Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean Win Liverpool Women End of Season Awards Ahead of Final Day Clash With Arsenal at Anfield

Liverpool FC Women rounded off their 2025/26 campaign in style off the pitch, with Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean all picking up awards at the club’s end-of-season ceremony held at the AXA Melwood Training Centre on Thursday.

Congratulations to Ceri Holland and Kirsty Maclean who take home player of the year awards!



Holland won Player’s Player of the Year while Maclean won Young Player of the year 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4bLrPQOisM — LFCW Central (@lfcwcentral) May 14, 2026

The trio were recognised ahead of Saturday’s final WSL fixture against Arsenal at Anfield, which kicks off at 1 pm BST and will bring the curtain down on Gareth Taylor’s first season in charge of the club.

The Three Winners and What They Earned

Fisk took home the Club Person of the Year award, recognition that goes beyond pure football and speaks to the kind of character and contribution she brings to the environment day to day.

As jogadoras do Liverpool FC Women, Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland e Kirsty Maclean, foram homenageadas durante uma cerimônia de encerramento da temporada no AXA Melwood Training Centre, na quinta-feira.



Fisk foi eleita a Pessoa do Ano do Clube e Holland conquistou o prêmio de… pic.twitter.com/rW1R5sbx0n — Caminhantes 🔴 (@CaminhantesLFC) May 14, 2026

Holland was voted Players’ Player of the Year by her teammates, which is always the most meaningful of individual honours, given it comes directly from those who see her work up close every single session. Maclean completed the trio by claiming Young Player of the Year, a deserved nod for a player who has continued to develop throughout the campaign.

A Season That Had Its Moments

Liverpool have had a mixed 2025/26 campaign. They came agonisingly close in the WSL title race earlier in the season before Manchester City pulled clear, and they also had a FA Cup run to savour. The performances of Holland in midfield have been one of the genuine highlights across the year, which makes her Players’ Player recognition entirely fitting.

Reds trio Grace Fisk, Kirsty Maclean and Ceri Holland are presented with their end-of-season awards ahead of our final game 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sqKEuqQOJf — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 15, 2026

Final Day Against Arsenal

Saturday’s game against Arsenal at Anfield gives Liverpool the chance to sign off with a positive result in front of their home crowd. Arsenal arrive chasing second place in the table, so there is plenty riding on the fixture from both sides.

Tickets are available via the Liverpool FC website.

Ceri Holland, Grace Fisk and Kirsty Maclean were all honoured during an end-of-season ceremony at the AXA Melwood Training Centre on Thursday 🏆 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) May 14, 2026

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