Chelsea Set to Sign Italy International Giulia Dragoni From Barcelona After Roma Loan Breakthrough

Chelsea are preparing to complete the signing of 19-year-old Italy international Giulia Dragoni from Barcelona following her successful Roma loan development, according to transfer reporting.

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The young forward arrives with genuine elite-level experience accumulated through her Barcelona academy structures combined with proven competitive exposure during her Roma loan spell, establishing herself as promising attacking talent within Italian football’s top tier.

Dragoni brings impressive production metrics from her Roma loan arrangement, making 29 appearances whilst scoring eight goals and providing four assists, demonstrating genuine offensive capability during her developmental season. Her Italy international recognition despite her youthful profile suggests genuine potential deserving sustained investment within elite structures capable of providing long-term development pathway.

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Young Forward Impresses During Italian Football Exposure

Dragoni’s productive Roma loan season appears decisive in Chelsea’s recruitment decision, with her goalscoring return combined with creative contribution establishing her as genuine prospect rather than speculative youth investment. The Italian forward’s consistent appearance participation alongside meaningful goal contributions suggests readiness for elite-level competition despite her youth, validating Chelsea’s interest in securing her services.

Her Italy international status combined with proven competitive performance suggests genuine quality recognised across elite structures, justifying Chelsea’s investment in her long-term development.

Chelsea Continue Youth-Focused Strategic Recruitment

Dragoni becomes Chelsea’s latest addition to their emerging talent development strategy, suggesting deliberate focus upon identifying promising young performers capable of sustained contribution across multiple seasons. Rather than pursuing exclusively established performers, they balance experienced quality with young talent demonstrating genuine potential deserving structured development investment.

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This signing feels strategically important for Chelsea’s attacking future. Dragoni arrives with proven elite-level experience combined with demonstrated goalscoring capability during her Italian football exposure, suggesting immediate quality alongside significant development potential.

🚨 Megan Feringa reports that Chelsea is on the verge of signing young Italian attacker Giulia Dragoni from Barcelona #CFCW pic.twitter.com/sh7btptS6m — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) July 28, 2026

Her youth profile combined with proven Roma success indicates Chelsea identify genuine prospect capable of sustained contribution throughout her prime years moving forward.

Also read: Barcelona Trigger Martina Fernandez Buy-Back Clause as Defender Returns to Champions After Everton Stint