Grace Fisk Update: What Has Caused The Liverpool Defender to Withdraw From England Squad?
Grace Fisk has been forced to withdraw from the England squad after suffering a minor calf injury, ruling the Liverpool defender out of Tuesday’s friendly against Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium.
The 27-year-old centre-back was an unused substitute during England’s 8-0 demolition of China at Wembley on Saturday but has since picked up the injury that will see her return to Liverpool for treatment. England head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed the news during Monday’s press conference.
Grace Fisk Withdraws From England Squad After Picking Up Calf Injury Following China Win: No Replacement Called Up
Wiegman has opted not to draft in a replacement for Fisk given the squad are nearing the end of the current international camp. The decision makes sense with just one fixture remaining before players return to their clubs for the busy festive period.
However, there will be one new face in the squad. Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has been recalled after recovering from injury, replacing Manchester City’s Khiara Keating in the setup. The Aston Villa keeper’s return provides welcome depth between the posts for Wiegman.
Homecoming Series Finale
Tuesday’s match against Ghana at Southampton brings England’s ‘Homecoming Series’ to a close. The Lionesses have recorded victories over China (8-0) and Australia during the series, with their only defeat coming against Brazil earlier in the schedule.
The fixture represents the final international engagement of 2025 for Wiegman’s side, who will be keen to sign off another successful year with a positive result on home soil. Tickets remain on sale for the 7pm kick-off at St Mary’s Stadium.
Fisk’s Liverpool Season
The injury comes at an awkward time for Fisk, who has been a regular for Liverpool this season despite the club’s struggles near the bottom of the WSL table. Matt Beard’s side desperately need points when domestic action resumes, making Fisk’s fitness crucial to their survival hopes.
Liverpool have endured a nightmare campaign so far, sitting bottom after eight matches with just four points. They face Arsenal on their return to WSL action in early December, followed immediately by a tricky clash against Aston Villa , two fixtures where Fisk’s defensive solidity will be vital if she can recover in time.
“Hazel Eyes, Red Hair, 5ft 4in” – The Shocking 1976 Liverpool vs. Everton Women’s Programme That Listed Players By Eye Colour
A 50-year-old match programme from the Liverpool versus Everton women’s charity match reveals just how far the game has progressed, with players described by their hair colour, eye colour and height rather than their footballing ability.
The programme from November 28, 1976, featured wives and girlfriends of Liverpool‘s legendary players in a friendly charity fundraiser dubbed the “Petticoat Derby” by local newspapers. Sue Neal (Phil Neal’s wife), Jean Keegan (Kevin Keegan’s wife) and Barbara Hughes (Emlyn Hughes’ wife) were listed as: “Age 25, hair red, eyes hazel, height 5ft 4in,” “Age 22, hair blonde, eyes blue, height 5ft 4in,” and “Age 28, hair brown, eyes green, height 5ft 3in” respectively.
A Snapshot of a Different Era
Football historian Steve Bolton purchased the programme on eBay and was struck by how dated it appears by modern standards. “Can you imagine England stars like Hannah Hampton, Beth Mead or Millie Bright being labelled in a match day programme today by their eye colour, hair colour and height?” Bolton asks. “It was just a different time back then.”
The match raised hundreds of pounds for charity and was watched by Merseyside legends including John Toshack and Mick Lyons. Sue Neal scored the only goal from 30 yards in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory.
The FA’s 50-Year Ban
The programme represents a transitional period for women’s football. After World War One, women’s teams played friendlies for charities in front of large crowds. But the FA banned matches at its members’ grounds in 1921, claiming they were “unsuitable for females.” That ban lasted until 1971, just five years before this match.
Bolton, who became a historian after discovering his grandmother Lizzy Ashcroft was a great player after World War One, now owns one of the best collections of women’s football memorabilia in private hands. His collection includes programmes dating back to 1921 from every decade since.
“By modern attitudes it is very dated and sexist,” Bolton admits. “However, it is a thing of its time and it is a little piece of history.”
Rachel Roberts – Andrew Robertson Girlfriend, her Family and more
Rachel Roberts is famous for being the girlfriend of Liverpool star Andrew Robertson. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Rachel Roberts is a strong and determined woman who built a business from scratch and the amazing fact is that she is very young. The Scottish beauty is on track to become a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Andrew Robertson makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.
Andrew Robertson has become one of the best full-backs in the world while playing for Liverpool. The Scotsman has helped the team secure several major titles along the way. His career journey has become a motivation for several young supporters around the world. However, many don’t know about his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Rachel Roberts Childhood and Family
Rachel’s date of birth is unknown, which probably indicates the kind of privacy regarding her personal information. Rachel’s parents ensured a comfortable childhood where she had access to an abundance of wealth and luxury.
However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Juliette’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing girlfriend of Andrew Robertson.
Rachel Roberts Education
Rachel completed her education in Scotland. We believe she must have attended local institutions. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. However, we don’t know whether she chose to go to college after that for further studies. She hasn’t shared her educational qualifications yet, but we are keeping a close tab to fetch the information as soon as possible.
Rachel Roberts career
Rachel was passionate about the sports fashion industry from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to start a clothing business named Oro Sport. Her parents also helped her financially and emotionally. They deliver all types of luxury and comfortable clothes worldwide. Rachel’s vision made the company a total success, but still, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights.
Rachel Roberts Net Worth
Rachel hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her business. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Rachel’s boyfriend, Andrew Robertson, got his big breakthrough after signing for Liverpool. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. His current earnings are enough to ensure a comfortable life for his family.
Rachel Roberts and Andrew Robertson’s relationship
Andrew Robertson met his girlfriend in school as they were studying in the same institution named St. Ninian’s School in Glasgow. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Rachel had high faith in her boyfriend’s career, and when he delivered the Liverpool job, it was a complete victory for both of them.
Despite being very busy in their respective fields, the duo meet each other regularly. They haven’t revealed their plans for getting married yet but considering they have spent a decade together, we wouldn’t be surprised if the special news comes soon.
Rachel Roberts Husband Andrew Robertson’s Career
Andrew Robertson is the Scotland national team captain and a left-back for Liverpool in the Premier League. At Liverpool, Robertson has achieved success, taking home trophies like the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. He made his international debut in 2014, and in 2018, he was chosen to lead Scotland in UEFA Euro 2020.
Rachel Roberts and Andrew Robertson’s Children
The duo has two children at this point. On 26 August 2017, they welcomed their first child, a son, named Rocco Robertson. The couple was blessed with another daughter, Aria Robertson in January 2019.
Rachel Roberts Social media
Rachel is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. Robertson respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either. It is rare to see pictures of the couple together .
Adam Lallana – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Adam David Lallan is an English professional footballer who played as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Brighton in this article, we will see more about the player like Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Adam Lallana is an English professional footballer who currently plays as an attacking midfielder for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. He began his youth career with AFC Bournemouth before joining Southampton, where he became a professional in 2006. Lallana played for Southampton’s first team and became a captain in 2012 before joining Liverpool for a reported £25 million in 2014.
He has since won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool. Lallana has also made 34 appearances for England, scoring 3 goals, and played at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016.
Adam Lallana’s Net Worth and Salary
Adam Lallana is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £40 million as of 2026. The market value of the player is valued at €1.50m by Transfermarkt.
He last earned a salary of £3.9 million per year playing for Brighton and Hove Albion as Defence and Attacking Midfielder. After retiring as a player, Adam Lallana is now a first team coach at Southampton.
Adam Lallana Club Career
Adam Lallana’s club career began with AFC Bournemouth’s youth academy. He was eventually signed by Southampton in 2000, where he spent six years developing in their academy before making his professional debut in 2006. After a brief loan back to Bournemouth, Lallana broke into Southampton’s first team in the 2008-09 season. He played a key role in the club’s consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League and was named captain in 2012.
Lallana’s impressive performances for Southampton attracted interest from Liverpool, who signed him for a reported £25 million in July 2014. He had a slow start at Liverpool, but gradually became an important player for the team. He played a key role in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final appearance, which they lost to Real Madrid, but he was able to lift the trophy in the following season, playing a significant part in their success.
Lallana’s Liverpool career was plagued with injuries, but he still managed to make 178 appearances and score 22 goals for the club in all competitions. In 2020, he signed a three-year contract with Brighton & Hove Albion, where he has become an important member of the squad. He has made 96 appearances for the club so far, scoring 3 goals. He retired after the 2025 EPL season.
Overall, Lallana has had a successful club career, winning multiple trophies and establishing himself as a top midfielder. He has played for two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and has been a key player for both teams.
Adam Lallana International Career
Adam Lallana played for the England U18s, scoring on his debut against Slovenia. He also played for the U19s and U21s before receiving his first call-up to the senior England squad in 2012. He made his first senior appearance in a friendly match against Chile in November 2013 and went on to make his competitive debut in the 2014 World Cup. Lallana scored his first goal for England in a 2018 World Cup qualification match against Slovakia in 2016. He was named the England Player of the Year for 2016 after his impressive performances for the national team.
Adam Lallana Family
Adam Lallana was born on 10 May 1988 in St Albans, England. His parents Sharon Lallana and David Lallana struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Adam Lallana’s wife – Emily Jubb
The Attacking Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Emily Jubb. The couple got married in Dec 2013 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boys Arthur and Albie George. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Adam Lallana Sponsors and Endorsements
Adam Lallana has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Adam Lallana Cars and Tattoos
Adam Lallana has been spotted driving a Range Rover in the streets of St Albans, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Adam Lallana has inked the skin on below his chest a ‘dragon’ Tattoo.
