integration and diversity. Apart from these two, Torres has also made ties with the Oliver Mayor Foundation, UNICEF, Liverpool’s Disabled Supporters Association and the Club Atletico de Madrid Foundation.

Fernando Torres of #Spain hands a doll to his daughter Nora Torres after the UEFA #EURO2012. pic.twitter.com/5ezCNXpE — UNICEF Ukraine (@UNICEF_UA) July 4, 2012

Fernando Torres | Tattoos and Cars

The Spanish Talisman is known for his outstanding goal-scoring ability. However, a deeper look reveals a man who is expressive and lives a luxurious life. Fernando Torres has a total of seven tattoos on his body. His wife and children are etched on his arm; number 9 is on his right arm; and a unique combination of a compass, a feather, and a clock adorns his left arm.

The World Cup winner also has a very wide collection of cars. The 39-year-old Spaniard enjoys traveling in his stunning Ferrari FF. He further boasts an Aston Martin DBS; Torres possesses not one but two Audis, the Q7 SUV and the Q5. Torres also has a Mini Cooper and a Mercedes-Benz M to complete his car collection.

